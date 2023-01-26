Read full article on original website
Related
MMAWeekly.com
Joseph Holmes says he was ‘jumped’ by Kevin Holland & crew
UFC middleweight, Joseph Holmes claims he was the victim of an attack at the hands of UFC fan-favorite Kevin Holland and his friends. “They beat me up, they beat me down, they stomped on me while I was down,” Holmes said in a video posted to social media late Friday evening (h/t MMA Junkie for the transcription). “F*ck, Kevin Holland. F*ck that guy. I just got fricking jumped.”
MMAWeekly.com
Raul Rosas Jr. plans to set a lot of UFC records
Raul Rosas Jr. set a record in his UFC debut at UFC 282 in December by becoming the youngest person to ever compete inside the octagon. He also became the youngest fighter to win a fight in the fight promotion when he defeated Jay Perrin by submission in the first round.
MMAWeekly.com
Mike Perry to act as back-up for Tommy Fury in Jake Paul fight
Mike Perry has been wanting to fight Jake Paul and he’s one step closer to making that dream a reality. “We have Mike Perry on standby,” Paul said at a press conference Saturday (via Seconds Out). “Let’s go, Mike Perry. He’s ready to jump in in case Tommy pulls out.”
Comments / 0