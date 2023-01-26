How did Ohio State athletics set a new revenue record in 2021-22? A look inside the NCAA report

Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoos
One Of Kidnapped 6-Month-Old Ohio Twins Returned To Parents Suddenly Dies
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila West
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Columbus
Freshman All-America cornerback Davison Igbinosun announces transfer to Ohio State football
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finally found the cornerback help from the transfer portal it has needed for two seasons. Davison Igbinosun, a freshman starter at Ole Miss last season, committed to Ohio State on Tuesday, as first reported by On3′s Hayes Fawcett. The freshman All-American per College Football News recently visited Columbus, as well as Michigan, Tennessee and UCLA.
What’s wrong with Ohio State’s basketball team? Hey, Stephen
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Do you have a recruiting question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Stephen? Become an Ohio State text subscriber here or by texting 614-350-3315 for a two-week free trial. Stephen Means will answer an OSU football question every day for text subscribers and then share the best of those answers every Wednesday and Saturday.
Ohio State’s 2023 defensive depth chart: Making room for young talent, corner questions and DL upside: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this episode of Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are breaking down Ohio State’s defensive depth chart after doing the offensive depth chart on a previous pod. Once again, they reference their July 2021 podcast that predicted how good this 2023 team might be.
Will an SEC cornerback help Ohio State football or Michigan decide The Game in November?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — To help solidify a secondary torched too often in its biggest games last season, Ohio State football is recruiting a transfer cornerback out of the Southeastern Conference. So is the Buckeyes’ biggest rival, though, and a handful of other programs. Davison Igbinosun has emerged as one...
A major Heisman Trophy fix -- and should Ezekiel Elliott have a Heisman?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On the latest episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah get into maybe their most heated debate in the history of the show. Doug wants to make a major change to the Heisman Trophy, and Shehan is against it. How might changing...
The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson
Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
Trio of Restaurants Announce Closures
Two of Columbus’ Zoup! locations have closed their doors as of today, Friday, January 27. Co-Owner Tom Dailey shared more about the decision to close Zoup! Capitol Square, 41 S. High St., and Zoup! Tuttle Crossing, 4971 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. “Zoup Capitol Square has been greatly affected by the...
Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified
Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. https://nbc4i.co/3kLXGzB. Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified. Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon...
Columbus twin involved in December kidnapping has died, according to police
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ky’air Thomas, one of the two twin Columbus boys at the center of a national AMBER Alert after they were abducted in December, has died, according to police. Columbus police said officers responded late Saturday to a call of a baby not breathing at an...
One shot dead in South Central Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after being shot in South Central Hilltop Thursday evening. At about 7:45 p.m., Columbus police went to the 2400 block of Eakin Road near Hilltonia Park for a reported shooting, dispatchers said. Medics pronounced one person dead at the scene. Police have blocked off a residence on […]
1 dead after crash on I-70 EB; Lanes reopen
OSHP reported that one person is dead after an SUV crashed into a heavy-duty pickup.
12-year-old boy missing from north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy reported missing in north Columbus. Josiah Jayuan Henderson, 12, was reported missing Wednesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Henderson has black hair, brown eyes, is 5’7″ and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white stripe […]
Cook gets 15-20 years in prison
WILMINGTON — An accused shooter in a drug deal gone wrong has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison. Ravae Cook, 25, of Cincinnati, entered pleas of guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, on Friday. Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. Rudduck imposed an agreed and recommended sentence of 15-20 years in prison.
