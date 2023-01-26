We’ll need to burn even more fossil fuels in order to generate electricity for the increased demand. In the end EV’s don’t really solve anything.
I've said from the beginning that these Electric Vehicle's by these big numbers will never make it. A short term fade. Doomed for failure.
they are impossible to put out when on fire. what happens if one catches fire on a ferry or underground parking garage.
Comments