numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (hamstring) available for Nuggets on Saturday
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will play Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jokic missed time recently due to left hamstring tightness. However, after entering the day with a probable tag, he has ultimately recieved the green light to make his awaited return to the court. Expect Zeke Nnaji to revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Josh Green not in Mavericks' Monday lineup
The Dallas Mavericks did not list Josh Green in their lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Green made a start on Saturday when Luka Doncic was nursing an ankle injury, but will move back to the bench for tonight's tilt with Doncic back in the starting five. Our...
numberfire.com
Drew Eubanks not listed in Portland's Monday lineup
The Portland Trail Blazers did not list Drew Eubanks in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Eubanks covered for Jusuf Nurkic in the Blazers' previous game while the latter recovered from a calf injury, but he'll move back to the bench tonight with Nurkic back in the starting five.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (hip) starting in Saturday's lineup, Bruce Brown to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (hip) is starting in Saturday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Murray will start at point guard after the 25-year old was held out one game with a hip issue. In 31.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Murray to score 31.7 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Zeke Nnaji coming off Nuggets' bench on Saturday
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Nikola Jokic is dealing with left hamstring tightness. He missed the last few games as a result, but he's been cleared to return to the court in a high-profile matchup versus Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. He'll also immediately start, sending Nnaji back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Aaron Holiday starting for injured Trae Young (ankle) Monday
The Atlanta Hawks listed Aaron Holiday as a starter for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Holiday will start in Monday night's game against the Blazers while starter Trae Young takes the night off to rest his injured ankle. Holiday is averaging 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists...
numberfire.com
Christian Braun operating in second unit role for Denver on Saturday
Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Braun will resume his previous second unit duties after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was named Denver's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 617.8 minutes this season, Braun is averaging 0.59 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Josh Green for Luka Doncic (ankle) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green is starting in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Green will make his second appearance in Dallas' starting lineup after Luka Doncic was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 32.4 expected minutes versus a Jazz team ranked 26th in defensive rating, our models project Green to score 26.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (ankle) probable for Miami on Sunday
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Vincent is dealing with right ankle stiffness. However, it's not too serious, which is why he's listed probable. Expect him to give it a go. Our models project Vincent for 7.6...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (knee) available for Spurs on Monday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson is dealing with left knee soreness. He was listed probable coming into the day, and as expected, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Richardson for...
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (knee) cleared for Clippers Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard is not on the injury report for Tuesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Leonard will return to the starting lineup after being held out last game on the second end of a back-to-back. Paul George will also return. Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable. numberFire's models...
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) questionable on Sunday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kennard is dealing with a calf injury and is questionable to face Cleveland on Sunday. He logged 20.8 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Kennard is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1...
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum starting for Clippers Sunday in place of inactive Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Nicolas Batum will start Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Clippers are extremely shorthanded. Among those sidelined is Kawhi Leonard, out due to right knee injury management. In his absence, Batum will draw a start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable Monday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Doncic missed Saturday's game due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Doncic plays, Josh Green would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers' Saturday contest versus Boston
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. James will suit up in Boston after the 38-year old was designated with his usual questionable label. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project James to score 48.3 FanDuel points. James' Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Cory Joseph (back) will not play Monday
The Detroit Pistons have ruled out Cory Joseph (back) for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Joseph will miss a third straight game as he recovers from a back injury. Alec Burks has started in each of the past two games and has averaged about 28.5 minutes per game without Joseph in that time.
numberfire.com
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) active Saturday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will play Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter has missed the last couple contests due to personal reasons. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to return to the court. Expect him to also start, which will likely send Vlatko Cancar back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Denver's Bruce Brown (knee) active on Saturday afternoon
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown will suit up in Philadelphia despite his questionable designation with a knee ailment. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown to score 21.5 FanDuel points. Brown's projection includes 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Antetokounmpo is on track to play on Saturday after the Bucks' superstar was designated as probable. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Antetokounmpo to score 56.2 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's Sunday projection includes 29.7...
numberfire.com
Portland's Nassir Little playing with second unit Monday
The Portland Trail Blazers did not list Nassir Little in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Little will move back to the bench for Monday's game with Josh Hart (hamstring) back in the lineup. Little has a $3,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score...
