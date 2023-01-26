ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

Adam Schefter: Aaron Rodgers Trade Remains Option for Packers

Schefter: Packers want to 'move on' from Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Here we go again. After the 2022 offseason was filled with rumors, reports and speculation about Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers, 2023 is off to the same start. According to a new report from Adam Schefter, the Packers are once again thinking about trading their future Hall of Fame quarterback.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Chicago

How Many Super Bowls Have the Chiefs Won?

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Kansas City Chiefs are on their way to the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12 in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

Ex-Players Rip NFL Over Protocol for Team Carrying Third Quarterback

Ex-players rip NFL over protocol for team carrying third QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers found themselves in a nightmare situation during the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the 49ers’ first possession...
NBC Chicago

NFL Rumors: Brock Purdy Suffered Torn UCL, Will Be Sidelined Six Months

Reports: Purdy suffered torn UCL, will be sidelined six months originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Brock Purdy reportedly will be sidelined for the next six months. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that the 49ers rookie quarterback endured a complete tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right throwing elbow and is recommended to undergo surgery. However, no official decision has been made as of Monday afternoon.
NBC Chicago

Conflicting Reports on If Vic Fangio Hired as Dolphins DC

Conflicting reports on Vic Fangio's future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday it appeared that former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is set to become not only the next defensive coordinator for the Dolphins, but the highest-paid coordinator in the league. But on Monday morning a new report came out saying the deal isn’t quite done yet.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

