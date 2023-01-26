Airbnb props up safety standards for hosts, guests during Super Bowl week

With the Super Bowl just over two weeks away, short-term rental hosts and host platforms are getting ready for an onslaught of visitors.

On Jan. 26, Airbnb is hosting a safety forum in Scottsdale for Valley property owners who are renting during Super Bowl week. The forum reportedly is to help hosts with safety tips and advice on how to handle the anticipated spike in bookings this Sunday evening once the teams are officially decided.

Additionally, the forum will teach seasoned and new hosts how to spot signs of human trafficking as well as preventing unauthorized parties, partnering with neighbors and generally how to best represent their communities as all eyes are on the Valley of the Sun Feb. 12.

The forum is a proactive approach for the rental platform, which has taken steps to prevent party houses and other nuisances in the past. For example, in October 2022 Airbnb announced policies aimed at reducing parties over Halloween weekend. These included guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb would be prohibited from making one-night reservations.

While Airbnb hasn’t announced restrictions on rentals like this for the Super Bowl, it is implementing a specialized customer support team for hosts and guests during Super Bowl week. According to Airbnb, this team’s main focus will address any issues that arise during reservations, promoting safety and security for hosts, guests and neighbors.

Additionally, an Airbnb safety team is being established that is trained to support hosts and guests in the instance of a safety issue. The Airbnb app reportedly will have a one-touch feature that provides direct access within 30 seconds to the safety team.

Super Bowl season from a host’s point of view

Mark Beauvais, a property owner who operates five short-term rentals within the Phoenix and Scottsdale area with his wife, Dina, says the primary concern for hosts is party house activity during the big weekend.

“We’re concerned about party houses, too. We don’t want that ruining the

reputation of an otherwise very beneficial piece of the tourism industry in Arizona,” Beauvais said. “I think that’s the main concern, is loud, rowdy parties. We do a lot to vet our guests and prepare them and want them to come and have a great time. It can’t be a large, crazy party at the house — if you want that, go to Old Town, and that’s what we tell them.”

Beauvais says every booking he receives, he vets the guest, tries to find out why they’re coming, what they’re going to do on their visit.

“We have turned away several groups because we thought there was too much risk in taking the group,” he said.

Beauvais points out how many people have joined Airbnb, VRBO and other host sites to get a piece of the economic pie during Super Bowl week, and how inexperienced hosts can be concerning for both property owners and guests.

“My personal opinion is there’s been a mad rush into the market because I think a lot of property owners have ‘Super Bowl fever’ as I call it, thinking I’m going to rent my house for the Super Bowl,” Beauvais said. “So everyone is throwing everything up on the market.”

Beauvais cites that from-quarter 2021 to fourth-quarter 2022, there was a 33.5% increase in number of units in Scottsdale, while Phoenix saw an increase of 56.7% during the same time period.

“That’s year over year, from the midpoint of 2022, Scottsdale has seen a further 10% increase in units, and Phoenix’s increase in just the last six months of 2022 was 15%. We’ve seen a huge surge in the number of units available,” Beauvais said.

Research website Airdna backs Beauvais up. It shows that 1,975 short-term rental properties were added to the Scottsdale market between fourth-quarter 2021 and fourth-quarter 2022. In Phoenix, there were 4,816 properties on the market in fourth-quarter 2021 and 7,545 in fourth-quarter 2022, Airdna shows, a growth of 2,729 properties in the lead up to Super Bowl 57.

Of Beauvais’ five properties, three are booked for the Super Bowl while the remaining two are being held for last-minute bookings. Beauvais says much of the advance short-term rental bookings can be attributed to corporate sponsors.

“We don’t know how much surge in demand will come in the final two weeks,” Beauvais said.

And for those sports fans who may start looking for lodging options after Sunday when the two Super Bowl teams have been decided upon, Beauvais advises guests should choose wisely.

“Guests should brace themselves because you don’t know what you’re going to get. You’d be best to stick with properties that have some history, have some evidence of professional management or ownership, some reviews, then a guest can be assured a reliable stay,” Beauvais said.

He explains that you can easily spot the new or unexperienced properties on the host sites: they have no history, no reviews and many of them haven’t had bookings before.