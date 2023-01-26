Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol says missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — A 68-year-old woman who was reported missing from Plattsmouth was found dead. Patricia Lanam, who had dementia, was last seen late Friday night. The Nebraska State Patrol later issued a missing, endangered advisory. Plattsmouth police announced Sunday evening on Facebook that the 68-year-old was "located." The...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested for reportedly looking into window
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for reportedly looking into someone's bedroom window. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Burlington Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, for a report of a man staring through a window into an occupied bedroom.
WOWT
Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol and the Plattsmouth Police Department said Monday that the 68-year-old woman reported missing over the weekend was found dead. Police said in a news release Monday morning that Patricia Lanam died “from medical conditions, along with being outside in the extreme cold...
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for Lincoln homicide
Four months after motorcyclist killed, OPD traffic unit still searching for answers. The family of a motorcyclist killed in a September 2022 crash near 81st and Maple is still looking for answers in the crash that claimed his life. PACE "not the target" of criminal investigation. Updated: 2 hours ago.
WOWT
Investigators: Aldrick Scott researched arrest possibility
OPPD has announced the first two winners of funding through its "Greener Together" initiative. Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for Lincoln homicide. An Omaha man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Lincoln man in 2021. Updated: 2 hours ago. 6 News has...
WOWT
Four months after motorcyclist killed, OPD traffic unit still searching for answers
PACE, the Omaha Police athletic league, says it is cooperating with -- but not the target of -- a criminal investigation related to the searching of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo's home. "Parental Bill of Rights" hits unicameral floor Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Omaha teachers union is sounding...
WOWT
Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
PACE, the Omaha Police athletic league, says it is cooperating with -- but not the target of -- a criminal investigation related to the searching of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo's home. "Parental Bill of Rights" hits unicameral floor Tuesday. Updated: 21 minutes ago. An Omaha teachers union is sounding...
WOWT
PACE cooperating with FBI investigation of Omaha Police officers, councilman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An organization that connects Omaha Police officers with families through sports said Monday that it is cooperating with an investigation into two OPD officers and a city councilman — an investigation that is not targeting the organization. In a letter posted at the top of...
WOWT
New details emerge in Omaha bank robbery after suspects appear in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two men accused of robbing an Omaha bank appear in court. Friday, Taliaferro Thompson and Andrew Kincaid appeared in Douglas County Court. The two are accused of committing an armed robbery at the FNBO at 175th Street and West Center Road around 11:27 a.m. Thursday. Both...
WOWT
BREAKING: Ceiling collapses at Grover Ice Rink
Four months after motorcyclist killed, OPD traffic unit still searching for answers. The family of a motorcyclist killed in a September 2022 crash near 81st and Maple is still looking for answers in the crash that claimed his life. PACE "not the target" of criminal investigation. Updated: 9 hours ago.
WOWT
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting involving two OPD officers identified
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Monday night as been identified as 39-year-old Steven Docken. According to OPD, officers were called to Dino’s Storage at 53rd and Center Street around 10:30 p.m. for a burglary in progress. The property manager told 911 a man was breaking into a storage unit containing a gun case and ammunition.
WOWT
BREAKING: Police investigating cutting at OPS alternative school
Four months after motorcyclist killed, OPD traffic unit still searching for answers. The family of a motorcyclist killed in a September 2022 crash near 81st and Maple is still looking for answers in the crash that claimed his life. PACE "not the target" of criminal investigation. Updated: 2 hours ago.
WOWT
Police looking for suspect in North Omaha Family Dollar armed robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to a Family Dollar on North 30th Street at 8:46 p.m. Sunday in response to a robbery. An employee told the police that a...
WOWT
New details in Aldrick Scott case as it moves to district court
"Parental Bill of Rights" hits unicameral floor Tuesday. An Omaha teachers union is sounding off against a so-called "Parental Bill of Rights" that goes before the legislature Tuesday. PACE "not the target" of criminal investigation. Updated: 9 hours ago. PACE, the Omaha Police athletic league, says it is cooperating with...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests. On Wednesday, the Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Jayme Illene Rowe of Council Bluffs on a warrant for probation violation. Authorities set her bond at $15,000. Mills County Deputies arrested 43-year-old Marc Dale Farrell of Pacific Junction on...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont woman faces multiple charges
A Fremont woman faces multiple charges from an incident that occurred on Sunday night. Police were called to the 200 block of West 11th Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. The investigation determined that a physical disturbance had taken place. Margarita Ramirez, 30, of Fremont was arrested for third-degree...
WOWT
Next Eppley Airfield expansion to begin soon
An Omaha man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Lincoln man in 2021. OPPD announces first two winners in "Greener Together" program. OPPD has announced the first two winners of funding through its "Greener Together" initiative. Updated: 2 hours ago. 6 News has learned...
WOWT
Widow of motorcyclist killed wants witnesses to come forward
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A lifelong love of motorcycles is why loved ones say 71-year-old Ira Burks had the experience to never take it easy when riding in traffic. “They ran him off the road and that’s why he went into the mailbox,” said Sandra Burks, Ira’s widow. “He was a perfect driver, he wouldn’t have run off the road. I’m telling you, my husband was a perfect driver.”
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in two Omaha crashes
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a pair of Monday morning crashes in Omaha. Around 1:30 a.m., a vehicle hit a tree at 113th Street and Papillion Parkway. Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital from that scene. About 10 minutes later, another person was rushed...
WOWT
Monday Jan. 30 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department updated its COVID-19 summary at 11:30 a.m. Friday;...
