Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Business Services Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. We...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High That Can Climb Further
Stocks hitting their 52-week high and delivering consistent performance in the past few quarters offer attractive opportunities to investors while building a portfolio. This is because stocks near that level are perceived to be winners. However, stocks touching a new 52-week high are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals.
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Now
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: United States Steel (X) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
X - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com
Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
CMA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.78%. A...
Zacks.com
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for RPC (RES) Stock
RPC (. RES - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions,...
Zacks.com
Is Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
CASY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question. Casey's General Stores is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 226 individual stocks...
Zacks.com
2 Beverage Stocks Poised to Outperform in Q4 Earnings
The Beverages industry has showcased resilient trends in recent months due to the recovery across markets and channels, robust demand for premium and high-quality products, market share growth, improved pricing, and a nag for innovative products. Investments in product innovations, premiumization and technology platforms bode well for players. These favorable trends are likely to have bolstered the top and bottom-line performances of beverage companies in the to-be-reported quarter.
Zacks.com
Should You Hold on to Equity Residential (EQR) Stock for Now?
EQR - Free Report) well for growth. The company has a diversified presence in the urban and suburban markets of Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California. It focuses on adding affluent renters to its roster. The residential REIT has also been making concerted efforts to...
Zacks.com
Add Value to Your Investment With These 4 Low P/CF Stocks
The Federal Reserve has been successful in its attempt to tame inflation, as the Consumer Price Index fell 0.1% sequentially in the month of December. With inflation steadily easing, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell might further lower the magnitude of the rate hike. Economists are eyeing a quarter basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate.
Zacks.com
Varonis Systems (VRNS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
VRNS - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
HEES - Free Report) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 9.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $49.51 in the previous session. H&E Equipment has gained 8.6% since the start of the year compared to the -8.4% move for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the 22.9% return for the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry.
Zacks.com
National Bank Holdings (NBHC) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates
NBHC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.75 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.75%. A...
Zacks.com
Is Deere & Company (DE) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
DE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Southern Copper (SCCO) in Q4 Earnings?
SCCO - Free Report) is likely to register a year-over-year decline in earnings in its fourth-quarter 2022 results next week. Lower production levels, and a drop in copper and silver prices, as well as inflated costs, are expected to have weighed on the performance. Q3 Results. In the last reported...
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 30th
SHG - Free Report) : This company which provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and...
Zacks.com
Avita Medical Inc. (RCEL) Stock Jumps 6.2%: Will It Continue to Soar?
RCEL - Free Report) shares rallied 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $9.23. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 31.9% gain over the past four weeks. The...
Zacks.com
Biggest Earnings Week of the Season: Key Stocks to Watch
XOM - Free Report) is set to report earnings before the market opens today. The oil juggernaut is a bellwether in the energy space and will provide investors with clues about how much is left in the tank for the energy group. The stock has been a top performer amid geopolitical events in Ukraine and higher oil prices. XOM has surprised to the upside for two straight quarters.
Zacks.com
Cummins (CMI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
CMI - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Comments / 0