ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dandridge, TN

10 pounds of Lo mein tossed during inspection at Dandridge restaurant

By Don Dare, Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YpXhS_0kSZZz4800

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with this week’s low inspection score is in Jefferson County . There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.

The grade is a 78 at Asian Café, the one at East Meeting Street in Dandridge. That 78 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

SECOND HELPING: Miss a Food for Thought segment? See them all here.

Asian Cafe, 234 East Meeting St, Dandridge — Grade: 78, Follow-up Grade: 94

To begin with, food temperatures were way off. A dish of Lo mein was at 47 degrees. It should have been cooled to 41 degrees or below. To prevent any potential foodborne illness, 10 pounds of Lo mein was thrown away.

A hand sink where employees wash and dry their hands was not accessible to kitchen workers because it was filled with cleaning supplies.

In the cooler, raw beef was stored on top of cooked and ready-to-be-served chicken. This is not allowed at restaurants to prevent the transfer of harmful bacteria, raw food should be stored below cooked food.

East Tennessee woman gets money back after thief drains her bank account

One of the dishwasher machines had no sanitizer running through it. Apparently, it was broken and the manager told the inspector it will be repaired. When the inspector checked some of the shelves, he found soiled cardboard being used to line the shelves. The cardboard is not easy to clean.

Asian Café in Dandridge has been re-inspected. All of the original violations were corrected and the new grade is a 94.

Food-For-Thought-1-1 Download

Top Scores of the Week

  • Redbud Kitchen, 906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville — 100
  • Burger King, 6825 Maynarville Hwy, Knoxville — 100
  • Panera Bread, 2000 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville — 100
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1701 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville — 100
  • Cancun Mexican Grill & Cantina 4409 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville — 100
  • Waffle House 411 Cedar Bluff Rd, Knoxville — 99
  • Subway 610 Dolly Parton Pkwy, Sevierville — 99
  • Subway 171 Court St, Sneedville — 98

Restaurant health inspections represent a snapshot of conditions at the time of the inspection and the report is supposed to be posted where you can see it.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Volunteer Assisted Transportation looking for 15-20 drivers in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Volunteer Assisted Transportation (VAT) is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven program that provides accessible and affordable transportation services to Knox County seniors and people living with disabilities who require assistance to travel safely. Program Manager Nancy Welch spoke about the need for more than a dozen...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Crews work overnight to put out cabin fires in Sevier County

Multiple fire crews worked overnight to put out fires at multiple cabins in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. Crews work overnight to put out cabin fires in Sevier …. Multiple fire crews worked overnight to put out fires at multiple cabins...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Propane heater blamed for fire inside motorhome in Sevierville

A woman is crediting her dog "Sadie" for helping to escape a motorhome fire in Sevierville on Sunday afternoon. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 6 am. Propane heater blamed for fire inside motorhome in …. A woman is crediting her dog "Sadie" for helping to escape a motorhome fire in...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville church opens food market giving free groceries to people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Forward Church in Knoxville opened its first Forward Market, providing free groceries to more than 160 people in need. Jessica Florea, the founder of Forward Market, said it partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank and other nonprofit organizations to make it possible for the community to get the food.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Waterline break impacting traffic

A waterline break is causing backups in Jefferson City on Broadway Boulevard. A waterline break is causing backups in Jefferson City on Broadway Boulevard. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at...
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
WATE

Morningside Garden issues

Residents at a low-income housing complex in Knoxville have raised some serious issues about their living conditions. They say there are problems with security, elevators don't work, and there is mold and water leaks inside apartments. Morningside Garden issues. Residents at a low-income housing complex in Knoxville have raised some...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

4 children, 1 adult dead after Union County house fire

The father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire over the weekend in Luttrell traveled to Tennessee to try to get some answers. 4 children, 1 adult dead after Union County house …. The father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire...
UNION COUNTY, TN
WATE

Sevier County Utility District President on leave

The Sevier County Utility District’s president has been suspended for the personal use of district resources. The Sevier County Utility District’s president has been suspended for the personal use of district resources. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy