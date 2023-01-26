A Rockport man has pleaded guilty to selling a lethal dose of fentanyl that resulted in the fatal overdose of an Atchison County man. Federal officials report that 23-year-old Quentin Carder pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, which caused the death of another person, and one count of distributing fentanyl and cocaine, which caused the death of another person.

ATCHISON COUNTY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO