ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

BuzzFeed just announced it’s going to use A.I. to start creating content—and the stock market loves it

By Prarthana Prakash
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QmVIz_0kSZcdQn00

All anyone can talk about these days is artificial intelligence. It’s the hot topic, with the rise of DALL-E, the A.I. art generation tool, and now ChatGPT, which has proved to be a shockingly capable writing assistant.

They both have one thing in common—they were created by OpenAI, a lab with both for-profit and nonprofit arms.

The buzz about the research lab hasn’t stopped just yet. Now digital media company Buzzfeed says that it will use OpenAI's technology to help create quizzes and personalized content, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday.

That sent Buzzfeed’s stock soaring as much as 150% in afternoon trading before pulling back to a 110% gain, to just above $2. Earlier this week, the shares had been below $1, or down more than 90% since they started publicly trading after Buzzfeed merged with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in 2021.

What’s also driving up the stock price is Facebook parent Meta's announcement late Wednesday that it will pay Buzzfeed millions of dollars to push more creators to make content on Meta’s platforms. The deal is valued at nearly $10 million, according to the Wall Street Journal .

Buzzfeed is looking to grow its presence among creators, which aligns with Meta’s push to compete with TikTok .

In an internal memo Thursday, Buzzfeed CEO Jonah Peretti told employees that “the creative process will increasingly become A.I.-assisted and technology-enabled," meaning that A.I. would help automatically create content instead of humans doing the work.

The Journal cited an example not included in the memo in which Peretti described how quizzes created by A.I. would be personalized for readers. The technology could also assist in creating other kinds of content.

“If the past 15 years of the internet have been defined by algorithmic feeds that curate and recommend content, the next 15 years will be defined by A.I. and data helping create, personalize, and animate the content itself,” Peretti wrote in his memo.

Newsrooms have experimented with A.I. before, and they haven’t all been successful. For several months , technology news site CNET used A.I. to publish online articles—with disclosures that readers had to dig for to see—that were recently found to include inaccuracies . Last week, the outlet told employees that it would stop using the technology.

“We didn’t do it in secret,” CNET editor-in-chief Connie Guglielmo reportedly told employees in a call last week, The Verge reported . “We did it quietly.”

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

More from Fortune:
Olympic legend Usain Bolt lost $12 million in savings to a scam. Only $12,000 remains in his account
Meghan Markle’s real sin that the British public can’t forgive–and Americans can’t understand
‘It just doesn’t work.’ The world’s best restaurant is shutting down as its owner calls the modern fine dining model ‘unsustainable’

Bob Iger just put his foot down and told Disney employees to come back into the office

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

ChatGPT is ‘down all the time’ and people keep using it. What that says to Google alum Elad Gil about bad Silicon Valley advice

ChatGPT-like success tends to happen very quickly, says Elad Gil. ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. The artificial intelligence chatbot from OpenAI has captured imaginations around the world and drawn hefty investments from Microsoft, which said this month it plans to sink billions into the venture and incorporate its technology into a wide range of its products.
Fortune

Gen Z and millennials are rejecting consumer culture on TikTok and ‘de-influencing’ to protect their money

Whether they have 100 followers or 100,000, it seems like everyone on TikTok is trying to sell you something. “Get Ready With Me” videos are a staple on the platform, in which the creator provides the affiliate details of every cream and tube of mascara they use and every item of clothing they wear that day in an impressive form of brand recall. “Sunday Reset” videos are filled with mentions of vacuums, surface cleaners, and the trendiest sponge to buy to make a home sparkle—and by extension, your life better.
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today

It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
Fortune

Elon Musk considering crypto payments for Twitter in push to build ‘everything app’

Three months after Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media platform is laying the groundwork to introduce payment tools, according to a report from the Financial Times. With Twitter reportedly hemorrhaging millions of dollars a day, Musk has been searching for new sources of revenue, with payments offering a potential path forward. The billionaire entrepreneur known for electric cars and rockets got his start with PayPal, after all.
Fortune

Silicon Valley is old news. Welcome to ‘Cerebral Valley’ and the tech bro morphing into the AI bro

San Francisco's Hayes Valley is earning the nickname Cerebral Valley as AI firms spring up there. San Francisco’s Hayes Valley sits just north of the Mission District and a bit east of Haight-Ashbury. It’s far removed from Mountain View and Cupertino, the heart of Silicon Valley, but it’s quickly becoming one of the hottest areas in the country for tech startups.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fortune

Fortune

268K+
Followers
12K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy