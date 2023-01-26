Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Ilhan Omar reveals some GOPs have privately said they will not vote to remove her from committee
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-CA) revealed on Sunday that a few House Republicans have told her in private that they will not vote for her removal from the Foreign Affairs Committee. Omar's statement comes after three other House representatives have publicly stated that they will not vote to remove her from her position on the committee. The GOP members who will not be voting for her removal are doing so "because they don't want to be seen as hypocrites," Omar said during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union.
Washington Examiner
Biden releases debt ceiling memo with two questions for McCarthy ahead of meeting
The White House has released a memo ahead of President Joe Biden's meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) setting expectations for their debt ceiling showdown. Included in the four-page memorandum, which was released Tuesday morning, are two questions for McCarthy and several talking points about Biden's fiscal policies. The...
Washington Examiner
Matt Gaetz confirms deal was struck between McCarthy and hard-line Republicans during speaker vote
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) confirmed that a deal, made in writing, that had "multiple forms" was cut between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and GOP rebels during the speakership vote earlier this month. In a candid exchange with MSNBC host Ari Melber, Gaetz credited the appointment of Republican holdouts to...
Washington Examiner
Power struggle: House Republicans challenge Biden's authority on oil reserves
House Republicans are engaged in yet another battle with the Biden administration over just how much power a president should have, one of many President Joe Biden has seen over his two years in office. The House passed legislation Friday to limit Biden's ability to draw down the Strategic Petroleum...
Washington Examiner
White House pressed on Biden physical exam after blowing past January deadline
President Joe Biden is traveling the country to tout his record and raise money before a likely 2024 reelection announcement after his State of the Union address next month. But amid Biden's own classified documents controversy, the White House is being pressed to also be transparent about the president's health since the oldest commander in chief would be 82 at his second inauguration should he secure another term next year.
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Jim Jordan Confronted With Trump Campaign's Link to Russian Oligarch
The GOP lawmaker recently urged Democrats to join Republicans in a newly formed subcommittee tasked to investigate the "weaponization" of the federal agencies.
Washington Examiner
Ilhan Omar on previous antisemitic comments: 'Wasn't aware there are tropes about Jews and money'
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) apologized for previous comments she made referencing Jewish stereotypes that prompted an outcry from several Republicans and even some members of her own party who accused her of antisemitism. “When that was brought to my attention, I apologized. I owned up to it,” Omar told CNN...
Washington Examiner
Biden dusts off Clinton and Obama playbook for battling House Republicans
Republicans risk being caricatured by the White House as President Joe Biden and his aides deploy strategies from former Presidents Bill Clinton's and Barack Obama's post-midterm election playbook. From advancing abortion legislation to conjecture about slashing Social Security and Medicare, House Republicans are Biden and the Democrats' main targets before...
Washington Examiner
Manhattan DA showing evidence in Trump hush money case to grand jury: Report
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is reportedly presenting evidence to a grand jury that hush money payments were allegedly made at the behest of former President Donald Trump. Bragg's office began presenting Monday to a grand jury that payments were allegedly made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to get...
Washington Examiner
WATCH LIVE: Biden joins Buttigieg at 150-year-old tunnel to tout infrastructure investments
President Joe Biden will meet with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at the Baltimore & Potomac Tunnel on Monday as the two discuss how Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure law will be used to restore the 150-year-old structure. The Baltimore & Potomac Tunnel has been used since the Reconstruction Era to transport...
Russia warns United States: the end of nuclear arms control may be nigh
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Rep. Jim Jordan warns of 'chilling impact' from FBI investigations
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) blasted the FBI for investigating parents who were vocal at local school board meetings while ignoring other matters more relevant to the GOP. Jordan appeared on NBC's Meet the Press, where host Chuck Todd confronted the representative about the legitimacy of the investigation into parents over the death threats that school board members received.
Washington Examiner
House Republicans surrender to Big Tech
House Republicans have already broken their promise to confront Big Tech. Despite saying during the midterm elections that they would hold Big Tech accountable, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) have given Google and Facebook what they wanted: an Antitrust subcommittee without Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) as chairman.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Washington Examiner
AOC clinches coveted leadership post on House Oversight Committee
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) confirmed she locked down the Democrats' No. 2 slot on the House Oversight Committee Monday evening. She will serve as second in command for House Democrats under ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), with whom she has a close working relationship. This means that she will likely play a more pronounced role in helping to craft the party's strategy and messaging as it navigates the GOP's use of the panel to investigate President Joe Biden and his family.
