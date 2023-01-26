ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

Plainview art curator to exhibit new works at WTAMU

By Angel Oliva
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2doQci_0kSZWlLV00

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Plainview art curator is set to be featured in a new exhibition at West Texas A&M University starting in February.

Kelly Allison, a former WT student and the curator of the Plainview Contemporary Art Museum, will feature her mixed-media paintings and video works in “Get Behind the Mule.”

“Kelly continues to make work and support the arts, and her new body of work is an embodiment of her die-hard work ethic,” said Jon Revett, art program director and Doris Alexander Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts. “It’s great to have her return after all these years to show what she has been up to.

Allison said she was inspired by “the infinite futility of working hard day after day, another day another dollar.”

“Throughout history, our hands have been used as a tool and as a weapon,” Allison said in her artist’s statement. “Only mankind has hands. Many myths, legends, and superstitions have been built around the human hand.

Allison is a Plainview native who attended WT in 1976. She lived in Houston for more than 30 years before returning to Plainview in 2017 and founded the Contemporary Art Museum of Plainview.

Allison’s work will hang from Feb. 2 through April 1 in the Dord Fitz Formal Gallery in Mary Moody Northern Hall with a reception scheduled for Feb. 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 pm.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

West Texas A&M University marks Black History Month with events

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University released its schedule for commemorating Black History Month in February, expecting to feature four events via its Office for Diversity and Inclusion. “Black history is more than a month,” said Angela Allen, WT’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, “Black history happens every day of the year and […]
CANYON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

MSF closed again Monday afternoon from University to I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to a traffic incident along with icy conditions, the Marsha Sharp Freeway will be closed for eastbound traffic from University Ave to Interstate 27, an LBKAlert said. Drivers were told to “seek alternate routes of travel.” Multiple crashes were still being reported by noon....
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

JUST IN: Luke Bryan Announces Lubbock Show

Country girls and boys get ready to shake it because beloved country artist Luke Bryan is stopping in Lubbock for a tour date. Luke Bryan is one of the most successful and awarded country artists of the 2010s and 2020s. He is a five-time "Entertainer of the Year", from both the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association. He is one of the world's best-selling music artists, with over 75 million records sold.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Ice accumulations prompt school delays, closures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As drizzle falls throughout the South Plains Monday morning, area schools are reporting delays and some closures. Authorities have also closed off a major portion of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, from Interstate 27 to Avenue Q.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of […]
AMARILLO, TX
KCBD

Man accused of running over woman near downtown Lubbock bar arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been arrested after reportedly running over a woman near a bar in downtown Lubbock. Jonathon Shadden, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center. GRAPHIC WARNING: The below...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Lubbock Thrift Store Is Coming, Offering Cash On Spot & Helps Charities

If you are looking to sell some clothes or buy gently used clothes, there is a new store opening in Lubbock just for you. It is called Uptown Cheapskate and was first started back in 2009 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, Uptown Cheapskate has expanded to over 80 locations in 23 states. With its solid franchise concept and strong family roots, Uptown continues to grow, bringing great like-new fashions at cheapskate prices to people all over the country.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Winter weather set to begin Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we move into the weekend it will be warm, but just for one day. Saturday will be breezy, mostly sunny, and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s over the South Plains. However, early Sunday morning a strong cold front will move into the region and keep afternoon temperatures in the 30s and 40s, except for the southwest communities where some 50s may hold on through the day.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy