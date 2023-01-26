Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Village Back on Own Water Plant, Considers Raising Water and Sewer Rates
The Village of South Jacksonville may have to consider raising water and sewer rates just as the treatment plant has come back online. Village President Dick Samples updated the Board of Trustees during committee of the whole Thursday night, that the village has been off of the line from the City of Jacksonville since last Friday.
wlds.com
County Unemployment Rates Heading in Opposite Directions
Local unemployment rates in some counties appear to be heading in opposite directions. Morgan County’s unemployment rate dropped a tenth of a percent from last month, down to 3.6% staying almost in line with national averages. Sangamon and Greene also saw declines from the previous month down to 3.6% and 3.9% respectively.
wlds.com
Morgan County Celebrates 200th Anniversary Today
Morgan County hits a milestone today. Morgan County was founded on January 31st, 1823, so this year marks its 200th Anniversary and county leaders plan to celebrate with different events all year long. According to the announcement late Monday, local historians will be presenting historic talks and walks on the...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Public Library Community Intern Program Returns Today After Hiatus
A pre-pandemic program aimed at giving assistance to the Jacksonville community returns to the Jacksonville Public Library today. The Community Intern Program officially restarts today at the library. Head Librarian Jake Magnusson says the program was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic and because of the shuttering of MacMurray College: “In the past, we had a relationship with MacMurray College when they had their social work program. We had a social work student here in the library to help people with some of those sorts of issues. When they closed, that program went away and that was kind of around the time that the Covid-19 pandemic began. Last year, we had a sociology student from Illinois College come in for a little while. That kind of ended up being around the time the library had some staff changes, so it kind of fell by the wayside also, so we are starting it up again.”
wlds.com
Two Area Fire Chiefs Retiring After Four Decades of Service
Two area fire departments will be losing a wealth of knowledge and experience here in the next few months. New Berlin-Island Grove Fire Chief Steve Frank has decided to retire after 48 years of service. The announcement was made on the fire department’s Facebook Page last night. The White...
WAND TV
Decatur nonprofit receives over $500,000 to expand pre-apprenticeship programs
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced $13 million in grant money going to thirty organization across the state. This will expand a pre-apprenticeship program right here at home. CEO and executive director of Sista Girls and Friends, Melverta Wilkins, looks forward to creating change with this program. "This is...
wlds.com
Beardstown Names Interim Superintendent
The Beardstown School Board has selected an interim Superintendent while they search for a permanent replacement of the late Michael Smith. The 55 year old Smith passed away suddenly on January 7th in Jacksonville. According to the Cass County Star Gazette, the Beardstown School Board named former Superintendent Reggie Clinton...
10 St. Louis Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
1. Fast Fix - HVAC/R Technician. Fast Fix is hiring to fill multiple commercial HVAC/R technician roles. These full-time jobs pay between $32 and $45 an hour. Candidates must have at least 2 years of HVAC/R experience.
wlds.com
Former Greenfield Coach, IHSA Official Grooming Case Continued Due to Evidence Discovery
A former Greenfield baseball coach and IHSA official appeared in Greene County Court on Friday for a pretrial status hearing. 24 year old Austin L. Bishop of Greenfield faces a charge of unlawful grooming, stemming from an arrest by Greenfield Police and Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies in September 2021. According to charging documents filed in the case by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office at the time, Bishop is alleged to have requested nude photographs and videos of a juvenile via text messages.
tourcounsel.com
White Oaks Mall | Shopping center in Springfield, Illinois
White Oaks Mall is a simple shopping complex, but with many options available if you want to go shopping. So, this place is perfect if you want to walk, clear your mind and enjoy a snack. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, Hot Topic, Victoria's Secret&PINK, H&M, Spencers, Torrid, Off the Wall,...
WAND TV
Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
wlds.com
Carrollton Dismisses Online Math Instructor After Discovery of Missouri Assault Conviction
The Carrollton School District recently removed a teacher from its online instruction program through a third party. According to the Greene Prairie Press, the Carrollton School District sent letters home to parents on January 19th notifying them that Kristy L. Sicard had been removed permanently as the district’s online math instructor. Sicard was employed through Chicago-based third party online vendor ELEVATE K-12. The district had been using the online vendor for math instruction after unsuccessfully finding a full-time in-person math instructor for the district.
khqa.com
Early childhood center teacher placed on leave for a report of 'physical nature'
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A teacher at the Early Childhood Center in Hannibal, has been placed on administrative leave on Friday. Officials say Gretchen O'Bryan was placed on leave after an issue has been reported of physical nature. The Division of Family Services has completed an investigation and determined...
wlds.com
Winchester EMS Chili Cook Off Successful In Return
The Winchester EMS had a good return of their annual fundraiser over the weekend. The 24th annual chili cook-off took place on Saturday. Twelve chili teams and six salsa teams were in the competition for top prizes in each category. The cook off had been on hold the last two...
wdbr.com
Victim ID Released
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the name of an 18-year-old man who was killed after being struck by a train near Camp Butler Road. He’s identified as Logan Pierceall (PEER-suhl?) of Springfield. The accident occured Tuesday morning. He was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital where he died Thursday evening.
wlds.com
Rotary Online Fundraiser Kicks Off This Week
A Jacksonville area service group is kicking off its annual online fundraiser this week. The Rotary Club of Jacksonville’s Fabulous February Fun-raiser begins this Wednesday, February 1st. Organizers say the event will include daily auctions on the club’s Facebook page, “Rotary Club of Jacksonville #3227.” Auctions will begin on...
wlds.com
Acree Murder Trial Likely To Begin this Spring
The Kenneth Acree murder trial may have reached its final continuance in Morgan County Court. Acree was in court Thursday on status after both the defense and state have been waiting for multiple search warrants get completed from AT&T Mobile for phone records needed for the case. State’s Attorney Gray...
1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting
One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on Sunday afternoon. Two other people were injured in the shooting.
iheart.com
Northend Fire Leaves 25 Families Homeless
A three alarm fire on Osgood Street- off of Main put down by Springfield Firefighters Saturday night. Authorities are still investigating. Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi says it took nearly four hours for the fire to be controlled. 25 families were left homeless. (Photo with thanks: Carrie E Calvi.
muddyrivernews.com
Dot Foods helps Beardstown couple launch food pantry; volunteers now needed
BEARDSTOWN, Ill. — Beardstown residents have worked for almost two years to start a food pantry. A ribbon cutting and open house was held on Friday, Jan. 13. The Beardstown Food Pantry, 121 E. Second, is open from 1-3 p.m. on Sundays. The food pantry entrance is off Main Street at the rear of the Community Hope and Recovery building. Organizers hope to add additional days as they gauge community response and acquire more volunteer support.
