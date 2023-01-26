ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ilhan Omar reveals some GOPs have privately said they will not vote to remove her from committee

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-CA) revealed on Sunday that a few House Republicans have told her in private that they will not vote for her removal from the Foreign Affairs Committee. Omar's statement comes after three other House representatives have publicly stated that they will not vote to remove her from her position on the committee. The GOP members who will not be voting for her removal are doing so "because they don't want to be seen as hypocrites," Omar said during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union.
Power struggle: House Republicans challenge Biden's authority on oil reserves

House Republicans are engaged in yet another battle with the Biden administration over just how much power a president should have, one of many President Joe Biden has seen over his two years in office. The House passed legislation Friday to limit Biden's ability to draw down the Strategic Petroleum...
White House pressed on Biden physical exam after blowing past January deadline

President Joe Biden is traveling the country to tout his record and raise money before a likely 2024 reelection announcement after his State of the Union address next month. But amid Biden's own classified documents controversy, the White House is being pressed to also be transparent about the president's health since the oldest commander in chief would be 82 at his second inauguration should he secure another term next year.
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Biden dusts off Clinton and Obama playbook for battling House Republicans

Republicans risk being caricatured by the White House as President Joe Biden and his aides deploy strategies from former Presidents Bill Clinton's and Barack Obama's post-midterm election playbook. From advancing abortion legislation to conjecture about slashing Social Security and Medicare, House Republicans are Biden and the Democrats' main targets before...
Manhattan DA showing evidence in Trump hush money case to grand jury: Report

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is reportedly presenting evidence to a grand jury that hush money payments were allegedly made at the behest of former President Donald Trump. Bragg's office began presenting Monday to a grand jury that payments were allegedly made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to get...
WATCH: Rep. Jim Jordan warns of 'chilling impact' from FBI investigations

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) blasted the FBI for investigating parents who were vocal at local school board meetings while ignoring other matters more relevant to the GOP. Jordan appeared on NBC's Meet the Press, where host Chuck Todd confronted the representative about the legitimacy of the investigation into parents over the death threats that school board members received.
House Republicans surrender to Big Tech

House Republicans have already broken their promise to confront Big Tech. Despite saying during the midterm elections that they would hold Big Tech accountable, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) have given Google and Facebook what they wanted: an Antitrust subcommittee without Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) as chairman.
AOC clinches coveted leadership post on House Oversight Committee

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) confirmed she locked down the Democrats' No. 2 slot on the House Oversight Committee Monday evening. She will serve as second in command for House Democrats under ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), with whom she has a close working relationship. This means that she will likely play a more pronounced role in helping to craft the party's strategy and messaging as it navigates the GOP's use of the panel to investigate President Joe Biden and his family.

