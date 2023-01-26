ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 2

happyguy
4d ago

Well, stop telling them America is a free for all and that we're all entitled and deserve everything. Pure laziness and being indoct'd.

idahoednews.org

Running the numbers from Education Week

After Education Week — a series of K-12 and college and university budget pitches — we’re all swimming in numbers. After all, budgets are, you know, made up of numbers. And no one comes to the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee without a splashy presentation loaded with statistics. There’s probably a rule requiring that somewhere.
idahoednews.org

Anti-vaping campaign highlights Idaho’s crisis

Idaho Public Television is launching an anti-vaping awareness campaign this spring to address a crisis affecting Idaho teenagers, a group highly susceptible to new fads and trendy products. Two out of five Idaho teenagers have tried vaping at least once, according to the anti-vaping campaign funded by the Idaho Millennium...
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

Statehouse roundup, 1.30.23: Blaine Amendment repeal introduced

It took the Senate Education Committee only a couple of minutes to kick off what could be a long debate. Without discussion, the committee Monday introduced a proposal to repeal Idaho’s “Blaine Amendment” — a longstanding and controversial clause banning public spending on religious schools. The...
IDAHO STATE

