Vehicle stolen in Irasburg
IRASBURG — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Irasburg on Monday. Authorities say a white 2021 GMC Sierra 2500 AT4 Duramax was stolen. The location of the theft is listed as 32 Stagecoach Lane. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is asked to contact the Vermont State...
Essex rollover crash leads to DUI arrest
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A man was arrested following a rollover crash in Essex Saturday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Colchester Rd. and Pinecrest Dr. Two people were transported to the hospital for evaluation. Police charged Nicholas Abad, 24, of Winooski, for suspicion of driving...
Incoming Franklin County Sheriff back in court for assault case
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Incoming Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore’s pending simple assault case was in front of a judge again Monday. Grismore was caught on video surveillance kicking a handcuffed man in custody back in August. He was suspended and then fired after the video became public. The Vermont State Police conducted an investigation into Grismore’s use of force and he has been charged with assault.
Man, 65, arrested for threatening another with gun during fight
Benny Curtis, 65, is accused of pointing a gun at another man during a fight in June.
Man dies after explosion in Lunenburg
LUNENBURG — A 25-year-old man who was injured during an explosion in Lunenburg last year has passed away. Aaron Bangs, of Lunenburg, was injured in an explosion and fire while working at a camp on November 23, 2022. Bangs was transported from the fire scene to Weeks Medical center...
2 arrested in Barre City drug raid
BARRE — Two people were arrested following an incident in Barre on Saturday. Police say they executed a search warrant on a home along the unit block of Short Street at around 7:00 p.m. Among the items seized were approximately 63 grams of crack cocaine, 12 bags of fentanyl,...
St. Johnsbury bank robbery suspect arrested
William Garrett, 37, is due in Caledonia County Court Monday afternoon.
Man arrested for pointing gun at another man in Maidstone
MAIDSTONE — A 65-year-old man from Brownington was cited for reckless endangerment following an incident in Maidstone last year. Authorities say they were notified of a physical altercation on Paul Stream Road at around 6:00 p.m. on June 5, 2022. Following an investigation, police allege that Benny Curtis had...
Trooper suffers minor injuries in cruiser crash
The crash is under investigation and state police say information is hlimited.
Vermont State Police trooper injured following crash
HYDE PARK, Vt. — A Vermont State Trooper received minor injuries after her cruiser was hit by a driver in North Hyde Park on Wednesday afternoon. Investigators said Trooper Michelle Archer was in the process of making a U-turn to assist a Lamoille County Sheriff during a traffic stop when a driver, 35-year-old Terry Melton of Johnson, tried to pass her vehicle by crossing the center double line.
Police trying to identify woman seen in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE — Police are investigating a suspicious incident that took place in Cambridge on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of a suspicious complaint at Aubuchon Hardware at around 1:00 p.m. Police say that an older woman entered the store at that time. The woman is seen on surveillance...
DUI crash on I-91 in Barton
BARTON — A 20-year-old man from Barton was arrested for DUI following a crash in Barton early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle that had gone off the road on I-91 north at around 12:00 a.m. After speaking with the driver, identified as Jaden Dagesse,...
Man charged with domestic assault in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY — A 39-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montgomery early Thursday morning. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault that occurred at a home on Mountain Road at around 5:50 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Nicholas Lorio, of Montgomery, assaulted a family...
Massive Fire Destroys All Of Maine Town’s Snow Removal Equipment
Even though winter in Maine cab be beautiful, and the snow can provide us with all kinds of great activities, winter weather can provide us with a lot of problems. And, dealing with those problems costs big bucks!. Even the smallest municipalities in Maine spend hundreds of thousands of dollars...
Beth Barnes, candidate for Newport Mayor shares her vision
I am a proud candidate for the office of Mayor. I have been a homeowner on the west side of Newport and now on the east side, and I value both neighborhoods. Like Newport they have charm, diversity and walkability. It’s true that I’ve never been a mayor so I know little about the procedural requirements, but I can learn. I bring enthusiasm and a genuine love and appreciation for this beautiful place we call home.
Report finds Vermont struggling to reduce waste as landfill fills up
ROCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s only landfill is filling up. The Coventry landfill only has about 20 years of capacity left. So the state has a goal of cutting 50% of its waste out of the waste stream. But progress on that goal is slow moving according to a new state report.
Woman arrested on warrant in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 58-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Montpelier last week. Police say they located a woman known to them to have a warrant for her arrest on St. Paul Street on January 17. The woman had an arrest warrant for a previous criminal charge. Police...
Longtime Sailing Center Is a Casualty of the Lake Champlain Real Estate Boom
A rising tide of development in northwestern Vermont has claimed a fixture of the Malletts Bay community, the International Sailing Center, which for decades has provided an affordable route for young people to learn how to sail. The sailing center and school is losing its lease and looking for another...
Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
A warm start to winter adds to challenges for Vermont’s logging industry
Recent snowfall has made it feel more like winter in Vermont. But warm temperatures through December into early January have already taken their toll on one industry: logging. Loggers rely on frozen ground to access certain forested areas, but that’s been difficult so far this year. And the warming climate is just one of the challenges the industry is facing.
