Missouri man jailed for theft of firearm from Kansas home

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating the theft of a firearm from a home in Atchison and have made an arrest. On October 30, a suspect took items from a home in the 1400 Block South 8th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. On Friday, police arrested James...
ATCHISON, KS
Rockport man pleads guilty to selling lethal dose of fentanyl

A Rockport man has pleaded guilty to selling a lethal dose of fentanyl that resulted in the fatal overdose of an Atchison County man. Federal officials report that 23-year-old Quentin Carder pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, which caused the death of another person, and one count of distributing fentanyl and cocaine, which caused the death of another person.
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO

