Pamela Anderson Doubles Down On Tim Allen Flashing Incident, Talks How Things Would Be Different Today

Actress Pamela Anderson has been a public figure for decades now, becoming a superstar during the 1990s due to her modeling career and role in projects like Baywatch . She has been having a serious moment lately thanks to a new memoir, a documentary, and starring in Chicago on Broadway. She recently made headlines for an excerpt of her book where she alleges that Tim Allen flashed her during her first day on the Home Improvement set. While Allen has denied this , Anderson recently doubled down on her story, and discussed how things would be different today.

Pamela Anderson's allegation about Tim Allen's behavior quickly broke the internet, partly because of what a beloved figure the Toy Story star has been throughout the years. He claimed that the flashing incident never happened, but Anderson once again reiterated her experience, with a statement to Vanity Fair which reads:

This true story is just one of many surreal and uncomfortable situations I learned to navigate. My book goes into how it made me feel over the course of my life and, in this case, my career. I have no ill will toward Tim. But like the rest, it should never have happened.

Pamela Anderson also recently spoke to Variety while promoting her new memoir Love, Pamela , and once again addressed the claim she made about Tim Allen's behavior . While she reiterated that she's not feeling angry about the alleged flashing incident, she maintains that it did indeed happen. And as such, it seems like these allegations aren't going away anytime soon. She was quoted by saying:

Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line. I’m sure he had no bad intentions. Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world.

The #MeToo movement really became global conversation back in 2017, when a series of allegations were made against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. This opened up the conversation about rape culture and harassment across all industries, but especially entertainment. And Pamela Anderson doesn't think the alleged incident with Tim Allen would have been tolerated if they were living in the modern world while collaborating on Home Improvement .

(Image credit: NBC)

Pamela Anderson appeared in 23 episodes of Home Improvement before departing to star in Baywatch .

The allegations made about Tim Allen by Pamela Anderson has dominated the news cycle as of late. The discourse led to fans dissecting one moment from Home Improvement 's blooper reel, whee he seemingly flashed co-star Patricia Richardson while wearing a kilt. She personally shut down this talk , revealing he was clothed underneath all those years ago.

While Tim Allen only wrote a brief statement denying Anderson's allegations, it remains to be seen if his team addresses the claim again in a public way. The 69 year-old actor is currently starring in The Santa Clauses on Disney+, which was renewed for a second season. We'll just have to see if this bombshell report ends up affecting that burgeoning series. In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.