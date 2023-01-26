ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

A behind-the-scenes look at Spotlight PA’s analysis of 1M medical marijuana certifications

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. For Spotlight PA’s latest investigation into Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program, we analyzed more than 1 million records of anonymized patient certifications...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New central Pa. thruway is taking through traffic off other roads: PennDOT

MONTOURSVILLE – The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) is taking through traffic off other roads, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says. Traffic volume data released Monday for the thruway that opened in July “confirms what we thought was going to happen,” Eric High, the...
LEWISBURG, PA
8th dead whale washes up on New York-New Jersey coastline

The eighth dead whale since Dec. 5 washed up on the New York-New Jersey coastline Monday, local and federal officials confirmed to NJ Advance Media. The whale washed ashore Monday morning on Lido Beach, located along the south coast of Long Island next to Rockaway Beach in Queens, a spokesman with the Nassau County Police Department said. Five of the eight whales to wash up so far were located at various Jersey Shore beaches.
QUEENS, NY
Harrisburg, PA
