Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Contra Costa Hopeful For A Fututre With Fair Housing And Integrated CitiesVince MartellacciContra Costa County, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Related
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Vice Mayor: A Friend Or A Foe?
In one of his first major decisions in office, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan picked a newcomer as his vice mayor, a position that often signals an ally. But when he needed the votes, she went against him. During two crucial votes this week to fill the empty San Jose...
SFGate
Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines
Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
Thanh Long uses secret San Francisco kitchen for its famous garlic noodles
"My mom has been credited with bringing garlic noodle culture to the Bay Area."
Woodside's Huddart Park is a Bay Area hiking area 'lost to history'
A shadowy elite built his wealth by cutting down trees but then ironically preserved his property to become a park.
SFGate
Prosecutor: $100 repair bill sparked Half Moon Bay shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A farmworker charged with killing seven people at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms reportedly told investigators he was spurred to carry out the shootings after his supervisor demanded he pay $100 to repair a forklift damaged at work. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve...
SFGate
Big Rig On Fire Blocks Lanes On Highway 152
A big rig fire had westbound lanes blocked on state highway 152 Monday morning near Kaiser Aetna Road in Santa Clara County. Cal Fire said in a Tweet at 6:48 a.m. that drivers should use caution in the area. The big rig is fully engulfed in flames. There was no...
2 rounds of rain enter the SF Bay Area forecast
The Bay Area is expected to see two rounds of rain before the end of this week.
What happened to San Francisco's Candlestick Park?
Was the concrete stadium just too darn cold?
Former Top Chef San Francisco home for sale for $4.4M
The house is back on the market after it last sold in 2018.
Schroeder's celebrates 130 years in San Francisco with special beer release
The German restaurant is paying homage to its menu offerings over its 130-year history.
SFGate
4Th Hells Angel Indicted After Clubhouse Beating Investigation
VALLEJO (BCN) A fourth member of the Hells Angels has been indicted based on an investigation into a brutal beating at the Vallejo chapter of the motorcycle club in October 2021, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday. Kenneth Caspers, Jr., 55, of Vacaville, was charged with being a felon...
44-year-old man shot, killed in San Francisco on Saturday, police say
The San Francisco Police Department said it was alerted of the incident by a ShotSpotter.
Freezing temperatures seen around the Bay Area, and Tuesday could be colder
Bone-chilling temperatures gripped the Bay Area overnight.
SFGate
Sheriff's Office Offers $50,000 Reward To Solve San Pablo Man's Death At Oroville Campground
The Butte County Sheriff's Office is offering $50,000 for information leading the conviction of the person responsible for killing a San Pablo man in 2021. Tyler Dickson, 20, was a Contra Costa College student-athlete found murdered at a campground in Oroville on July 3, 2021. Dickson played football and basketball...
SFGate
Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents used their house to bail him out. But they rent the land from Stanford
Shortly before Christmas, FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried, indicted on federal charges of fraud and money laundering, was released on a $250 million bail bond that was secured by his parents’ Palo Alto-area home. The size of the bail bond — 25 times bigger than Bernie Madoff’s — garnered considerable...
SFGate
Northern California police shoot, wound 17-year-old male
TRACY, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California shot and wounded a 17-year-old male wielding a knife Friday, authorities said. Tracy Police Department officials said in a statement that the department received a call Friday before 2 p.m. about two males, one of whom was holding a knife while chasing the other.
SFGate
Police Investigate Hit-And-Run Collision That Seriously Injured 1
MENLO PARK (BCN) Police in Menlo Park are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision Thursday that caused serious injuries to the passenger of another vehicle. Officers responded to a 12:34 p.m. report of the collision on Marsh Road near U.S. Highway 101. Officers determined...
San Francisco theater sells out for roast of legendary actor Bruce Campbell
An all-star panel hurled insults at the cult film icon for over two hours.
SFGate
Drunk Driver Captured, Arrested After Hitting Pedestrian; Victim In Critical Condition
EMERYVILLE (BCN) A pedestrian remains in critical condition in a Bay Area hospital after being struck by a vehicle driven by a drunk driver who tried to run away from the scene. An Emeryville police spokesperson said the collision occurred at about 1:17 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of...
Comments / 1