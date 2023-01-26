ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian dies days after Dauphin County crash

A 39-year-old man hit Friday while crossing Route 322 in Swatara Township has since died, police said. Pritesh Patel, of Palmyra, was leaving the Speedway convenience store at the Mushroom Hill Road intersection — crossing north across 322 toward Walmart — when an eastbound vehicle hit him around 6:15 p.m., according to Lt. Timothy Shatto.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg councilman interrupts, pulls gun on potential burglar at his nonprofit: video

Ralph Rodriguez has spent the past decade pouring his heart and soul into All You Can Inc., a nonprofit charity in Allison Hill, that focuses on helping locals. So when he saw a masked man appear on the doorbell camera of his business’ Berryhill Street office in Harrisburg early Saturday, the city councilman and his wife rushed five minutes down the road to confront him.
HARRISBURG, PA
Teen girls reported missing from central Pa. homes: police

Two York County girls were reported missing Monday and could be together, according to police. 14-year-old Adrianna Flora was last seen after school around 3 p.m., York County Regional Police said Monday. Her grandmother told police she left her home Monday morning with two backpacks, saying she wanted to return some items to a friend.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg councilman IDs man who tried to break into his nonprofit, then gives him cash and clothes

Harrisburg Councilman Ralph Rodriguez figured out who tried to break into his nonprofit office early Saturday wearing a mask and gloves. That’s because the man reached out and surrendered Sunday to Rodriguez, who chairs the public safety committee on council. Rodriguez, and two Harrisburg police officers, then went to the 22-year-old man’s home and talked through some of his options.
HARRISBURG, PA
Family wore ear protection, drugged dog in triple suicide pact: report

Investigators have found some answers to what they called a “very unusual” case when a woman and her parents died in a suicide pact last week in York County. In speaking to CBS21, West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder and other investigators shared that the family left behind notes explaining their individual reasoning for the pact, plus details of the preparations they took before their deaths.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Auto dealership shut down in Dauphin County after owners charged with defrauding customers

A used car dealership has been shut down and its owners charged with fraud for making more than $70,000 from fraudulent sales, according to state police. Ilham Driouich, 23, of Enola, and Anas Soubai, 28, of Harrisburg, defrauded $74,750 from 18 different customers by selling unroadworthy vehicles or taking down payments on vehicles the customers never bought, police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
New central Pa. thruway is taking through traffic off other roads: PennDOT

MONTOURSVILLE – The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) is taking through traffic off other roads, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says. Traffic volume data released Monday for the thruway that opened in July “confirms what we thought was going to happen,” Eric High, the...
LEWISBURG, PA
Groundhog Day events outside of Punxsutawney: Celebrate with these rodent weather forecasters

There’s more than one weather-predicting groundhog out there. Punxsuawney Phil is obviously the best known of all Groundhog Day celebrants, but there are several others in Pennsylvania and beyond who also practice prognostication. If you’re intrigued by the idea of a rodent’s take regarding the end of winter, here are a few more options for you to check out:
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
