NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall
Travis Kelce is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. After playing for Cincinnati in college, he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 and has been in Kansas City his whole career. Over that span, Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler, went All-Pro seven times, including four First-Team honors, and won a […] The post Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Georgia lands 4-star RB, son of Olympic gold medalist in latest recruiting move
Kirby Smart and Georgia football have recorded a big win on the recruitment front, with the football program securing the commitment of 2024 class 4-star running back Dwight Phillips Jr. In a Twitter post, Dwight Phillips Jr. announced that he has “1000000% committed to Georgia bulldogs!!”. Ranked 71st in...
Tom Brady gets brutally honest about Niners’ fate after Brock Purdy injury vs Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to watch the NFC Championship Game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles which ended in a lopsided victory for Jalen Hurts and company. Brady knew, just like most football fans, that the 49ers were doomed early in that...
‘Definitely didn’t feel good’: Patrick Mahomes drops truth bomb on playing through injury in AFC Championship Game
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was far from 100 percent during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which only made his team’s 23-20 victory even more incredible. There were concerns about his status ahead of the Bengals game due to a problematic ankle which he also tweaked in the second half of the conference title game. Nevertheless, Mahomes got the job done, thanks to his will to finish the contest (via Adam Teicher of ESPN).
4 49ers most to blame after NFC Championship loss vs. Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers’ season just ended with a whimper and even more injuries. They got absolutely blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-7, on the road in the NFC Championship Game. It was an anti-climactic and painful finish to a campaign that was once filled with so much promise. Here we’ll discuss the 49ers most to blame for their NFC Championship loss vs. the 49ers.
RUMOR: Lamar Jackson’s contract situation with Ravens gets ‘exclusive’ update
Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson could get the franchise tag with the team this offseason, Ian Rapoport speculated on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. “Lamar Jackson is going to be tagged,” Rapoport confidently stated. “I don’t firmly know if [it will be exclusive or non-exclusive], but my sense is it will be the […] The post RUMOR: Lamar Jackson’s contract situation with Ravens gets ‘exclusive’ update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady drops eye-opening take on flags after Bengals-Chiefs controversy
The Cincinnati Bengals-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship showdown left quite the controversy in its wake following the decisive late hit penalty called against Joseph Ossai on Patrick Mahomes. Just about everyone has weighed in on the call, and now Tom Brady shared his own eye-opening take during a recent episode of his Let’s Go! Podcast. Brady admitted that, if it was his job, he’d only call a penalty if it met three specific criteria.
Cowboys star Micah Parsons shares jaw-dropping reaction to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 49ers trash talk
Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons couldn’t believe what just New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said about the San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game early on, Thibodeaux couldn’t help but talk trash to the San Francisco franchise, saying that they “might be better” than the Niners considering how the game was going.
Conflicting reports emerge on Jim Harbaugh’s ongoing Broncos candidacy
Jim Harbaugh still may be an option for the Denver Broncos. Michigan’s president previously revealed that Harbaugh was returning to the program. But conflicting reports have led to a twist in the situation. Adam Schefter recently stated that Jim Harbaugh is “out” for the Broncos, per gbmwolverine.com’s Chris Peterson....
Fred Warner’s strong Brock Purdy message after 49ers’ NFC title loss to Eagles
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers fell short of the Super Bowl. However, they went on an incredible run, and Purdy certainly deserves all the credit in the world for his play. San Francisco lost 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles after Purdy suffered an elbow injury. It was later confirmed he suffered a torn […] The post Fred Warner’s strong Brock Purdy message after 49ers’ NFC title loss to Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow’s message to Patrick Mahomes right after AFC Championship Game
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals ultimately took a step back in the 2022 NFL season, as they failed to reach the Super Bowl again following a dramatic 23-20 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in last Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. It hurts for Burrow to come up just […] The post Joe Burrow’s message to Patrick Mahomes right after AFC Championship Game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers reveals timeline for retirement decision
It’s getting to the point where the future of Green bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a yearly topic after the NFL season ends. It’s no different this year, with the only outlier being the talk started earlier this time around since the Packers didn’t make the playoffs.
Alabama, Nick Saban target Ryan Grubb makes final decision on OC job
Alabama football and Nick Saban can cross Washington coach Ryan Grubb’s name off of their list as the search for their new offensive coordinator heats up. Grubb, who reportedly emerged as a top OC target for the Crimson Tide- and who interviewed with Saban on Monday- informed the program that he has decided to remain […] The post Alabama, Nick Saban target Ryan Grubb makes final decision on OC job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers drops major Rich Bisaccia endorsement amid Colts interest
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday for his weekly visit, tuning in live from Pebble Beach golf course. Among the topics of discussion, Rodgers and McAfee broached Rich Bisaccia’s coaching future. With the Indianapolis Colts having reported interest in making Bisaccia their next head coach, Rodgers had a resounding endorsement for the Packers’ assistant, via Lily Zhao.
Fire erupts at Arrowhead Stadium as Chiefs reach Super Bowl amid Bengals defeat
An hour after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a spot in the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals, a fire broke out at GEHA Arrowhead Stadium. Jackson Kurtz was the first to report this incident, which is happening currently at Gate 6. The Kansas City Fire Department quickly put out the fire. BREAKING: A very […] The post Fire erupts at Arrowhead Stadium as Chiefs reach Super Bowl amid Bengals defeat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Irsay reacts to viral impersonation of his love for Jeff Saturday
The NFL world has poked fun at Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay since he hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, and it seems that he is aware of it. Recently, popular impressionist Joey Mulinaro posted a video of himself acting out a hypothetical discussion between Irsay and Colts General Manager Chris Ballard about the hiring of the next head coach of the team. There has been much speculation that Irsay has Saturday as his number one candidate for the job, and the video makes light of that.
RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers trade possibility gets more gas poured on fire with shocking Packers update
It seems like the Aaron Rodgers era of the Green Bay Packers is coming to an end. After completely missing the playoffs, the team is at a crossroads surrounding their star QB. Do they let the face of the franchise have one more go-around with the team, or do they trade him now while he […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers trade possibility gets more gas poured on fire with shocking Packers update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Basketball Odds: Clemson vs. Boston College prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/31/2023
The No. 20 Clemson Tigers (18-4) visit the Boston College Eagles (10-12) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Clemson-Boston College prediction, pick, and how to watch. Clemson has won three consecutive games and sits at 10-1...
