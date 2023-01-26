A pre-pandemic program aimed at giving assistance to the Jacksonville community returns to the Jacksonville Public Library today. The Community Intern Program officially restarts today at the library. Head Librarian Jake Magnusson says the program was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic and because of the shuttering of MacMurray College: “In the past, we had a relationship with MacMurray College when they had their social work program. We had a social work student here in the library to help people with some of those sorts of issues. When they closed, that program went away and that was kind of around the time that the Covid-19 pandemic began. Last year, we had a sociology student from Illinois College come in for a little while. That kind of ended up being around the time the library had some staff changes, so it kind of fell by the wayside also, so we are starting it up again.”

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO