New teams Q36.5 and Zaaf earned wildcards for Paris-Roubaix

The organisers of Paris-Roubaix announced 24 teams for the Women's WorldTour event and 25 for the men's, awarding wildcard entries to two brand new teams, Q36.5 and the women's Zaaf squad.

Tom Devriendt , who finished fourth in last year's Paris-Roubaix while racing with Intermarché has joined Team Q36.5 this season, while Audrey Cordon-Ragot , eighth in the Paris-Roubaix Femmes in 2021, is racing with the Zaaf Cycling Team.

The 120th edition of Paris-Roubaix takes place on Sunday, April 9.

All of the WorldTeams earn automatic invitations to the Hell of the North, and the top three men's ProTeams - TotalEnergies, Lotto Dstny and Israel-Premier Tech - also earned the right to participate.

In addition to Q36.5, the organisers selected Bingoal-Pauwels Sauzen WB, Team Flanders-Baloise (formerly Topsport Vlaanderen) and the Uno-X Pro Cycling Team.

Expect Alexander Kristoff, who has been in the top 10 of Paris-Roubaix twice (2013, 2015) and moved to Uno-X from Intermarché this season, to lead his team in the race.

There are 15 Women's WorldTeams who earned automatic bids to the third edition of the women's race, along with Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling Team and Lifeplus Wahoo, the top two UCI Continental Women's teams in 2022.

In addition to Zaaf, six other teams have been invited: AG Insurance – Soudal Quick-Step Team, Arkéa, Cofidis, Parkhotel Valkenburg, St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93 and Stade Rochelais Charente Maritime.

Trek-Segafredo won the first two editions of the race with Lizzie Deignan in 2021 and Elisa Longo Borghini in 2022.

Paris-Roubaix Men

AG2R Citroën Team (FRA)

Alpecin Deceuninck (BEL)

Astana QazaQstan Team (KAZ)

Bora-Hansgrohe (GER)

EF Education-Easypost (USA)

Groupama-FDJ (FRA)

Ineos Grenadiers (GBR)

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (BEL)

Jumbo-Visma (NED)

Movistar Team (ESP)

Soudal Quick-Step (BEl)

Team Arkea-Samsic (FRA)

Team Bahrain Victorious (BRN)

Team Cofidis (FRA)

Team DSM (NED)

Team Jayco AlUla (AUS)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

TotalEnergies (FRA)

Lotto Dstny (BEL)

Israel Premier Tech (ISR)

Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB (BEL)

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (SUI)

Team Flanders-Baloise (BEL)

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (NOR)

Paris-Roubaix Women