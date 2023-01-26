Read full article on original website
Related
More U.S. Investors Showing Interest in Serie A Media Stake
Another U.S.-based financial services company has expressed interest in the media arm of Italy’s top soccer league. Goldman Sachs is reportedly eyeing an investment in financing Serie A’s media business as the league prepares to sell domestic and international media rights in 2024. Last week, JPMorgan Chase & Co. expressed interest in investing up to $1.1 billion in Serie A’s media unit.
Premier League Unfazed By Downturn, Strikes Crypto Deal
The world’s biggest and most popular soccer league isn’t backing away from crypto. The Premier League is expanding its digital footprint with a four-year, exclusive deal with blockchain-based fantasy soccer game Sorare. As part of the agreement, Sorare players can buy and use officially licensed digital cards representing...
Audi Buys Minority Stake in Sauber As F1 Entry Looms
Years before it enters the racing series, Audi is making a major commitment to Formula 1. Sauber announced that the Volkswagen-owned company bought a minority stake in the Swiss car brand in January, calling it “an important milestone on the way to Audi’s entry in Formula One, scheduled for 2026.”
Bundesliga Revisits Media Rights Sale
German soccer’s governing body is reportedly set to resume discussions on selling a stake in a new media rights subsidiary. The DFL, which is expected to agree on the talks at a meeting in early February, will consider both domestic and international rights, according to Bloomberg. Conversations were reportedly hindered late last year by the departure of CEO Donata Hopfen.
Formula 1 Strikes Media Deal Covering Southeast Asia, Other Territories
Formula 1 has struck a new media rights deal to grow its reach across Asia. The global racing series is linking up with BeIN Sports to broadcast every F1 race across 10 territories. Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal begins this year and runs through 2025. It covers Hong...
Front Office Sports
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0