ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

FBI Director Christopher Wray says classified document rules ‘are there for a reason’

By Jerry Dunleavy, Justice Department Reporter
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 53

Michael Mccollum
4d ago

do the attorneys have clearance to look and handle classified materials? Also... why are HIS attorneys looking and NOT government agencies

Reply(11)
18
Vincent Hilliard
4d ago

At least Trumps ando Pence Documents were secure! Biden's all over the place. How come DOJ coordinates with Biden attorneys while. not providing information to our new congress? How come Biden's documents weren't spread across the seat of corvette for media pics.?Where the FBI and swat team?Garland and Wray need to be replaced like schiffty Schiff !!

Reply(4)
9
Shawn Webb
4d ago

have they thought of searching Hunter Biden's home yet makes you wonder why China is giving him and his father so many millions of dollars doesn't it if it doesn't your brain dead

Reply
8
Related
New York Post

Now Secret Service admits it has some Biden Delaware visitor records

WASHINGTON — What a difference three days makes. The Secret Service admitted Thursday that it does, in fact, have information on visitors to President Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence during the time he kept classified records in the home’s garage. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi claimed Monday that “we don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence.” But Guglielmi’s tune had changed Thursday, when he said that “the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites.” Meanwhile, Fox News quoted an unnamed source...
WILMINGTON, DE
New York Post

Matt Gaetz introduces bill barring Adam Schiff from receiving classified information

Rep. Matt Gaetz is pushing a new bill that would restrict former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s access to classified information over his “baseless claims” of collusion between former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.  The PENCIL Resolution, an apparent riff off of Trump’s derisive “Pencil-Neck” nickname for Schiff, stands for Preventing Extreme Negligence with Classified Information Licenses Resolution. It calls for Schiff (D-Calif.) not to have access to classified information, for him to be investigated by the House Ethics Committee, and to have comments he made in Congress on Russian collusion and the Trump campaign stricken from the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire

When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches —  as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
Washington Examiner

Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report

Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
msn.com

Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
MARYLAND STATE
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy