Idaho 'Cult Mom' Lori Vallow wants case dismissed over 'speedy trial' concerns after 1,169 days in jail

fox10phoenix.com
3 killed, 4 injured in California's sixth mass shooting this month
LOS ANGELES - Three people were killed and four others were injured during a shooting Saturday morning in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, which borders Beverly Hills. Police were dispatched to a home on Ellison Dr. and Arby Dr. around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting with people down, Sgt. Bruce Borihanh with the Los Angeles Police Department said.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona lawmaker says water bill could help Rio Verde residents, but wouldnt take effect for weeks
State Senator John Kavanagh remarked, "You are now in the fight of your lives to defend your homes and way of life." He told residents more about his proposed bill to solve the situation that would allow the community to receive outside water using the city of Scottsdale’s pipe system until they could build their own via EPCOR.
fox10phoenix.com
Coast Guard searches for man who possibly fell off cliff
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - The U.S. Coast Guard has joined the search for a missing man believed to have fallen off a coastal cliff in Puerto Rico. The military said 27-year-old Edgar Garay of Indiana visited San Juan and was on a day trip to the coast. He was last seen Sunday around 5:37 p.m. local time.
fox10phoenix.com
School bus driver wins $150,000 on $5 scratch-off and plans to pay off mortgage
WARRENTON, N.C. - A school bus driver in North Carolina recently won $150,000 on a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket, officials said. Paula Harris, a 59-year-old from the town of Warrenton located about 55 miles northeast of Raleigh, said she looks forward to paying off her mortgage with the prize. "I...
fox10phoenix.com
Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Hefty snowfalls that fed the Colorado River in recent weeks may slow the water level decline of Lake Mead on the Nevada-Arizona border, according to some experts. Forecasters now expect Lake Mead to finish this year around 1,027 feet elevation, about 19 feet lower than its...
fox10phoenix.com
She closed her eyes and blindly picked lottery numbers. It worked.
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. - If seeing is believing, then not seeing may be the winning strategy for future lottery players. The North Carolina Education Lottery said Renee Komanetsky became $100,000 richer after blindly picking her lottery numbers. The Weaverville woman played the Powerball by closing her eyes and pointing to numbers...
fox10phoenix.com
Sunday marks anniversary for the only time measurable snow fell in world's hottest place
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. - Sunday marks the anniversary of the only time measurable snow fell in the hottest place in the world. Official records note 0.5 inches of snow fell on Death Valley in the deserts of California on Jan. 29, 1922. The records go back to 1911. The National...
fox10phoenix.com
6PM Weather Forecast - 1/30/2023
We are expecting some wet weather for Tuesday in the Valley. Meanwhile, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Northern Arizona.
