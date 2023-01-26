Read full article on original website
Some Pa. courts are excluding probation officers from requirements under police misconduct law
This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here.
Second jury picked for trial of Pa. woman accused of fatally poisoning her husband
LEWISBURG – A second jury has been selected for the trial of a Union County woman accused of fatally poisoning her husband. Although the panel was picked Monday, the trial of Myrle E. Miller, 77, Millmont, is not scheduled to begin until April 18. It will last 10 days.
Cat shot in neck outside Dauphin County apartment: police
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lykens are investigating the shooting of a feral cat in the neck outside an apartment complex in Upper Paxton Township. According to a report from state police, the shooting took place around 12:17 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of State Street. When troopers arrived...
Pennsylvania city creates new Office of Film and Event Management | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pa. among top 20 states where households earn over $200K: report
A new study has ranked the states with the highest-earning households in the country. Pennsylvania managed to fall among the list’s top 20. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania metro area among U.S.’s best for retirement: study. OLBG created a tool that allows for one to see the amount of households...
Former reality TV star accused of poaching at least 11 deer in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo man and former reality TV star accused of poaching allegedly told investigators that he was addicted to venison. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned Jan. 17, on 10 misdemeanor charges in Kalamazoo County District Court. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources investigated the case and requested charges.
Pa. city among those with highest asking rent increases: report
Many cities saw their rent increase throughout the duration of 2022. For one city in Pennsylvania, increases in asking rent jumped by over 10 percent. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
A behind-the-scenes look at Spotlight PA’s analysis of 1M medical marijuana certifications
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. For Spotlight PA’s latest investigation into Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program, we analyzed more than 1 million records of anonymized patient certifications...
Charleys Philly Steaks opening another central Pa. restaurant
Another Charleys Philly Steaks is opening in central Pennsylvania. One of the Philadelphia cheesesteak shops is coming to Walmart Supercenter at 1000 Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township, York County by the end of the week.
Retired 7-term GOP Pa. House member dies on 69th birthday
WILLIAMSPORT – Former Republican state Rep. Garth Everett, who served in the House from 2007 to 2020, died Saturday in Williamsport on his 69th birthday. Everett had been undergoing treatment for cancer.
Powerball $613 million jackpot (01/30/23): When and how to find out if you’ve won
No one won the big Powerball drawing from Saturday night. So tonight, Monday, Jan. 30 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — you’ll have another chance to win millions more! Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really). How long do I have...
Pa. Game Commission releases preliminary hunting, trapping, bag changes for 2023-2024
If you like elk hunting, you might have to wait a little while longer this year to head out into the field. That is just one of just several preliminary hunting and trapping changes that the PA Game Commission has proposed for the year ahead. The public is invited to...
So-called “skill games” are draining millions from senior programs | Opinion
There is no question that the explosion of so-called “skill” games in communities across Pennsylvania is draining millions of dollars from lifesaving programs for seniors that are funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Lottery report states, “… we show detailed analyses that estimate more than $650 million in...
New central Pa. thruway is taking through traffic off other roads: PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE – The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) is taking through traffic off other roads, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says. Traffic volume data released Monday for the thruway that opened in July “confirms what we thought was going to happen,” Eric High, the...
Rural Pa. grows as state loses 43 urban areas in the 2020 census
As 2022 ended, 43 communities in Pennsylvania lost their status as an urban area thanks to newly released criteria from the U.S. Census Bureau and federal dollars could be at stake. In 2010, qualifying urban areas needed to have a minimum of 2,500 residents. In 2020, the Census changed the...
How anxiety came to dominate the big business of medical marijuana cards in Pennsylvania
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
Fetterman gets plum Ag Committee seat, co-sponsors assault weapons ban bill
Freshman U.S. Sen. John Fetterman is co-sponsoring several bills, including one to ban assault weapons, and received his committee assignments, which includes a seat on the powerful Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee. Fetterman will also sit on the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee and the Environment and Public Works...
Pennsylvanians are the ‘biggest Super Bowl partiers’ in the U.S.: report
The Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl, baby. And we can only imagine what this year’s game’ll be like as Pennsylvanians are the biggest Super Bowl partiers in the nation. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
8th dead whale washes up on New York-New Jersey coastline
The eighth dead whale since Dec. 5 washed up on the New York-New Jersey coastline Monday, local and federal officials confirmed to NJ Advance Media. The whale washed ashore Monday morning on Lido Beach, located along the south coast of Long Island next to Rockaway Beach in Queens, a spokesman with the Nassau County Police Department said. Five of the eight whales to wash up so far were located at various Jersey Shore beaches.
Wyomissing’s Caleb Brewer discusses Penn State offer, recruiting timeline
Wyomissing’s Caleb Brewer had a pretty good idea what was happening. Two weekends ago, Brewer, a budding prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, was on campus at Penn State for a junior day. The 6-foot-6 offensive tackle with offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin was called into James Franklin’s office.
