FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022
There is nothing quite like a Chicago-style hot dog. All the elements come together to create a genuinely iconic dish. Here are our three favorite hot dog spots we visited in 2022.
Son of “Mother Wade” fights to keep Josephine’s Restaurant open
Since 2008 Victor Love, son of Josephine “Mother” Wade, has worked by his mother’s side to keep the historic Black-owned Josephine’s Restaurant open, but the pandemic has slowed business to a trickle, which may force him to close the restaurant’s doors. But, Love vows, as...
tourcounsel.com
North Riverside Park Mall | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
North Riverside Park Mall is a family shopping center where you can go shopping and visit many stores, share in restaurants, locate the best deals, and the variety of items and stores are impressive. Without a doubt, one of the best outlets you should visit in the city of Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 11 Kias, Hyundais stolen on West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are reporting another wave of Kia and Hyundai car thefts. Just this weekend in the 12th district alone, 11 cars were stolen. Police say it was the usual story. The thieves broke into the cars, then used a USB cable to hotwire the vehicle. State Farm...
947wls.com
A Bargain?? Owners of Chicago’s Most Expensive Home cut $50 Million price tag to $29.9 Million
The owners of a 25,000-square-foot mansion in Lincoln Park just lowered the asking price of said domicile another $15 million. Dubbed the most expensive home in Chicago, Richard and Michaela Parrillo turned heads when they listed their Lincoln Park Estate for a whopping $50 Million. But no one bit at this bait, so they dropped the price to $45 million. Still, no one was interested.
The Nation's First Black-Owned McDonalds Reopens With New Technology, Art, and Even a Classroom
"I wanted to bring the community together," its new owner, Yolanda Travis, says.
Lincoln Park Mansion Regarded As Chicago's Most Luxurious Home On Market For $30 Million
A massive mansion in Lincoln Park often regarded as the most luxurious home on the Chicago real estate market is once again up for sale, now just over $15 million cheaper than it was when previously listed in Feb. 2020. The six-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 25,000 square foot custom mansion sits on...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago bakery offering 'do it yourself' King Cakes for Mardi Gras
The DIY King Cakes come with creamy icing and three colors of sprinkles, green, purple and gold, which are the official colors of Mardi Gras. "There are certain things here that you can't get anywhere else, but that's the way we feel about New Orleans too," said Elisa Knotts, owner of Elisa’s Cake by the #Pound. Natalie Bomke reports.
fox32chicago.com
Brutal cold descends upon Chicago
CHICAGO - Sub-zero lows are widespread where snow is on the ground but skies are clear which will mean plenty of sun today. Just not much warmth from it. Highs will be in the mid teens today. Skies remain mainly cloud free for the next few days with highs warming into the upper 20s tomorrow and around freezing Thursday.
luxesource.com
Raise A Glass To This Chicago Winery Inspired By 1930s Glamour
In Fall 2022, Chicago Winery—a full-scale wine-making operation with everything except vineyards—opened in River North. The design-forward facility includes on-view stainless steel fermenting tanks and a barrel room, as well as an event space and Liva, a restaurant with cuisine by Chef Andrew Graves. “We created a beautiful...
fox32chicago.com
Caught on camera: Thieves crash U-Haul into Chicago clothing store but leave empty-handed
CHICAGO - Thieves were in for a rude awakening when they tried to burglarize a South Side clothing store over the weekend, and their attempt to break in was all caught on camera. Early Saturday morning, the thieves drove two U-Hauls to ABC 95th — a clothing, accessories, and cell...
blockclubchicago.org
$800,000 Townhomes Coming To Jefferson Park Lot Where Neighbors Blocked Large Apartment Building
JEFFERSON PARK — Nine single-family townhomes are being built on a longtime vacant lot where developers once proposed 48 apartments. MK Construction & Builders began foundation work on the site, 5300 W. Argyle St., earlier this month after Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) downzoned the property in 2021. In a...
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbery crew struck 5 times in 2 hours Sunday afternoon, Chicago police say
Chicago — A group of masked men pulled off five armed robberies in under two hours on Sunday in Humboldt Park and West Town, Chicago police said. No arrests have been made. Each time, the robbers confronted victims on sidewalks or the street and demanded their property while threatening to shoot them, according to a Chicago police community alert. The offenders fled each scene in a waiting car, possibly a dark-colored Kia with a broken rear passenger window, according to a CPD report reviewed by CWB Chicago.
Only 1 Chicago Restaurant Lands on Yelp's ‘Top 100 Places to Eat' List For 2023
Mexican, sushi, BBQ, pizza, Italian, hot dogs, Michelin stars -- name a cuisine and Chicago's got it. But of the city's more than 7,000 restaurants, only one of them made Yelp's recent "2023 Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S." list. The newly released list, made up of "this...
Body of elderly woman found in freezer on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A 96-year-old woman was found dead in a freezer on Monday at a home in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood. The woman was discovered unresponsive around 4:33 p.m. at the residence in the 5500 block of West Melrose Street, police said. She was pronounced dead. The woman's body was...
yieldpro.com
JVM Realty Corp. acquires luxury apartment community in Chicago’s Western Suburbs
JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced it has acquired Courthouse Square, a 149-unit Class A apartment community 25 miles west of Chicago in the suburb of Wheaton. “Apartment communities of this caliber are in high demand given the strong employment...
Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling
GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
Thieves target Canada Goose on Mag Mile
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for those responsible for a smash-and-grab on Michigan Avenue Monday. At about 6:04 a.m., an unknown offender damaged the window of the Canada Goose store located in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue. Three unknown offenders then made entry into the store and...
NBC Chicago
Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend
The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
