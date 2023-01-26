Read full article on original website
Police looking for missing Cumberland County girl
Police are looking for a girl who has been missing from her Cumberland County home since the beginning of the month, according to police. Alayjah Sha’dae Cicile Williams ran away from home on Jan. 6, West Shore Regional Police said Monday. Williams, whose age and home city were not...
Second jury picked for trial of Pa. woman accused of fatally poisoning her husband
LEWISBURG – A second jury has been selected for the trial of a Union County woman accused of fatally poisoning her husband. Although the panel was picked Monday, the trial of Myrle E. Miller, 77, Millmont, is not scheduled to begin until April 18. It will last 10 days.
Man, 43, killed in crash at central Pa. intersection: state police
A man was killed Friday when another driver pulled out in front of him in Franklin County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said 67-year-old Wesley C. Hurd, of Waynesboro, stopped around 5:30 p.m. at Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road in Quincy Township, then turned left onto Wayne Highway.
Wawa; egg prices; roller coaster retires: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
For years, central Pennsylvania was a desert when it came to Wawa fans hoping for a fix without driving an hour away. Then last summer, the chain announced it was opening 40 stores in the area, including one in East Pennsboro Township just across the Susquehanna River from Harrisburg. Now...
Pedestrian dies days after Dauphin County crash
A 39-year-old man hit Friday while crossing Route 322 in Swatara Township has since died, police said. Pritesh Patel, of Palmyra, was leaving the Speedway convenience store at the Mushroom Hill Road intersection — crossing north across 322 toward Walmart — when an eastbound vehicle hit him around 6:15 p.m., according to Lt. Timothy Shatto.
Harrisburg councilman interrupts, pulls gun on potential burglar at his nonprofit: video
Ralph Rodriguez has spent the past decade pouring his heart and soul into All You Can Inc., a nonprofit charity in Allison Hill, that focuses on helping locals. So when he saw a masked man appear on the doorbell camera of his business’ Berryhill Street office in Harrisburg early Saturday, the city councilman and his wife rushed five minutes down the road to confront him.
Anger, gut-wrenching conversations when police brutality comes at hands of Black officers
The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers has rekindled fear and difficult conversations across the Black community with the fresh sting that the life of another young Black man was claimed by police brutality. For some members of Harrisburg’s Black community, the conversations are...
Vehicle crashes into juvenile riding bicycle on Cumberland County road: police
A juvenile bicyclist was injured in a Monday morning crash in Lower Allen Township, police said. Police said the juvenile — whose age and gender were not immediately available — was hit by a car between 7–7:30 a.m. while riding a bike in the area of Carlisle Road and the Interstate 83 south on-ramp.
Teen girls reported missing from central Pa. homes: police
Two York County girls were reported missing Monday and could be together, according to police. 14-year-old Adrianna Flora was last seen after school around 3 p.m., York County Regional Police said Monday. Her grandmother told police she left her home Monday morning with two backpacks, saying she wanted to return some items to a friend.
Could a Wawa be coming to Dauphin County? Convenience store chain is eyeing possible spot
It’s in the early stages, but Wawa wants to open a store in Swatara Township. The Philadelphia-area chain is eyeing Hoss’s Steak & Sea House near Hummelstown, off Route 322, for a store with fueling stations.
Harrisburg councilman IDs man who tried to break into his nonprofit, then gives him cash and clothes
Harrisburg Councilman Ralph Rodriguez figured out who tried to break into his nonprofit office early Saturday wearing a mask and gloves. That’s because the man reached out and surrendered Sunday to Rodriguez, who chairs the public safety committee on council. Rodriguez, and two Harrisburg police officers, then went to the 22-year-old man’s home and talked through some of his options.
Charleys Philly Steaks opening another central Pa. restaurant
Another Charleys Philly Steaks is opening in central Pennsylvania. One of the Philadelphia cheesesteak shops is coming to Walmart Supercenter at 1000 Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township, York County by the end of the week.
Cat shot in neck outside Dauphin County apartment: police
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lykens are investigating the shooting of a feral cat in the neck outside an apartment complex in Upper Paxton Township. According to a report from state police, the shooting took place around 12:17 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of State Street. When troopers arrived...
Family wore ear protection, drugged dog in triple suicide pact: report
Investigators have found some answers to what they called a “very unusual” case when a woman and her parents died in a suicide pact last week in York County. In speaking to CBS21, West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder and other investigators shared that the family left behind notes explaining their individual reasoning for the pact, plus details of the preparations they took before their deaths.
Three students injured in charter school bus crash near Gettysburg: report
Three students were taken to the hospital following a crash involving three vehicles including a school bus in Adams County on Monday. The crash involved a bus carrying about 22 Gettysburg Montessori Charter School students, according to The Gettysburg Times. The crash happened about 3:15 p.m. on Old Harrisburg Road...
Auto dealership shut down in Dauphin County after owners charged with defrauding customers
A used car dealership has been shut down and its owners charged with fraud for making more than $70,000 from fraudulent sales, according to state police. Ilham Driouich, 23, of Enola, and Anas Soubai, 28, of Harrisburg, defrauded $74,750 from 18 different customers by selling unroadworthy vehicles or taking down payments on vehicles the customers never bought, police said.
New central Pa. thruway is taking through traffic off other roads: PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE – The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) is taking through traffic off other roads, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says. Traffic volume data released Monday for the thruway that opened in July “confirms what we thought was going to happen,” Eric High, the...
Teenager was DUI when he crashed into vehicle carrying four elderly people: Police
A Reading teenager driving under the influence sent four elderly people into the hospital when he crashed his car into theirs’ Jan. 22, according to state police in Lancaster County. The 18-year-old was driving north on Brenneman Road in Strasburg Township when his car drifted into the southbound lane,...
Central Pa. early learning center offers childcare designed for children of all abilities
A new early learning center has opened in York County. WeeConnect Early Learning Center has opened at 1491 S. Queen St. in South Garden Township and says it will offer childcare designed for children of all abilities including specialized care to neurodiverse and disabled children. The school accepts children starting at 18 months old .
Groundhog Day events outside of Punxsutawney: Celebrate with these rodent weather forecasters
There’s more than one weather-predicting groundhog out there. Punxsuawney Phil is obviously the best known of all Groundhog Day celebrants, but there are several others in Pennsylvania and beyond who also practice prognostication. If you’re intrigued by the idea of a rodent’s take regarding the end of winter, here are a few more options for you to check out:
