Derby, VT

newportdispatch.com

Vehicle stolen in Irasburg

IRASBURG — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Irasburg on Monday. Authorities say a white 2021 GMC Sierra 2500 AT4 Duramax was stolen. The location of the theft is listed as 32 Stagecoach Lane. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is asked to contact the Vermont State...
IRASBURG, VT
WCAX

Essex rollover crash leads to DUI arrest

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A man was arrested following a rollover crash in Essex Saturday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Colchester Rd. and Pinecrest Dr. Two people were transported to the hospital for evaluation. Police charged Nicholas Abad, 24, of Winooski, for suspicion of driving...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Incoming Franklin County Sheriff back in court for assault case

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Incoming Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore’s pending simple assault case was in front of a judge again Monday. Grismore was caught on video surveillance kicking a handcuffed man in custody back in August. He was suspended and then fired after the video became public. The Vermont State Police conducted an investigation into Grismore’s use of force and he has been charged with assault.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man dies after explosion in Lunenburg

LUNENBURG — A 25-year-old man who was injured during an explosion in Lunenburg last year has passed away. Aaron Bangs, of Lunenburg, was injured in an explosion and fire while working at a camp on November 23, 2022. Bangs was transported from the fire scene to Weeks Medical center...
LUNENBURG, VT
newportdispatch.com

2 arrested in Barre City drug raid

BARRE — Two people were arrested following an incident in Barre on Saturday. Police say they executed a search warrant on a home along the unit block of Short Street at around 7:00 p.m. Among the items seized were approximately 63 grams of crack cocaine, 12 bags of fentanyl,...
BARRE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for pointing gun at another man in Maidstone

MAIDSTONE — A 65-year-old man from Brownington was cited for reckless endangerment following an incident in Maidstone last year. Authorities say they were notified of a physical altercation on Paul Stream Road at around 6:00 p.m. on June 5, 2022. Following an investigation, police allege that Benny Curtis had...
MAIDSTONE, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police trooper injured following crash

HYDE PARK, Vt. — A Vermont State Trooper received minor injuries after her cruiser was hit by a driver in North Hyde Park on Wednesday afternoon. Investigators said Trooper Michelle Archer was in the process of making a U-turn to assist a Lamoille County Sheriff during a traffic stop when a driver, 35-year-old Terry Melton of Johnson, tried to pass her vehicle by crossing the center double line.
HYDE PARK, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police trying to identify woman seen in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — Police are investigating a suspicious incident that took place in Cambridge on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of a suspicious complaint at Aubuchon Hardware at around 1:00 p.m. Police say that an older woman entered the store at that time. The woman is seen on surveillance...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on I-91 in Barton

BARTON — A 20-year-old man from Barton was arrested for DUI following a crash in Barton early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle that had gone off the road on I-91 north at around 12:00 a.m. After speaking with the driver, identified as Jaden Dagesse,...
BARTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man charged with domestic assault in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY — A 39-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montgomery early Thursday morning. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault that occurred at a home on Mountain Road at around 5:50 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Nicholas Lorio, of Montgomery, assaulted a family...
MONTGOMERY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Beth Barnes, candidate for Newport Mayor shares her vision

I am a proud candidate for the office of Mayor. I have been a homeowner on the west side of Newport and now on the east side, and I value both neighborhoods. Like Newport they have charm, diversity and walkability. It’s true that I’ve never been a mayor so I know little about the procedural requirements, but I can learn. I bring enthusiasm and a genuine love and appreciation for this beautiful place we call home.
NEWPORT, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested on warrant in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — A 58-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Montpelier last week. Police say they located a woman known to them to have a warrant for her arrest on St. Paul Street on January 17. The woman had an arrest warrant for a previous criminal charge. Police...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WBUR

A warm start to winter adds to challenges for Vermont’s logging industry

Recent snowfall has made it feel more like winter in Vermont. But warm temperatures through December into early January have already taken their toll on one industry: logging. Loggers rely on frozen ground to access certain forested areas, but that’s been difficult so far this year. And the warming climate is just one of the challenges the industry is facing.
VERMONT STATE

