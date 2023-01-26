SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police arrested a man they suspect was involved in a shooting over the weekend that injured a six-year-old. Officers responded to the scene on the 2700 block of Parkridge St. Saturday night around 8:14 p.m. to find a child suffering from a gunshot wound to the wrist. The child was struck in the wrist by gunfire while riding in a vehicle with their father.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO