Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/31
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Still icy out there so please use caution. We will pick up another batch of very light sleet/freezing rain south of the BG/WK Parkways this evening. There is a chance for patchy sleet or snow flurries closer to I-64, but for now no significant impacts are expected.
Wave 3
Louisville Metro keeping eye on icy conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro salt trucks have been out Monday night and Tuesday morning treating the roads due to the winter weather conditions. According to Louisville Metro Police, the department responded to 20 non-injury accidents and two injury accidents from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Wave 3
Forecasted winter weather for WAVE Country brings potential for black ice, slick roads
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Winter weather forecasted to bring a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain has Kentucky under a winter weather advisory Monday night through midday Tuesday. Weather experts said freezing rain brings the potential for black ice that can create slick roads. “Tonight we’re expecting a wintry mix...
Wave 3
Kentucky Derby Festival unveils race medals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The race medals have been unveiled for the GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon. The miniMarathon, the Marathon and the Marathon Relay each have their own design featuring an outline of the GE Appliances miniMarathon and Marathon logo in black nickel. The miniMarathon medal has a large number 50 front and center that’s trimmed in metallic silver and gold for the milestone of its 50th run, according to a release. The Marathon and Relay medals have the distance of 26.2 miles in the design.
Wave 3
Downtown Louisville moving from recovery to growth mode
Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in David McAtee protest-related death. Updated: 7 hours ago. Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in...
Wave 3
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Louisville store as company near bankruptcy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville’s remaining Bed Bath & Beyond locations will be closing its doors. The company confirmed the store located at 4350 Summit Plaza Drive is set to close this year. No official closing date has been set. Bed Bath and Beyond announced 87 closings...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?
SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
Wave 3
Being Spooked | We Should Talk About It
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Maira and Dr. Stephen Taylor talk about why some people like being scared or spooked and others have no desire. Download the latest episodes on your favorite podcast services.
Wave 3
Louisville barbershop looks to give out free haircuts for those in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Arny’s Barbershop on Bardstown Road plans to give out courtesy haircuts to the community on Sunday. Owner Shawn Arny said his business is nothing without his clientele, especially after these past two years. So in a world controlled by the price tag, Arny said he...
Wave 3
Gardening | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School
Maira and Dr. Stephen Taylor ask the question is medicine the right thing for you in treading your mental health?. Latest on the Winter Weather Advisories in effect and which impacts to watch out for. Louisville City FC kicking off preseason with Nashville SC matchup. Updated: 8 hours ago. After...
Wave 3
Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in David McAtee protest-related death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city has settled a case involving the death of a popular Louisville West End business owner for $725,000, WAVE News Troubleshooters have confirmed. The lawsuit’s finalizing came on the same day a former LMPD officer was sentenced in relation to the incident in June 2020....
Wave 3
Kentucky Science Center offering science camps for students this summer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Once school’s out for summer, the Kentucky Science Center will offer students a fun way to stay educated. School’s Out Science Camp will run for 10 weeks, beginning the week of May 29 and ending the week of July 31, according to the science center.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Irish Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday in the Irish Hill neighborhood. According to the release, Kenneth Maier, 51, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Payne Street. Maier was found dead at the scene...
Wave 3
1 killed in Meade County crash
BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A two vehicle crash in Meade County has claimed the life of one person and left another person injured. The crash between a passenger car and a tractor trailer happened at 6:51 a.m. on US 60 where it intersects with Hill Grove Road and Shumate Road.
Wave 3
Man in critical condition after shooting in Crescent Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Crescent Hill neighborhood Monday afternoon. Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said it happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Birchwood Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to...
Wave 3
Louisville Zoo breaks ground on project supporting Animal Ambassador expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, officials from the Louisville Zoo broke ground on a project that will support the growth and development of its Animal Ambassador Program. The new construction project will oversee renovations to the MetaZoo education facility’s animal ambassador areas and new office spaces, according to a...
Wave 3
Surgery brings an end to 20 seizures a day for young patient
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In October, 21-year-old Megan Fox could barely walk. She had to be closely watched out of fear of drop seizures brought on by epilepsy. 20 times a day she would collapse without warning. ”We had to keep her very stationary,” Fox’s mother Samantha said. “She had...
Wave 3
‘He’ll live with me every day:’ Family, friends remember man killed in Irish Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of people packed the Fern Creek Funeral Home Monday night to remember a Louisville man who was shot and killed in the Irish Hill neighborhood. The Jefferson County Coroner said Kenneth Maier was killed Thursday near the Commonwealth Theater Center, where he worked. While still...
Wave 3
Louisville man sentenced for 2021 deadly home invasion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man facing manslaughter and burglary charges in connection to a deadly home invasion back in 2021 has been sentenced to prison. On Monday, Tony Johnson Jr. received 15 years in prison for the burglary and death of Michael Bright on June 18, 2021. According to...
Wave 3
Hardin County man arrested for killing 12 puppies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police said they arrested Tristan Hollin on Friday afternoon after receiving a report that 12 puppies were killed in Hardin County. Officials said they made contact with the property owner, the complainant and a family member. All three of them said that Tristan Hollin had told them he killed the dogs and that he claimed to have a gun.
Comments / 0