ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

Weight loss trend leads to diabetes medication shortages in Hampton Roads

By Gabriel Thomas
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2tvA_0kSZUzWr00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A TikTok weight loss trend has lead to diabetes medication shortages in Hampton Roads

Some people are struggling to get the drug they need to treat their diabetes. The drug is called Wegovy, and the brand name is Ozempic. It's used to help the body lower blood sugar levels on its own without the help of insulin, but it's becoming hard to find.

Many doctors are adjusting their patients' medication due to an Ozempic shortage.

TRENDING: Portsmouth family finds hidden camera in bathroom; 2.5 weeks later, fire destroys house

The demand for the drug is leaving diabetics searching for answers, including Lily Walker, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was just 9 years old. After losing her father to diabetes a month before she was diagnosed. she prayed to stay alive.

It wasn't until Lily lost her sister shortly after diabetes that she wanted to be an advocate for the diabetes community.

"I did want to make it a point where just advocate and stress the importance of it and how it was important to me," said Walker.

Recently, Ozempic has also been prescribed to people who are close to obesity to help them lose weight. But diabetics need Ozempic to survive.

"Type 2 diabetics do need this medication to lower their blood sugars so just them not being able to get to it as much because others are not using it for what it's made for becomes very concerning," said Walker.

Dr. Ryan Light, a family physician in Chesapeake, said there is help on the way.

"The good news is that there is a nonamolecule by the same company that combines a different medication with it and actually has better weight loss the Wegovy and it's in phase three clinical trials with the FDA so that will be coming to the market pretty soon," said Light.

However, the adjustment in medication and high cost is sometimes a hassle. Some patients are hoping insurance covers it all.

"We have to make some changes the alternative is there is something called repressive oral once-daily pill diabetics can use that," said Light.

Dr. Light also mentioned that he spoke with Ozempic reps, and they say the drug will be more accessible by March.

If you are unable to get your hands on Ozempic, please contact your primary care doctor or endocrinologist for assistance immediately.

For more information on Ozempic, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian Review

Virginia Hospitals Recognized For Clinical Excellence In National Assessment By Healthgrades

Hospitals from across Virginia have been recognized as some of the best in the nation for clinical excellence, according to Healthgrades’ 2023 “Best Hospitals” ranking. In all, 12 Virginia hospitals are among those rated tops in the nation based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation. These positive rankings follow the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Group Patient Safety Grades that rated Virginia a top two state in the nation for patient safety based on the share of hospitals that earned “A” grades, with more...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia lawmakers ask for study on requiring insurers to cover doula care

Two bills that would have required private insurers in Virginia to provide coverage for state-certified doula care were unanimously struck down last week by lawmakers in both chambers, who instead requested a study of the proposal.  The bills will now go before the Senate Health Insurance Reform Commission, which is charged with studying mandated health […] The post Virginia lawmakers ask for study on requiring insurers to cover doula care appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia Emergency SNAP benefit recipients will soon need to find other options for food

Virginia is one of a few states that have not yet stopped providing the extra Emergency SNAP Benefits. The stipend is expected to end in March and residents who depended on it will have to find other ways of supplementing their food. Virginians who were getting the extra funds each month will feel the loss of whatever the amount was. If someone had been getting say an extra $100.00 monthly they must now adjust their income and pay for the same amount of groceries out of their budgets, cut back on eating or find other methods of supplementation.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

New population figures show Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads losing population, parts of rural Virginia gaining

COVID – or something – is reshaping Virginia. The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia has just released its annual population estimates, and they contain more bombshells than one of those supermarket tabloids. The only difference is that instead of the latest revelation about the feuding British royals, these scoops on Prince Edward and Prince George and Prince William deal with the counties bearing those names – and all the other localities in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Pickleball noise debate underway in Northern Virginia community

It’s a contest playing out in across the country: the noise created by pickleball and it’s impact on neighbors who live nearby. To help with the problem, one Northern Virginia community is volleying around an idea to reduce the number of days people can play at a popular park. FOX 5's David Kaplan joins the DMV Zone to explain.
VIRGINIA STATE
scenicstates.com

5 of the Best Hot Springs Virginia Has to Offer

Hot Springs VA and Warm Springs, Virginia are two places in VA where thermal springs are found the most. About 20 thermal springs are recognized in the state. Many of these springs include seepages next to each other, which is why one hot spring resort could have several names. For example, the group of resorts at Warm Springs is made of 3 springs located within 30 meters of each other, plus a 4th spring approximately 250 meters to the southwest.
HOT SPRINGS, VA
WTKR News 3

Where to get free tax help in Hampton Roads

Check your mailbox and your email! January 31, 2023 is the deadline for employers to send W-2 forms. As the 2023 tax filing season is underway, taxpayers have until April 18 to file their taxes.
Travel Maven

This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

There is nothing better than a baked from-scratch pastry, cookie, or slice of cake and that is where bakeries come in. Virginia is brimming with bakeries, both old and new. Only one, however, made it onto Mashable's best in the country list. The wonderful Blackbird Bakery in Bristol is arguably one of the most delicious bakeries in the state so it comes as no surprise this cozy bakery and cafe found its way into this article.
BRISTOL, VA
Brewbound.com

Last Call: Self-Distribution Inches Closer in Virginia; NA Beer +26% During Dry January on Drizly; Beast Unleashed Distribution Contract Critiqued

Virginia moved one step closer to allowing self-distribution for some breweries Tuesday. A Virginia House of Delegates subcommittee unanimously approved House Bill 2258, which would establish the Virginia Beer Distribution Co. (VBDC) – a new division in the state’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services – that would allow breweries to self-distribute up to 500 barrels of beer a year directly to retailers, Richmond BizSense reported.
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewjournalandguide.com

Cancer Bill Introduced In Virginia Chamber By McEachin’s Friend

Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, recently introduced legislation that aims to mitigate some of the challenges that people may face before they receive a cancer diagnosis. McQuinn, a longtime friend of Congressman Don McEachin who died from cancer on Nov. 28 at age 61, recently introduced Bill 2356, which would require health insurers to cover colorectal screening without copayments or deductibles. That includes an outpatient colonoscopy, even if someone has used Colo-Guard, an over-the-counter test as an initial screening at home. The legislation proposes that health insurers cover all preventive screening for colorectal cancer, including colonoscopies.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Career Center offering employment services and new programs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Department of Social Services provides people with food nutrition, employment services, welfare of children and more. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Career Center has seen a decrease in yearly visits. Now that in-person visits have resumed, the center is urging job seekers to visit to find assistance and hear about its new programs.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy