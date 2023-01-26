UFC middleweight, Joseph Holmes claims he was the victim of an attack at the hands of UFC fan-favorite Kevin Holland and his friends. “They beat me up, they beat me down, they stomped on me while I was down,” Holmes said in a video posted to social media late Friday evening (h/t MMA Junkie for the transcription). “F*ck, Kevin Holland. F*ck that guy. I just got fricking jumped.”

