cleveland19.com
33-year-old woman dies after shooting in Warrensville Heights
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Cleveland woman died after being shot in Warrensville Heights over the weekend. The shooting happened on Jan. 27. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kayla Garcia and said she died of a gunshot wound to the neck and thorax. 19...
cleveland19.com
Family offers reward for information on Akron man’s murder
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of an Akron man shot and killed during a vigil last summer is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Christopher Johnson, 30, was murdered on June 1, 2022 in the 800 block of Wall Street in Akron. This is in the city’s North Hill neighborhood.
cleveland19.com
Gunshots fired in downtown Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is in police custody after shots were fired inside Milton Manor Apartments, located in the 2300 block of Prospect Ave. in downtown Cleveland. Milton Manor is located across from Cleveland State University. Cleveland police arrived on scene just before 11 a.m. Tuesday and were...
cleveland19.com
Driver flees scene of Cleveland crash that seriously injured bicyclist (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man was seriously injured Thursday night following a hit-skip on Warren Road. Police say the bicyclist was riding in the curb lane just before 10 p.m. when he was struck from behind near Triskett Avenue. The suspect continued traveling north and did...
‘You Ain’t No Big Man’: Videos Show Disparities in Cleveland Police Response to Kids in Crisis
This story is a joint project of the nonprofit The Marshall Project - Cleveland and Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism. Please join the free mailing lists for Eye on Ohio or The Marshall Project, as this helps provide more public service reporting. An ambulance was...
cleveland.com
Garfield Heights man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man was shot to death Sunday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said. Michael S. Fedarko, 62, was struck at 11 p.m. on Benham Avenue, near East 116th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Officers found Fedarko in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
cleveland19.com
CAPTURED: ‘Happy’ headbutting suspect caught because of Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -While looking happy in her original booking photo, Sammy Senyak is probably not so happy now after being picked up just hours after being featured on last Thursday’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted. Senyak was wanted on charges of domestic violence and felony assault for headbutting a...
Road rage incident begins in Cleveland, ends in Strongsville: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Jan. 13, a driver called police regarding a road rage incident that began in Cleveland. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing girlfriend in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a Euclid man in connection with the murder of his girlfriend earlier this month. Joshua Ward, 37, was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability for the death of Shievon Seats, 43. Cleveland...
Police Chief Drummond’s denunciation of Memphis officers’ blatant disregard for human life
I, and many other citizens of Cleveland, commend Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond for his statement Friday regarding the actions of the former police officers of the Memphis police department recently charged with the second-degree murder of Mr. Tyre Nichols. Chief Drummond’s statement, posted on the Cleveland Police Facebook page,...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman missing for 2 weeks, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a 42-year-old Cleveland woman who has not been heard from for two weeks, according to the police report. Police say Latonya Woods was reported missing Monday and is considered endangered. A welfare check was called Monday where it was reported nobody...
Cleveland Heights residents sue neighbors over backyard pizza oven
The old saying goes, "don't take the law into your own hands, take 'em to court", and that's exactly what residents in a quiet Cleveland Heights neighborhood are doing.
cleveland19.com
13-year-old boy fatally shot, 15-year-old boy injured in Bedford shooting, police say
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot and a 15-year-old boy was injured in a Bedford shooting on Sunday, according to a Bedford Police Department news release. Police say officers arrived at Corkhill Road and Lee Road South in Bedford around 7 p.m. for a report of...
cleveland19.com
Could collaborative policing help put dent in Northeast Ohio car thefts?
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - As car thefts continue to rise throughout Northeast Ohio, there’s hope within the law enforcement community that collaborative policing could help slow the troubling trend. In fact, one Northeast Ohio police chief suggests the work local agencies are already doing could help solve a number...
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Cleveland boy missing since January 7
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Andrew Jenkins, 16, has been missing for nearly a month, according to Cleveland police. Andrew has not been seen since January 7, police said, and was last seen on Joan Avenue in Cleveland. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a...
cleveland19.com
Parents speak out after a round of ammo found in restroom at Minerva High School, police say
MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - A local mom said she is scared for her child’s safety. She’s speaking out after a single bullet was found in the student bathroom. “Why was it there? Is it just accidental? Or was there a plan in place?” asked one Minverva mom.
Cleveland, other Northeast Ohio police departments respond to Tyre Nichols’ video amid new calls for police reform
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Multiple Northeast Ohio police departments, including Cleveland’s, have released statements condemning the actions of five Memphis, Tenn., officers who were shown in a video beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop, leading to Nichol’s death. “The video footage of the officer involved incident that...
cleveland19.com
Canton woman dies after shooting, possible overdose, police say
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton woman died Saturday afternoon after a suspected overdose and gunshot wound, according to Canton police. Police said Stacey Armstead was found on the 2500 block of 4th Street around 12:12 p.m. and was transported to Aultman Hospital. Officers said they learned on their way...
cleveland19.com
Car crash into Brooklyn business caught on camera (video)
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Cameras were rolling Friday night as a driver crashed into a business in Brooklyn. It happened around 10 p.m. at a printing and design business, according to owners Hermes Ortiz and Jeanette Rosario. Video shared with 19 News shows the driver cross the median on Ridge...
Woman possibly drugged, man claims assault on West Street: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
Shortly after midnight Jan. 14, a caller reported that he had been assaulted at a business. The alleged suspect had left the scene. Police are reviewing video footage. Charges are pending an investigation. Welfare check: West Street. After a woman passed out at 11:52 p.m. Jan. 18, a family member...
