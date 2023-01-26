United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona announces new CEO

Kentay Garvin has been announced as the new CEO of United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona.

Garvin brings a fresh perspective to the nonprofit organization thanks to more than 20 years of government affairs, business and health care expertise, a press release explained.

“I am both honored and humbled to be part of the leadership team responsible for helping United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona advance it’s mission of delivering services to individuals with disabilities across the life span,” Garvin said in the release.

Garvin holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a law degree from Georgetown University.

According to the release, he is a seasoned strategic and operational executive with a broad background in Medicaid and Medicare. Garvin has showcased that he is an innovative leader with the skillset to execute profitable growth and operational efficiency initiatives for companies of all sizes.

“We are focused on positioning UCP of Central Arizona to be a center of excellence for our therapy clinics, to be the provider of choice for home and community-based services and as a resource for families in our community to help take care of their loved ones with disabilities,” Garvin added. “The future for UCP of Central Arizona and the people it serves is both exciting and limitless.”

For more than 70 years, United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona has served families across the Valley.

UCP of Central Arizona provides comprehensive services to individuals with disabilities and their families by providing physical and developmental support as well as educational growth for infants, children and adults, the release stated. Currently, it servesmore than 500 clients from infants to adults.

“UCP of Central Arizona is proud to welcome Kentay as the new CEO,” said Brett Heising, board chair. “He has a keen understanding of our goals as an organization, as well as a deep appreciation of our industry and the children and families we help day-in and day-out. The board believes Kentay will service UCP of Central Arizona’s needs both now and into the foreseeable future.”

For information about UCP of Central Arizona, the clients it services and the programs offered, visit www. https://ucpofcentralaz.org/