A female stranger slashed a man on the face on New Year’s Day in Lower Manhattan after snarling, “Why are you talking to my girl?,” cops said. The 38-year-old man was walking on Greenwich Street near Rector Street around 1:40 a.m. when the suspect confronted him with the question, authorities said. She then slashed him in the face above the left eye with a “cutting instrument,” cops said. It’s unclear whether another female was present at the time. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The suspect fled on foot, cops said. Footage released late Monday shows the suspect hopping a subway turnstile — wearing a blue short-sleeved button-down shirt and jeans with no jacket. She was still being sought Tuesday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO