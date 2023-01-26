ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

cleveland19.com

33-year-old woman dies after shooting in Warrensville Heights

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Cleveland woman died after being shot in Warrensville Heights over the weekend. The shooting happened on Jan. 27. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kayla Garcia and said she died of a gunshot wound to the neck and thorax. 19...
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Family offers reward for information on Akron man’s murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of an Akron man shot and killed during a vigil last summer is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Christopher Johnson, 30, was murdered on June 1, 2022 in the 800 block of Wall Street in Akron. This is in the city’s North Hill neighborhood.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Gunshots fired in downtown Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is in police custody after shots were fired inside Milton Manor Apartments, located in the 2300 block of Prospect Ave. in downtown Cleveland. Milton Manor is located across from Cleveland State University. Cleveland police arrived on scene just before 11 a.m. Tuesday and were...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Garfield Heights man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man was shot to death Sunday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said. Michael S. Fedarko, 62, was struck at 11 p.m. on Benham Avenue, near East 116th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Officers found Fedarko in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman missing for 2 weeks, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a 42-year-old Cleveland woman who has not been heard from for two weeks, according to the police report. Police say Latonya Woods was reported missing Monday and is considered endangered. A welfare check was called Monday where it was reported nobody...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Could collaborative policing help put dent in Northeast Ohio car thefts?

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - As car thefts continue to rise throughout Northeast Ohio, there’s hope within the law enforcement community that collaborative policing could help slow the troubling trend. In fact, one Northeast Ohio police chief suggests the work local agencies are already doing could help solve a number...
INDEPENDENCE, OH
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Cleveland boy missing since January 7

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Andrew Jenkins, 16, has been missing for nearly a month, according to Cleveland police. Andrew has not been seen since January 7, police said, and was last seen on Joan Avenue in Cleveland. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton woman dies after shooting, possible overdose, police say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton woman died Saturday afternoon after a suspected overdose and gunshot wound, according to Canton police. Police said Stacey Armstead was found on the 2500 block of 4th Street around 12:12 p.m. and was transported to Aultman Hospital. Officers said they learned on their way...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Car crash into Brooklyn business caught on camera (video)

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Cameras were rolling Friday night as a driver crashed into a business in Brooklyn. It happened around 10 p.m. at a printing and design business, according to owners Hermes Ortiz and Jeanette Rosario. Video shared with 19 News shows the driver cross the median on Ridge...
BROOKLYN, OH

