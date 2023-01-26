Read full article on original website
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Deceased Identified in Thermal Fatal Crash With Semi
Fatal Crash Kills Two in Airport Boulevard Accident Involving Semi. The county coroner in Riverside has released the identities of two people who died recently in a fatal crash with a semi. The people who died were La Quinta residents Henry and Sandra Villanueva, ages 73 and 72, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. along Airport Boulevard near Shady Lane and the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Senior Fatally Injured in Collision at Menifee Intersection
MENIFEE (CNS) – A 75-year-old woman was killed in a side-impact collision at a Menifee intersection, where she apparently pulled in front of a motorist who had the right-of-way, authorities said Monday. Judith Armijo of Menifee was fatally injured about 9:50 a.m. Sunday at Menifee and Watson roads, according...
Man dies after crashing into back of garbage truck in Riverside
A Riverside man died Monday afternoon after he crashed his vehicle into the back of a parked garbage truck. According to the Riverside Police Department, a 58-year-old man was driving a 2007 Scion sedan on Railroad Avenue around 2:40 p.m. For reasons that are still unclear, the man drifted into eastbound lanes and crashed into […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Rain Moves into Riverside County at Beginning of The Week
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Showers and patchy fog are rolling through Riverside County Monday, with gusty winds and snow in the mountains expected throughout the day. Rain and strong winds are in the forecast for the beginning of the week for Riverside County, according to a National Weather Service. Between...
Warnings Issued Across California Amid 'Coldest Temperatures In Years'
Here's when and where frigid temps can be expected.
nbcpalmsprings.com
One Person Freed From Car That Fell 200 Feet Over Side of Beaumont Highway
BEAUMONT (CNS) – A person needed to be freed Sunday after the car they were traveling in fell approximately 200 feet over the side of Highway 79 in Beaumont. Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene of a solo vehicle crash that was reported around 10:05 a.m. Sunday.
Suspected Tesla driver behind SoCal road-rage attacks arrested
The Tesla driver allegedly involved in a series of road-rage attacks in Southern California has been arrested, authorities said Monday.
Cold weather alert issued for parts of Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Monday for portions of the county as another winter storm moved through the region, bringing cooler temperatures. The affected areas include Pomona, Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster, and Mount Wilson. The advisory takes effect on Jan. 31. Low temperatures in Pomona and the […]
foxla.com
91 Freeway closure in effect in the IE this weekend
CORONA, Calif. - Yet another major freeway closure will go into effect in the Inland Empire this weekend. A section of the 91 Freeway will be completely closed through Corona, which marks the fifth closure in the area since September. From 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 to 5 a.m. Monday,...
foxla.com
Winter storm brings more rain, snow to Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Southern California residents braced for more winter weather as scattered rain and mountain snow moved into the region. According to the National Weather Service, no flooding concerns were anticipated since about only a half-inch or less of precipitation was expected. However, hazardous conditions were expected in the mountain communities.
menifee247.com
Collision on Menifee and Watson roads results in fatality
One person died and another received moderate injuries in a traffic collision at Menifee Road and Watson Road Sunday morning, police said. The collision occurred about 9:51 a.m., according to Menifee PD officer Anthony Clay. A 2010 Volkswagen Jetta was heading eastbound on Watson Road and stopped at the stop sign at Menifee Road. For unknown reasons, the VW pulled onto Menifee Road in front of a 2017 Hundai Elantra, which a witness said was traveling southbound on Menifee Road at about 50-60 mph. There is no stop sign for motorists traveling on Menifee Road at that intersection.
menifee247.com
Motorcyclist dies in collision on Bundy Canyon Road
A motorcyclist died Saturday from injuries suffered in a collision with another vehicle on Bundy Canyon Road, authorities said. The collision occurred about 4:17 p.m. in the area of Bundy Canyon Road and Waldon Road, according to a Menifee Police Department news release. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was following a Ford pickup truck westbound on Bundy Canyon Road when the truck slowed for a left turn. The motorcyclist attempted to pass on the wrong side of the roadway when the truck began its turn. The motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the Ford and the motorcyclist was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Neighborhood Says City Could Have Prevented Mudslides That Damaged Homes, But Failed to Act
So far, it's been a rainy season that Southern Californians were hoping for, except that January rains sent a torrent of mud into one LA neighborhood, and residents say the city of LA knew about the danger but failed to prevent it. "There is a hazard here which is not...
Motorist Killed At Two-Vehicle Crash in Long Beach
A motorist was killed and another motorist suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Long Beach, authorities said.
North County skydiver plummets to ground after parachute fails
A skydiver from GoJump Oceanside plummeted to the ground on Friday after his parachute failed to completely open, said the Oceanside Fire Department.
z1077fm.com
Head-On Collision Leaves One Dead, One Injured, Closes Old Woman Springs Road
A head-on collision on Old Woman Springs Road left one driver dead, another driver with major injuries and the road closed for several hours. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office reports that on Friday afternoon (January 27) at 6 p.m., a Chevrolet driving south on Old Woman Springs Road near Terra Vista Road in Yucca Valley collided head on with a Kia driving north.
NBC Los Angeles
Speeding Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With SUV in Long Beach
A speeding motorcyclist in Long Beach was killed in a crash with an SUV, whose motorist stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, authorities said Saturday. “A 2014 GMC driven by a Long Beach man was traveling southbound on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street at about 7 p.m. Friday and attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot in front of the motorcyclist,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Fontana Herald News
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle while walking on street in Fontana on Jan. 30
A woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a street in Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 30, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident took place on Citrus Avenue near Harvey Drive at about 1:10 a.m. The unidentified pedestrian was crossing the...
Small airplane out of Long Beach crashes in Riverside County
A single-engine airplane crashed into a gully just southwest of French Valley Airport Friday as the pilot was maneuvering to make a forced landing at the field, leaving him and his passenger injured. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. along Sky Canyon Drive, near Borel Road, according to the Federal...
oc-breeze.com
Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department
A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
Comments / 2