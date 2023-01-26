Windy and cold overnight; quiet and dry weekend ahead for New Jersey

Windy weather is causing temperatures across New Jersey to feel much colder.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says that gusts of up to 40 mph will last into the evening hours.

OVERNIGHT: Windy and partly cloudy. Temperatures cool to around 34 degrees.

FRIDAY: Less wind and more sunshine. Some clouds remain. Daytime temperatures around 44 degrees. Overnight lows around 31.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, but dry. Mild temperatures around 50 degrees. Overnight lows around 34 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Daytime highs in the upper-40s. Possibility for rain to develop by the nighttime hours. Overnight lows around 37 degrees.

MONDAY: Chance for rain early Monday morning. Not expected to be heavy. Daytime highs around 47. Overnight lows in the low-30s.

COMING UP: Temperatures expected to drop by the end of the upcoming week, with daytime highs in the upper-20s. A snow system could arrive by the end of next week.