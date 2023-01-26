10 pounds of Lo mein tossed during inspection at Dandridge restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with this week’s low inspection score is in Jefferson County . There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.

The grade is a 78 at Asian Café, the one at East Meeting Street in Dandridge. That 78 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

Asian Cafe, 234 East Meeting St, Dandridge — Grade: 78, Follow-up Grade: 94

To begin with, food temperatures were way off. A dish of Lo mein was at 47 degrees. It should have been cooled to 41 degrees or below. To prevent any potential foodborne illness, 10 pounds of Lo mein was thrown away.

A hand sink where employees wash and dry their hands was not accessible to kitchen workers because it was filled with cleaning supplies.

In the cooler, raw beef was stored on top of cooked and ready-to-be-served chicken. This is not allowed at restaurants to prevent the transfer of harmful bacteria, raw food should be stored below cooked food.

One of the dishwasher machines had no sanitizer running through it. Apparently, it was broken and the manager told the inspector it will be repaired. When the inspector checked some of the shelves, he found soiled cardboard being used to line the shelves. The cardboard is not easy to clean.

Asian Café in Dandridge has been re-inspected. All of the original violations were corrected and the new grade is a 94.

Top Scores of the Week

Redbud Kitchen, 906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville — 100

Burger King, 6825 Maynarville Hwy, Knoxville — 100

Panera Bread, 2000 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville — 100

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1701 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville — 100

Cancun Mexican Grill & Cantina 4409 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville — 100

Waffle House 411 Cedar Bluff Rd, Knoxville — 99

Subway 610 Dolly Parton Pkwy, Sevierville — 99

Subway 171 Court St, Sneedville — 98

Restaurant health inspections represent a snapshot of conditions at the time of the inspection and the report is supposed to be posted where you can see it.

