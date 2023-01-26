Read full article on original website
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sánchez says Southwest rejected her as a flight attendant because of her weight
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, wasn't hired as a Southwest Airlines flight attendant after failing a mandatory weigh-in in 1989. She was 121 pounds but needed to be 115.
Potential Google killer could change US workforce as we know it
Microsoft's billion-dollar investment in OpenAI may pose challenges for white-collar workers in multiple industries
Carvana stock soars - why?
Shares of online used car dealer Carvana are up in trading as the supply in used car strengthens and the prices of new cars remain at all time highs.
Caterpillar profit slides as costs and forex squeeze margins, shares down
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc's (CAT.N) fourth-quarter earnings slid by 29%, the company reported on Tuesday, citing higher manufacturing costs and foreign currency effects that weighed on the industrial bellwether's margins.
Motley Fool
Will Amazon Become a $2 Trillion Company in 2023?
After nearly reaching a $2 trillion valuation in 2021, Amazon's market cap is just over $1 trillion after the downturn. Amazon has a ton of near-term headwinds, but plenty of long-term growth catalysts. Will the company's business, and stock price, rebound sharply in 2023?. You’re reading a free article with...
Why Apple May Post Its First Revenue Miss Since 2019
Earnings from Meta, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet are in focus this week. Here's what to expect from their earnings reports and more on TheStreet Today.
Motley Fool
Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Atlassian Stocks All Traded Lower Monday Morning
The major market indexes were all lower as investors were on the edge of their seats ahead of the Fed's expected rate increase later this week. Investors have a case of the jitters regarding these technology stocks, which each report earnings this week. The short-term remains cloudy for Amazon, Alphabet,...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
The Jewish Press
‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs
Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
Goldman Sachs employees were laid off at ‘meetings’ they had been emailed calendar invites for: Report
Add “David’s Demolition Day” at Goldman Sachs to the debate on proper layoffs etiquette.
Teacher who quit career for Costco job blames low salary and burnout: ‘My passion couldn't pay my bills’
Former teacher Maggie Perkins explains why she chose to abandon her career to work at her local Costco.
Twitter makes first interest payment on Musk buyout debt - Bloomberg News
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has made its first interest payment under Elon Musk after the billionaire took the social media company private last year using about $12.5 billion of debt, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Samsung profits sink to 8-year low as smartphone and PC demand drops
Samsung's quarterly profits have plunged to their lowest level in eight years as customers snapped up fewer cell phones and laptops.
Tesla has rebounded over 50% from its lows in just one month. Here’s why the stock is flying high
The remarkable January rally by Elon Musk's carmaker has been triggered by a range of short term drivers, but caution is warranted.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Colgate-Palmolive, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. — Shares gained 2.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and named it the top pick in the household and personal care industry. The firm said the stock was at a good price point after a recent selloff.
US farmers sound alarm on single-most catastrophic thing headed for corn crops
American corn farmers sound alarms over the possibility of losing their businesses and billions of dollars to Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn yields.
Powerball jackpot worth estimated $572M: When to catch the next drawing
The next Powerball drawing will be held on Saturday night. After no winning tickets matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday, the jackpot reached an estimated $572 million.
Philips to cut 13% of jobs in safety and profitability drive
AMSTERDAM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips (PHG.AS) will scrap another 6,000 jobs worldwide as it tries to restore its profitability and improve the safety of its products following a recall of respiratory devices that knocked off 70% of its market value.
Rishi Sunak’s old hedge fund boss, who paid himself $1.9 million a day last year, wants Alphabet to lay off more staff and slash pay
Alphabet is already planning to reduce its workforce by around 6%, but the U.K. Prime Minister's old boss at TCI Fund Management wants Sundar Pichai to go further.
