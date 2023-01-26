Read full article on original website
No, the Big Bang theory is not 'broken.' Here's how we know.
Researchers confirmed that the distant galaxies discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope are, indeed, perfectly compatible with our modern understanding of cosmology.
‘Incredible’ Roman bathers’ gems lost 2,000 years ago found near Hadrian’s Wall
Intricately carved stones that fell down drain at ancient pool uncovered by archaeologists in Carlisle
BBC
Hubble telescope: Supermassive black hole caught eating a star!
The life of a star is pretty dramatic - they're formed when space dust starts bonding together, they give life to solar systems and can burn brightly for millions of years. And sometimes, very rarely, they get eaten by supermassive blackholes!. Scientists at Nasa managed to catch this happening recently,...
Phys.org
Scientists release new map of all the matter in the universe
Sometimes to know what the matter is, you have to find it first. When the universe began, matter was flung outward and gradually formed the planets, stars and galaxies that we know and love today. By carefully assembling a map of that matter today, scientists can try to understand the forces that shaped the evolution of the universe.
Archaeologists Discover 1.2 Million-Year-Old 'Workshop' in Mind-Blowing Find
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a trove of nearly 600 obsidian hand-axes that were crafted more than 1.2 million years ago in Ethiopia by an unknown group of hominins, the family consisting of modern humans and our many extinct relatives, reports a new study.
Phys.org
Webb telescope catches early galaxy formation in action
Astronomers from the Cosmic Dawn Center have unveiled the nature of the densest region of galaxies seen with the James Webb Space telescope in the early universe. They find it to be likely the progenitor of a massive, Milky Way-like galaxy, seen at a time where it is still assembling from smaller galaxies. The discovery corroborates our understanding of how galaxies form.
Phys.org
Is there life on Mars? Maybe, and it could have dropped its teddy
Yogi, Paddington and Winnie the Pooh, move over. There's a new bear in town. Or on Mars, anyway. The beaming face of a cute-looking teddy bear appears to have been carved into the surface of our nearest planetary neighbor, waiting for a passing satellite to discover it. And when the...
scitechdaily.com
Physicists Discover a New Approach for Solving the Bizarre Dark Energy Mystery
What is behind dark energy — and what connects it to the cosmological constant introduced by Albert Einstein? Two physicists from the University of Luxembourg point the way to answering these open questions of physics. The universe has a number of bizarre properties that are difficult to understand with...
scitechdaily.com
An Overlooked Phenomenon – Researchers Discover Evidence of a “Hidden” State Involving One of the Most Common Ions
Scientists discover evidence of a previously unknown state involving one of the most common ions on Earth. During an otherwise straightforward investigation into the assembly process of calcium-phosphate clusters, a team of researchers from the University of California, Santa Barbara and New York University stumbled upon an unexpected finding: Phosphate ions in water have a tendency to switch between their frequently observed hydrated state and a previously unknown and mysterious “dark” state.
Green comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be closest to Earth on Feb. 1. Here's how to see it.
C/2022 E3 (ZTF) hasn't been this close to Earth in 50,000 years since the last ice age and prior to the extinction of the Neanderthals.
Phys.org
Large number of animal skulls found in Neanderthal cave
A team of researchers affiliated with a host of institutions across Spain, working with one colleague from Portugal and another from Austria, has discovered a large number of animal skulls placed by Neanderthals in Spanish cave more than 40,000 years ago. In their paper published in the journal Nature Human...
sciencealert.com
AI System Detects Strange Signals of Unknown Origin in Radio Data
Some 540 million years ago, diverse life forms suddenly began to emerge from the muddy ocean floors of planet Earth. This period is known as the Cambrian Explosion, and these aquatic critters are our ancient ancestors. All complex life on Earth evolved from these underwater creatures. Scientists believe all it...
Phys.org
Investigations reveal more evidence that Mimas is a stealth ocean world
When a Southwest Research Institute scientist discovered surprising evidence that Saturn's smallest, innermost moon could generate the right amount of heat to support a liquid internal ocean, colleagues began studying Mimas' surface to understand how its interior may have evolved. Numerical simulations of the moon's Herschel impact basin, the most striking feature on its heavily cratered surface, determined that the basin's structure and the lack of tectonics on Mimas are compatible with a thinning ice shell and geologically young ocean.
Phys.org
Creating 'ghostly mirrors' for high-power lasers
Laser-driven 'mirrors' capable of reflecting or manipulating light have been produced in research led at the University of Strathclyde. The 'mirrors' exist for only a fragment of time but could help to reduce the size of ultra-high power lasers, which currently occupy buildings the size of aircraft hangars, to university basement sizes.
Phys.org
Researchers complete first real-world study of Martian helicopter dust dynamics
Mars is a dusty planet. From tiny dust devils to vast storms that shroud the planet, dust is a constant challenge for research missions. That was especially true for Ingenuity, the rotorcraft that since February 2021 has been exploring Mars alongside NASA's Perseverance rover. Now, researchers at Stevens Institute of Technology, the Space Science Institute, and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory have completed the first real-world study of Martian dust dynamics based on Ingenuity's historic first flights on the Red Planet, paving the way for future extraterrestrial rotorcraft missions.
Phys.org
New protocluster of massive quiescent galaxies discovered
An international team of astronomers reports the detection of a new protocluster of galaxies. The newfound protocluster, designated QO-1000, contains at least 14 massive quiescent galaxies. The finding was detailed in a paper published January 21 on the arXiv pre-print server. Galaxy clusters contain from hundreds to thousands of galaxies...
Phys.org
Study finds unexpected interactions in formation of secondary organic aerosols in the atmosphere
Secondary organic aerosol (SOA) consists of extremely small particles generated in the atmosphere from natural and human-made emissions. It is a major constituent of PM2.5 (particulate matter with a diameter smaller than 2.5 micrometers) worldwide that is known to affect climate and human health. Nga Lee "Sally" Ng, Love Family...
Phys.org
Scientists couple terahertz radiation with spin waves
An international research team led by the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR) has developed a new method for the efficient coupling of terahertz waves with much shorter wavelengths, so-called spin waves. As the experts report in the journal Nature Physics, their experiments, in combination with theoretical models, clarify the fundamental mechanisms of this process previously thought impossible. The results are an important step for the development of novel, energy-saving spin-based technologies for data processing.
Phys.org
How to make hydrogels more injectable
Gel-like materials that can be injected into the body hold great potential to heal injured tissues or manufacture entirely new tissues. Many researchers are working to develop these hydrogels for biomedical uses, but so far very few have made it into the clinic. To help guide in the development of...
Phys.org
Molecular clouds extend their lives by constantly reassembling themselves, say astronomers
Astronomers have recently discovered that giant clouds of molecular hydrogen, the birthplace of stars, can live for tens of millions of years despite the facts that individual molecules are constantly getting destroyed and reassembled. This new research helps place a crucial piece of understanding in our overall picture of how stars are born.
