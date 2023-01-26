ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Windy and cold overnight; quiet and dry weekend ahead for New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Windy weather is causing temperatures across New Jersey to feel much colder.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says that gusts of up to 40 mph will last into the evening hours.

OVERNIGHT: Windy and partly cloudy. Temperatures cool to around 34 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fmHjA_0kSZcCnI00

FRIDAY: Less wind and more sunshine. Some clouds remain. Daytime temperatures around 44 degrees. Overnight lows around 31.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057UK0_0kSZcCnI00

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, but dry. Mild temperatures around 50 degrees. Overnight lows around 34 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Daytime highs in the upper-40s. Possibility for rain to develop by the nighttime hours. Overnight lows around 37 degrees.

MONDAY: Chance for rain early Monday morning. Not expected to be heavy. Daytime highs around 47. Overnight lows in the low-30s.

COMING UP: Temperatures expected to drop by the end of the upcoming week, with daytime highs in the upper-20s. A snow system could arrive by the end of next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Vtx5_0kSZcCnI00

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

This is Illegal in New York When Blowing Snow in Your Driveway

Now that Mother Nature has finally dumped snow in Central New York, keep this in mind when shoveling your driveway out to avoid fines. Most of us have experienced the frustration of clearing snow from the driveway, only to have the state, county, or city plow throwing some of it back in. Don't retaliate by throwing it back in the road. It's illegal in New York and could lead to fines and jail time.
NEW YORK STATE
92.7 WOBM

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
News 12

News 12

135K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy