FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
cenlanow.com
Shreveport police: Child wounded in shooting, man arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police arrested a man they suspect was involved in a shooting over the weekend that injured a six-year-old. Officers responded to the scene on the 2700 block of Parkridge St. Saturday night around 8:14 p.m. to find a child suffering from a gunshot wound to the wrist. The child was struck in the wrist by gunfire while riding in a vehicle with their father.
cenlanow.com
IDENTIFIED: woman’s body found by Shreveport Bayou
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has confirmed that a woman’s body was found along an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou on Sunday has now been identified. Tytierr James, 27, of Bossier Parish, was found on Jan. 29 at 5:46 p.m. near a bridge...
cenlanow.com
Three inmate escapees captured by authorities; murder suspect remains at large
UPDATE: On January 30, 2023, around 5 PM, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Dariusz Patterson and Meadow Saulsbury were taken into custody in Monroe, Louisiana. Officers have recovered both stolen vehicles. Rico Rose still remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. UPDATE: On January...
cenlanow.com
Inmates escape from Columbia County Jail
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials released an alert Monday morning that four inmates escaped from the Columbia County Detention Facility. Sheriff Martin says the escapees are considered armed and dangerous. Denickolas Brown, Dariusz Patterson, Meadow Saulsberry and Rico Rose escaped in two vehicles. Those include a gold Ford...
cenlanow.com
2 fires in 3 Shreveport homes displace 6 residents
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department has declared a single-story, wooden-frame home in the Allendale neighborhood a total loss and an adjacent home damaged, while two adults and three children escaped unharmed after a separate fire broke out in Shreveport’s Southern Hills neighborhood on Saturday night.
cenlanow.com
These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
