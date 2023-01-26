Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Family of Rochester Roofer Hurt in Fall Asking for Community’s Help
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a Rochester roofer seriously in a fall is asking for the community’s help. A GoFundMe has been set up by the roofer’s daughter Sarah, who said the fall happened as her dad was finishing up work for the day. The page was created last week after Sarah’s dad Casey fell 15 feet from a roof onto a concrete slab.
Rochester Woman Found in Snowbank Revived from Drug Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders revived a Rochester woman who was found in a snowbank while experiencing symptoms of a drug overdose. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the discovery of the woman on Saturday. She was found in a snowbank by the Apache Mall by her wife who was out looking for her.
Your Complete Guide to Owatonna’s ‘Bold & Cold’ Festival This Weekend
It's going to be a cold and wintery weekend in Owatonna -- and that's perfect because we're celebrating winter all weekend long at Owatonna's Bold & Cold Festival. We're hearty bunch of Minnesotans here in O-Town, and we're celebrating everything Mother Nature can throw at us in January. Snow, sleet, ice, bitter cold, blizzards -- pass me a beer!
Adult Book Bingo Begins at Owatonna Public Library
The Owatonna Public Library is kicking off their annual Winter Book Bingo for adults. Pick up your bingo card at the adult services check-out desk or print out a copy from the library’s website here. Read five books between February 1st and March 31st to qualify. Any five books...
Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
Wind Chill Advisory Tonight & Tuesday Morning for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for most of southern Minnesota in effect from 8:00 pm tonight through 10:00 am Tuesday morning. Overnight wind chills as low as -30 to -35 could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. This Wind Child...
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
JUST IN: Several Owatonna ‘Bold & Cold’ Events Postponed Due to Weather
UPDATED 2pm - Friday, January 27, 2023 -- This weekend is going to be a cold one. Organizers of Owatonna's Bold & Cold Festival have decided to postpone some outdoor activities with the dropping temps to keep everyone safe. You can see the full updated schedule below. It's going to...
Northfield, Owatonna Win, Faribault Loses on Hockey Day
Hockey Day Minnesota was Saturday with a number of girls and boys hockey games featured outdoors in White Bear Lake. Area teams also celebrated the State of Hockey with competitions inside. The Faribault Falcons boys hockey team lost 4-1 in Albert Lea. It's a mystery what has happened to the...
Rice County Sheriff Says Memphis Video ‘Disturbing’
Jesse Thomas, Rice County Sheriff, told KDHL AM Minnesota listeners today he saw the body cam video of Tyre Nichols arrest in Memphis. He said it was, "hard to watch." Thomas was asked if the video will be used for training purposes. Nichols was beaten by five arresting officers and...
Owatonna Police Seeking Assistance Finding Stolen Firearm
The Owatonna Police Department is seeking your assistance in identifying the man in the photos below regarding a stolen firearm. On Thursday afternoon, the man concealed a .22 caliber rifle between bags of feed corn and left the store without making an attempt to pay. If you recognize this person...
Owatonna Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire
The Owatonna Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of Saint Paul Road Northeast last evening. Shortly after 5 pm on Thursday, January 26th, Owatonna firefighters were dispatched for a report of a fire in the basement laundry room of the residence. Upon arrival, fire crews observed light smoke coming from an open garage door.
KDHL AM 920
Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0