ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evan Crosby

9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month

Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

North Riverside Park Mall | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

North Riverside Park Mall is a family shopping center where you can go shopping and visit many stores, share in restaurants, locate the best deals, and the variety of items and stores are impressive. Without a doubt, one of the best outlets you should visit in the city of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: 11 Kias, Hyundais stolen on West Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are reporting another wave of Kia and Hyundai car thefts. Just this weekend in the 12th district alone, 11 cars were stolen. Police say it was the usual story. The thieves broke into the cars, then used a USB cable to hotwire the vehicle. State Farm...
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

A Bargain?? Owners of Chicago’s Most Expensive Home cut $50 Million price tag to $29.9 Million

The owners of a 25,000-square-foot mansion in Lincoln Park just lowered the asking price of said domicile another $15 million. Dubbed the most expensive home in Chicago, Richard and Michaela Parrillo turned heads when they listed their Lincoln Park Estate for a whopping $50 Million. But no one bit at this bait, so they dropped the price to $45 million. Still, no one was interested.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago bakery offering 'do it yourself' King Cakes for Mardi Gras

The DIY King Cakes come with creamy icing and three colors of sprinkles, green, purple and gold, which are the official colors of Mardi Gras. "There are certain things here that you can't get anywhere else, but that's the way we feel about New Orleans too," said Elisa Knotts, owner of Elisa’s Cake by the #Pound. Natalie Bomke reports.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Brutal cold descends upon Chicago

CHICAGO - Sub-zero lows are widespread where snow is on the ground but skies are clear which will mean plenty of sun today. Just not much warmth from it. Highs will be in the mid teens today. Skies remain mainly cloud free for the next few days with highs warming into the upper 20s tomorrow and around freezing Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
luxesource.com

Raise A Glass To This Chicago Winery Inspired By 1930s Glamour

In Fall 2022, Chicago Winery—a full-scale wine-making operation with everything except vineyards—opened in River North. The design-forward facility includes on-view stainless steel fermenting tanks and a barrel room, as well as an event space and Liva, a restaurant with cuisine by Chef Andrew Graves. “We created a beautiful...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Armed robbery crew struck 5 times in 2 hours Sunday afternoon, Chicago police say

Chicago — A group of masked men pulled off five armed robberies in under two hours on Sunday in Humboldt Park and West Town, Chicago police said. No arrests have been made. Each time, the robbers confronted victims on sidewalks or the street and demanded their property while threatening to shoot them, according to a Chicago police community alert. The offenders fled each scene in a waiting car, possibly a dark-colored Kia with a broken rear passenger window, according to a CPD report reviewed by CWB Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
yieldpro.com

JVM Realty Corp. acquires luxury apartment community in Chicago’s Western Suburbs

JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced it has acquired Courthouse Square, a 149-unit Class A apartment community 25 miles west of Chicago in the suburb of Wheaton. “Apartment communities of this caliber are in high demand given the strong employment...
WHEATON, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling

GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Thieves target Canada Goose on Mag Mile

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for those responsible for a smash-and-grab on Michigan Avenue Monday. At about 6:04 a.m., an unknown offender damaged the window of the Canada Goose store located in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue. Three unknown offenders then made entry into the store and...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend

The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy