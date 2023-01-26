Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Attorney Convicted of Trying to Swindle $1.3 Million From IRSTaxBuzzYoungstown, OH
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of OhioTravel MavenMesopotamia Township, OH
Related
27 First News
Debora Jean Jenoff, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debora Jean Jenoff, 65, formerly of Austintown, peacefully entered eternal life Friday afternoon, January 27, 2023, surrounded by her family. Debora was born January 24, 1958, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Jean Galluppi Yash and lived in the area most of...
27 First News
James V. Munno, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James V. Munno, 77, of Niles, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, January 29, 2023, in Hospice of the Valley, Poland, Ohio. Mr. Munno was born February 6, 1945, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Samuel A. and Laura M. (Aulizia) Munno.
27 First News
Jerry Lee O’Bryant, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry Lee O’Bryant, 68, passed peacefully Monday, January 30, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center. He was born on September 13, 1954, the son of the late Jessie and Frances (Clayborne) O’Bryant. He was a Certified Executive Chef for area restaurants and various...
27 First News
Robert T. Keck, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert T. Keck, 73, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. He was born on July 14, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Theodore and Eloise (Barringer) Keck. Bob was a 1969 graduate of Western Reserve High School,...
27 First News
Stephen Ray Ferrebee, Brookfield, Ohio
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen “Steve” Ray Ferrebee, 67, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, peacefully at his home under the care of Hospice of the Valley, surrounded by his family. Steve was born January 17, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, as the son of Edgar and Betty...
27 First News
Virginia A. O’Hara, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia A. O’Hara, “VO” passed Saturday morning, January 28, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born September 2, 1939, she was a lifelong resident of Youngstown and the daughter of the late Andrew and Helen Salata. Virginia graduated from East High...
27 First News
Harvey H. Mason, Sr., Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harvey H. Mason, Sr., 90, of Salem, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023. He was born to the late Harry Marshall Mason and Florence (Baughman) Mason on June 23, 1932, in Lisbon, Ohio. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Chris (Mary Ann)...
27 First News
Daniel J. Gandee, Mechanicstown, Ohio
MECHANICSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel J. Gandee passed away Saturday, January 28. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 2, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home, where a funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be Thursday, February 2, 1:00 p.m. at Highland...
27 First News
Joseph A. Adams, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Adams, age 80 of Struthers, Ohio passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Hampton Woods in Poland. Joseph was born December 13, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Jack and Irene Henry Adams. He was a parts puller and laborer for...
27 First News
Eric John Rendes, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric John Rendes passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born September 22, 1965. Arrangements are being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eric John...
27 First News
Francine Renee Clark, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Francine Renee Clark will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 11:0 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Francine Renee Clark, gained her wings on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in the...
27 First News
Herman C. Frank II, Washingtonville, Ohio
WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mayor Herman C. Frank II, of Washingtonville, died at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023, with his wife and son by his side, following a six-month battle with chemo complications. He was born on August 29, 1944 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. His late father was...
27 First News
John E. Metzinger, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Metzinger passed peacefully Saturday morning, January 28, 2023, at the Inn at Christine Valley, surrounded by family. John was born March 3, 1927, in Youngstown, the son of the late Joseph and Bertha Farrell Metzinger; he was a lifelong area resident. He graduated...
27 First News
Franklin Dean Walizer, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Franklin Dean Walizer passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Franklin Dean Walizer, please visit our floral store.
27 First News
Deborah S. Bable, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah S. Bable, 51, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Deborah was born March 25, 1971, in Warren, the daughter of Alfred R. II and Patricia Brezinski Bable. She was a 1989 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School. Deborah owned Patsy Beers...
27 First News
Janet I. Weimer, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet I. Weimer, 87, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center. Janet was born January 12, 1936, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John and Bertha (Owens) Turk. She was a 1954 graduate of Howland High School. Janet previously worked as...
27 First News
Sally Ann Seeds, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Ann Seeds, 89, formerly of Boardman, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at her home, surrounded by the love of her family and caregivers. Sally was born March 17, 1933 in Youngstown, the daughter of L. Donald Schuman and Inez (Richards) Schuman. She was...
27 First News
Anna Marie (Petracci) Brogley, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie (Petracci) Brogley passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Hospice House. Anna Marie was born July 20, 1932, in Campbell, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Rudolphi) Petracci and was a lifelong area resident. On September 8,...
27 First News
Jason Michael Seinkner, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Michael Seinkner, 42, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 27, 2023, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born June 9, 1980 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Joseph Seinkner and...
27 First News
Barbara Ann Johnson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann “Barb” Johnson, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Hospice House. Barb was born March 11, 1946 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Robert and Mae (Moorhead) Johnson of Struthers. She was a 1964 graduate of...
Comments / 0