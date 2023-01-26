ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Business

Carvana stock soars - why?

Shares of online used car dealer Carvana are up in trading as the supply in used car strengthens and the prices of new cars remain at all time highs.
Motley Fool

Will Amazon Become a $2 Trillion Company in 2023?

After nearly reaching a $2 trillion valuation in 2021, Amazon's market cap is just over $1 trillion after the downturn. Amazon has a ton of near-term headwinds, but plenty of long-term growth catalysts. Will the company's business, and stock price, rebound sharply in 2023?. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool

Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Atlassian Stocks All Traded Lower Monday Morning

The major market indexes were all lower as investors were on the edge of their seats ahead of the Fed's expected rate increase later this week. Investors have a case of the jitters regarding these technology stocks, which each report earnings this week. The short-term remains cloudy for Amazon, Alphabet,...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
The Jewish Press

‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs

Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Colgate-Palmolive, Tesla and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. — Shares gained 2.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and named it the top pick in the household and personal care industry. The firm said the stock was at a good price point after a recent selloff.
Reuters

Philips to cut 13% of jobs in safety and profitability drive

AMSTERDAM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips (PHG.AS) will scrap another 6,000 jobs worldwide as it tries to restore its profitability and improve the safety of its products following a recall of respiratory devices that knocked off 70% of its market value.
Fox Business

Fox Business

