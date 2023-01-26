Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Adam Schefter: Aaron Rodgers Trade Remains Option for Packers
Schefter: Packers want to 'move on' from Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Here we go again. After the 2022 offseason was filled with rumors, reports and speculation about Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers, 2023 is off to the same start. According to a new report from Adam Schefter, the Packers are once again thinking about trading their future Hall of Fame quarterback.
49ers' Trent Williams, Eagles' K'Von Wallace Ejected After NFC Championship Game Brawl
Trent Williams, K’Von Wallace ejected after 49ers-Eagles brawl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The NFC Championship came to blows on Sunday, with the game well out of contention. Down 24 with just under four minutes remaining in the game, 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams slung Eagles safety K’Von...
49ers Trade Trey Lance, Sign Tom Brady in NFL Exec's Wild Offseason Prediction
NFL exec boldly predicts 49ers trade Lance, sign Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers' ever-evolving quarterback saga is about to get interesting yet again. For the fourth consecutive offseason, the quarterback position will be a highly-discussed topic surrounding the 49ers. San Francisco will head into the offseason...
How Many Super Bowls Have the Chiefs Won?
How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Kansas City Chiefs are on their way to the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12 in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce Will Make History When They Face Off at Super Bowl 2023
Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are going where no pair of brothers -- not the Mannings, not the Barbers and not the Watts -- have gone before: The Super Bowl ... against each other. In a league filled with fraternal matchups, the Kelces will make history as the first pair...
Ex-Players Rip NFL Over Protocol for Team Carrying Third Quarterback
Ex-players rip NFL over protocol for team carrying third QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers found themselves in a nightmare situation during the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the 49ers’ first possession...
NFL Rumors: Brock Purdy Suffered Torn UCL, Will Be Sidelined Six Months
Reports: Purdy suffered torn UCL, will be sidelined six months originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Brock Purdy reportedly will be sidelined for the next six months. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that the 49ers rookie quarterback endured a complete tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right throwing elbow and is recommended to undergo surgery. However, no official decision has been made as of Monday afternoon.
Conflicting Reports on If Vic Fangio Hired as Dolphins DC
Conflicting reports on Vic Fangio's future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday it appeared that former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is set to become not only the next defensive coordinator for the Dolphins, but the highest-paid coordinator in the league. But on Monday morning a new report came out saying the deal isn’t quite done yet.
2023 NFL Draft: 10 Things Every Fan Needs to Know Before April
2023 NFL Draft guide for fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We are less than three months away from one of the biggest events on the NFL calendar. The 2023 NFL Draft is set for late April, as the league will get an infusion of young talent. After making...
Former Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy Headed to Super Bowl With Chiefs
Matt Nagy is headed to the Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Matt Nagy is headed to the Super Bowl for the first time in his career. The former Bears head coach earned his ticket to the big game as the quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs.
