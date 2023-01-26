Hunter Biden art dealer praises work as investigation begins: 'His art gives us hope'

Read full article on original website
Merrick Garland misses Jim Jordan deadline on Biden classified docs
Attorney General Merrick Garland has missed the deadline set by a House Republican investigator asking for information about the Justice Department's investigation into President Joe Biden’s apparent mishandling of classified information.
Washington Examiner
Biden dusts off Clinton and Obama playbook for battling House Republicans
Republicans risk being caricatured by the White House as President Joe Biden and his aides deploy strategies from former Presidents Bill Clinton's and Barack Obama's post-midterm election playbook. From advancing abortion legislation to conjecture about slashing Social Security and Medicare, House Republicans are Biden and the Democrats' main targets before...
Washington Examiner
White House pressed on Biden physical exam after blowing past January deadline
President Joe Biden is traveling the country to tout his record and raise money before a likely 2024 reelection announcement after his State of the Union address next month. But amid Biden's own classified documents controversy, the White House is being pressed to also be transparent about the president's health since the oldest commander in chief would be 82 at his second inauguration should he secure another term next year.
Washington Examiner
Top Soros operative Tom Perriello repeatedly visited Joe Biden White House
A senior director for a George Soros-chaired nonprofit organization who oversees a secretive dark money group influencing the Biden administration has made frequent trips to the White House, records show. Tom Perriello is executive director for Soros's Open Society-U.S. and on the board of Governing for Impact, a Soros-backed group...
Washington Examiner
In Docu-gate, Dems and GOP agree: Biden team must show files to Congress
Members of the Biden Administration should face serious consequences if they continue defying bipartisan congressional demands for intelligence information. Repeat: Bipartisan — as was made clear again on the Sunday news shows. It is of course rare these days when key members of both parties in both chambers of Congress sing from the same sheet music. When they do, an administration of any party should take notice.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
Fox News Expert Insists No Evidence of Pelosi Break-In as Video of Break-In Plays
Criminal defense attorney and regular Fox News guest Brian Claypool was left utterly humiliated on Friday when he suggested there was no evidence that Paul Pelosi’s attacker broke into his home—all despite the release of a security video showing exactly that.In fact, Fox News anchors had to air the actual footage of the break-in for Claypool, who had just appeared on the network the night before to discuss the impending release of the tapes.Debunking a slew of right-wing conspiracies about the brutal attack on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Friday’s release of the 911 call, police body-cam video, and...
MSNBC
Jim Jordan presented with factual details he prefers not to know
At the height of the Watergate scandal, as Richard Nixon prepared to resign, the then-president still had a handful of unyielding Republican allies. One of them, Rep. Earl Landgrebe of Indiana, was asked about his perspective the day before Nixon left the White House in disgrace. “Don’t confuse me with...
Elon Musk let antisemite back on Twitter and it went as badly as you'd expect
Elon Musk's Twitter allowed white nationalist and antisemite Nick Fuentes back on the platform after two years of being banned this week – only to ban him again just 24 hours later.Fuentes recently became known to a wider audience after being spotted dining with Donald Trump and Kanye West in 2022, and also made an infamous appearance on InfoWars last year.Fuentes and the rapper appeared on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s broadcast in December, where West praised Nazism and Adolf Hitler and denied that the Holocaust happened.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOn 7.30am ET on 24 January, Fuentes posted...
Washington Examiner
Another glaring problem with Biden's classified documents scandal: China's investment in his DC think tank
An overlooked detail in President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandal is the role China may have played. Several of the documents were found in Biden’s affiliated Washington, D.C., think tank, which has received more than $50 million in Chinese donations over the past several years. The Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, run in part by the University of Pennsylvania, has also hosted pro-China events in which there was little security and attendees reportedly were able to wander in and out of any number of rooms.
Washington Examiner
Ilhan Omar reveals some GOPs have privately said they will not vote to remove her from committee
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-CA) revealed on Sunday that a few House Republicans have told her in private that they will not vote for her removal from the Foreign Affairs Committee. Omar's statement comes after three other House representatives have publicly stated that they will not vote to remove her from her position on the committee. The GOP members who will not be voting for her removal are doing so "because they don't want to be seen as hypocrites," Omar said during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union.
Donald Trump Roughed Up on Twitter for Comparing Himself to Al Capone: ‘Peak Dementia in Action’
Former President Donald Trump compared himself to the late gangster Al Capone in a Truth Social post about law-enforcement investigations – and over on Twitter, critics went to the mattresses. “Because of the Weaponization, Targeting, and Unprecedented Harassment, I believe that I have more lawyers working for me on...
Washington Examiner
Power struggle: House Republicans challenge Biden's authority on oil reserves
House Republicans are engaged in yet another battle with the Biden administration over just how much power a president should have, one of many President Joe Biden has seen over his two years in office. The House passed legislation Friday to limit Biden's ability to draw down the Strategic Petroleum...
Video of Trump Being Prayed for at South Carolina Eatery Viewed 1.9M Times
The former president made an unannounced stop at a burger shop following an event launching his 2024 campaign in the state.
POLITICO
'Lessen the stupidity factor'
WATCH YOUR STEP — Lawmakers and staff arriving at the Capitol this morning will navigate around bike-rack style security fencing erected overnight as cities across the country brace for protests this weekend in response to footage of the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn. Congressional party leadership...
Washington Examiner
No, US capitalism wasn't 'shaped largely by chattel slavery'
Nikole Hannah-Jones, the creator of the 1619 Project, recently declared that “capitalism in the United States was shaped largely by chattel slavery.”. The 1619 Project , published three and a half years ago, argued that 1619, the year the first slave ship is widely believed to have arrived in what is now the U.S., was as foundational to America as the year 1776 and that the legacy of chattel slavery still shapes our society.
Doctor Who? Megyn Kelly Takes on Jill Biden's Degree in Twitter Feud
Megyn Kelly has been widely criticized for her tweet mocking First Lady Jill Biden, who was referred to as 'Dr. Jill Biden' during a 49ers game in San Francisco. Kelly, a former Fox News host, tweeted, "I wonder if she realizes how it might appear to others. One should either have a real M.D. or work on their self-esteem."
Washington Examiner
The state of our union under Biden: A weaker, less secure, more divided America
Next week, President Joe Biden will address Congress on the state of the union , as the Constitution dictates. He ought to take an honest look at the country and the many problems it faces — problems his administration has either created or worsened. Over the next week, the...
Left-wing think tank responsible for thousands of fake Russia stories: new Twitter Files
A left-wing think tank erroneously claiming to track Russian online activity was responsible for thousands of bogus stories asserting the nation’s influence in US politics, according to the latest batch of Twitter Files. The Hamilton 68 “dashboard” was the brainchild of former FBI special agent and MSNBC contributor Clint Watts and operated under the Alliance for Securing Democracy, a think tank founded in 2017 — shortly after former President Trump took office. The ASD Advisory Council included such figures as top Clinton ally John Podesta, Obama-era acting CIA Director Michael Morell, former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, and former...
