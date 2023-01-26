Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
New Canaan is one of four CT towns to receive CIRMA Excellence in Risk Management Award
Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency, CIRMA, held its 42nd Annual Meeting of Members event on Friday, January 27, 2023, in the heart of Connecticut’s state capital. The organization honored four Connecticut towns during the event as part of its Excellence in Risk Management Awards Ceremony. The awards program has honored risk management champions throughout the state for over four decades. Selected winners demonstrate thought leadership in risk management and personify the ingenuity, expertise, and tenacity required for long-term success.
Services planned for Ridgefield resident Carl Tracy Ullman, 74
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Carl Tracy Ullman, beloved husband and father of three, passed away at his home in Ridgefield, Connecticut following a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. Carl was born on November 10, 1948 to Myron and June Ullman. He grew up in Canfield,...
Newtown Resident, Wooster School Student, Honored with Berman Humane Youth Award
On January 28,th 15-year-old Marley Dixon won the 2022 Berman Humane Youth Award. Marley serves local, regional, and national animal welfare organizations as a youth board member, volunteer, and advocate. The Michigan-based awards committee specifically recognized Marley with this honor due to the range of animals she has impacted, the...
Services planned for Evelyn Panasis, 89, of Danbury
Evelyn Panasis, 89, of Danbury, died on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home. The Rite of Burial will take place on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Clapboard Ridge Rd., Danbury. Interment will follow in Wooster Cemetery, Danbury. The family will...
Wilton Historical Society Receives CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant from CT Humanities
CT Humanities (CTH) recently awarded a generous $19,500.00 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant to the Wilton Historical Society. This grant is designed to assist organizations as they recover from the pandemic and support their ability to serve their communities. The Society is sincerely grateful for the CT Cultural Fund...
Why Small Businesses Matter in New Canaan: Hooey Mountain
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Hooey Mountain!
Putnam Hospital reopens Birthing Center
The Birthing Center at Putnam Hospital is open. The newly renovated unit is now welcoming expectant mothers, featuring private labor-and-delivery rooms, private postpartum suites and an operating room dedicated to cesarean deliveries. “As Putnam Hospital undergoes a series of exciting changes to expand primary and specialty care, the Birthing Center...
Friends of the Danbury Library Little Red House Bookstore Reopening on Thursday
FEBRUARY 2, 3 & 4 – 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. BUY ONE ITEM, GET SECOND ITEM – OF EQUAL OR LESSER VALUE – FREE!. The Little Red House Bookstore is located at 15 Main Street. Access the Book Store via the entrance to South Street School.
Westport Country Playhouse Announces Revised 2023 Season
Westport, CT - Westport Country Playhouse has reduced its 2023 season to three productions from the previously announced five. The change reflects the impact that COVID has had, and continues to have, on the Playhouse and the performing arts community nationwide, according to the Playhouse board of trustees and staff leadership.
Southbury 350th Anniversary Commemorative Calendars Now Available!
Celebrate the history of Southbury all year long. Southbury Commemorative calendars are filled with historic town photos and informative captions, plus 350th Anniversary events planned throughout the year. Just $15, cash or check only, and all proceeds benefit the Southbury Historical Society (501c3). You can buy them during business hours...
Danbury Resident Meaghan Hoyt Named to SUNY Morrisville Dean's List
SUNY Morrisville recently announced that Meaghan Hoyt, of Danbury, was named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade-point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours. SUNY Morrisville's curricula are enriched...
CELEBRATE GROUNDHOG DAY AT MUSCOOT FARM
Is Westchester County EGG-specting an early spring or six more weeks of winter? Flock to Muscoot Farm’s annual Groundhog Day celebration where all eyes will be on its weather-predicting chicken, Cluxatawney Henrietta, to see if she will lay an egg, signaling an early spring. Thursday, Feb. 2. 10 a.m.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Organic Ways & Means
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Organic Ways...
CERT Offering Free Disaster Preparedness Training
FAIRFIELD, CT - The Fairfield Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is offering free disaster response training beginning Saturday, March 4, 2023. Attendees are trained in personal preparedness, and guidance is also shared so you will be able to care of yourself and your loved ones in the event of a major emergency or disaster. The Connecticut Division of Emergency Management, Homeland Security, and FEMA developed the training and, upon completion of the course, participants are eligible and invited to join the Fairfield CERT team. 2023 CERT training begins March 4, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and runs for five consecutive Saturdays ending April 1st. Classes are held at the Fairfield Regional Fire School Classroom, 205 Richard White Way, Fairfield. Attendance at all classes is required. The training is free and open to those 18 and older.
Katie Marchand of Trumbull High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Connecticut Girls Cross Country Player of the Year
In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Katie Marchand of Trumbull High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Connecticut Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. Marchand is the first Gatorade Connecticut Girls Cross Country Player of the Year to be chosen...
Brewster School Board Adopts Bond Resolution for Capital Project; Schedules Community Vote for March 21
At its January 24, 2023 meeting, the Brewster Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution calling for a community vote on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, asking residents to consider two very important capital project proposals. The proposed capital projects would address infrastructure repairs and educational enhancements throughout the district and have been designed to secure maximum state aid. It is anticipated that the district would be reimbursed by New York State for approximately $31.3 million for projects in Proposition 1 and $4.4 million for projects in Proposition 2. The projects would be further offset by expiring debt and funds on-hand earmarked for capital improvements. The remaining portion would be funded through the issuance of a tax-exempt serial bond to be repaid over 15-20 years. Proposition 1, at $59,988,000 is entirely tax neutral, meaning it would not lead to an increase in school taxes; Proposition 2, at $23,126,000, has an estimated tax impact of approximately $20 per year, or $1.65 per month, per 100,000 of taxable assessed value. Proposition 2 can only be approved if Proposition 1 passes.
Erin Leather earns President's List honors at The College of Saint Rose for Fall 2022 semester
Congratulations to Erin Leather, of Patterson, NY, for earning a spot on the President's List for the Fall 2022 semester at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York. Leather is majoring in Forensic Psychology. Full-time undergraduate students, who complete a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and who...
Beth-El Center Voted Non-Profit of the Year for Second Year in a Row
Beth-El Center has been voted Non-Profit of the Year for the second year in a row by members of the Milford CT Regional Chamber of Commerce. The award was announced at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting & Business Leadership Awards Dinner on January 18, 2023 at Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange.
Town of Bethel Employment Opportunity: Benefits Coordinator/HR Assistant
The Town of Bethel is hiring a Benefits Coordinator/HR Assistant. This is a part time position in the HR department. To perform clerical/benefits administration of a complex, confidential and responsible nature for the Human Resources Director. Associates degree in business administration and 3 years’ experience in administrative and/or benefits administration OR, an equivalent combination of work experience and training which provides a demonstrated potential for performing the duties of this position.
Local Students Named to College of St. Rose Dean's List For Fall 2022 Semester
Congratulations to the more than 200 Saint Rose students who earned a 3.5 average or higher in the Fall 2022 semester and were named to the Dean's List. Full-time undergraduate students, who complete a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and who achieve a semester average of 3.5 without a D, F, or Incomplete grade, are eligible for the Dean's List.
