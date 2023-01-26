Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
wglt.org
45 years later, the Normal firefighters strike is unlike any other
Normal firefighters Ken Kerfoot in a McLean County sheriff's transport vehicle during the 1978 strike. When Jeff Feasley was 23 years old, he went to jail. So did a lot of his friends. “The lack of freedom is kind of mind-boggling,” Feasley said. Feasley didn’t shoplift or beat anyone...
Yahoo Sports
'Carrying on Greg's legacy:' Becks Florist owner remembered by family and friends
A week after the death of owner Greg Becks, the marquee sign outside Becks Florist in East Peoria proclaims a commitment to “Carrying on Greg’s legacy." Becks passed away Jan. 21 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was 67. He is survived by his father Bill Becks, business and life partner Mary Reynolds, daughter Ash Reynolds, and brother Victor Becks.
Central Illinois Proud
Weekend I-74 crash victim identified
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The 50-year-old woman who died in a crash on I-74 Saturday morning has been identified as Tammy Odom of Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley announced Odom’s identification on Facebook Monday afternoon. Odom died in a crash on Interstate 74 between Morton...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Jumer’s Castle Lodge
—— JUMER’S CASTLE LODGE. If you remember Jumer’s, you have to remember their legendary cinnamon rolls!. These are definitely a part of Peoria’s history and you can read more about them in the MBIP Links below. —— WHAT IT IS TODAY: THE GRAND REGENCY OF PEORIA...
Central Illinois Proud
Lariat Steakhouse sign catches fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to the Lariat Steakhouse sign catching fire near Glen Avenue and War Memorial Drive Monday. According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, an Electrical shortage caused the fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the fire in approximately 20...
wglt.org
Jake from State Farm is too good of a neighbor in Saturday Night Live fake commercial
Bloomington’s most famous corporate spokesman just got the “SNL” treatment. This weekend’s new episode of “Saturday Night Live” featured a faux commercial sketch spoofing Jake from State Farm, the friendly character who personifies the Bloomington-based insurer’s “Good Neighbor” sales pitch. The Jake from State Farm character was rebooted in 2020 for a new campaign with a new actor in the role (Kevin Mimms, aka Kevin Miles), years after the original campaign featuring the famous “Uh … khakis” tagline.
wglt.org
Homebuilders need more flexibility and diversity in Bloomington-Normal projects
Homebuilders in Bloomington-Normal are playing catch up in meeting the growth of the last decade, the more recent expansion of the labor market, and projected future growth. Data show they need to increase the pace, in spite of higher interest rates, and build a variety of housing. Patrick Hoban, CEO...
25newsnow.com
Family carjacked at gunpoint Sunday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a family driving home was approached by three men who demanded they exit their vehicle. One of those men was armed with a handgun, according to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth. The suspects drove away heading westbound in the stolen vehicle. No...
thecommunityword.com
Peoria County claims attorney Justin Penn charging too much in Auditor court proceedings
Attorneys representing Peoria County in Auditor Jessica Thomas’ lawsuit filed a blistering objection to her lawyer’s Dec. 7 request for $42,087.50 in fees plus $766.64 in expenses, calling it an “exorbitant demand.”. “The County never agreed to such exorbitant and unprecedented fees,” writes James Sotos in his...
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
tourcounsel.com
Northwoods Mall | Shopping mall in Peoria, Illinois
We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. In this case we will talk about the shopping center, Northwoods Mall, where you will find different stores of popular and local brands. Additionally, offers are the order of the day. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Hot Topic,...
wglt.org
Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police respond to multiple armed incidents Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department responded to three armed incidents Sunday. According to Peoria police press releases, the incidents occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m., 5:30 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. At the 11:45 a.m. incident, a woman was robbed at gunpoint near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place....
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman dead in Saturday morning crash
TAZEWELL COUNTY (WMBD) — A 50-year-old Peoria woman died Saturday morning in a crash on Interstate 74 between Morton and Deer Creek. According to a Facebook post from the Tazewell County Coroner’s office, authorities learned about the crash at 5:15 a.m. Saturday. While limited information is available at this time, the crash happened near mile marker 107 and the woman was headed eastbound on I-74.
Central Illinois Proud
Bomb threat clears out downtown Pere Marquette overnight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating a bomb threat made to the Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette building early Saturday morning. According to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, police responded to the bomb threat just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers helped evacuate hotel guests and staff members.
wglt.org
Bloomington plans to increase roadwork spending in next annual budget
Bloomington city officials say they want to significantly boost the city's spending on roadwork next year. The city has started its annual budget planning. Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said tax revenue is up and the public has said road improvements should be a priority. “Even though we’ve had a...
25newsnow.com
Dancers take center stage in IHSA dance competition
BLOOMINGTON, IL (25 News Now) - Competitive dancers took part in the two-day Illinois High School Association’s state finals. Following the preliminary competition on Friday, the top 12 teams -- from both 1-A and 2-A -- competed Saturday afternoon inside Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena. Jacksonville High School, located...
Central Illinois Proud
Local leaders reacting to Tyre Nichols videos
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Local leaders around Central Illinois have begun to release statements related to the videos of the arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols was beaten by police during a traffic stop on Jan. 7 and died three days later. Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington...
25newsnow.com
Another bomb threat targets the Marriott Pere Marquette hotel
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say no one was injured after a bomb threat at the Marriott Pere Marquette hotel in downtown Peoria early Saturday morning. This comes after another bomb threat was made to the same hotel just over a week ago on January 19. Shortly after...
25newsnow.com
AutoZone employee threatened with knife, Peoria Police say
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating an armed robbery at AutoZone on Saturday evening. A witness told police a man came into the store and pretended to shop at the 900 block of S. Western Ave. Peoria Police confirmed the incident occurred at AutoZone around 6:30 pm.
Comments / 0