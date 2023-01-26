ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

cw39.com

Man found dead in north Houston apartment, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are still investigating a shooting in north Harris County that left a man dead Tuesday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. at the La Monterra Apartments at 310 Parramatta Lane near Trevor Way, just north of Houston. According to authorities, a man had gunshot wounds...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Conroe man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2021 apartment shooting

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Montgomery County judge sentenced a Conroe man to 20 years in prison for shooting into an apartment where a woman and her four children were sleeping. Gregory Henderson, 32, who was convicted of deadly conduct, will have to…
CONROE, TX
KBTX.com

Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Swift police work led to the capture of two armed robbery suspects last week in Bryan, according to arrest documents obtained by KBTX. Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they robbed their victims, said police. In the first robbery,...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY

A Houston man was arrested early Saturday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 2:05, Officer Eric Crosby made contact with subject inside a parked vehicle while conducting close patrol in the 800 block of Highway 290 West. Upon approach of the vehicle, Officer Crosby observed that the female passenger had a busted lip, bruising to her face, and swelling. Contact was made with the other occupant of the vehicle, Jonathan Valadez, 28 of Houston, who was found to have assaulted and deprived the victim of air, which was consistent with injuries in the area of her neck. Valadez was taken into custody for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Willis man who claimed self-defense sentenced to 75 years in fatal shooting of unarmed teen

Despite handwritten pleas to a judge to drop a murder charge, a Montgomery County jury convicted a Willis man for killing 17-year-old Keimauri Rogers in February 2022. Sherman Dewayne Griffin III, 25, was convicted of murder Jan. 26 and sentenced to 75 years after claiming the shooting was self-defense. Griffin requested 435th state District Judge Patty Maginnis issue his sentence.
WILLIS, TX

