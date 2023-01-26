ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta man dies weeks after bicycle crash off Milledgeville Road

By Miguel Legoas, Augusta Chronicle
 4 days ago

An Augusta man involved in a crash off Milledgeville Road on Jan. 11 died on Wednesday.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen reported via email that Marico Dorsey, 53, of the 1200 block of Heard Avenue was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m. at Augusta University Medical Center.

Dorsey was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Olive Road near Eagles Way and was transported to the hospital.

No autopsy will be performed.

Augusta EMS: Gold Cross agrees to temporarily continue Augusta ambulance services

Congressman Update: Rep. Howard 'doing well' after fainting

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta man dies weeks after bicycle crash off Milledgeville Road

