ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC football: Which 2024 5-star prospects do the Trojans have a legitimate chance to land?

By Connor Morrissette
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wopmh_0kSZTbcs00

Lincoln Riley and USC signed three 5-star prospects in the 2023 class

View the original article to see embedded media.

Lincoln Riley and USC signed two 5-star prospects in the 2023 class in wide receiver Zachariah Branch and quarterback Malachi Nelson. As the USC coaching staff switches its recruiting attention from the transfer portal to the 2024 high school class, let's examine the 5-star 2024 prospects on the Trojans' board.

WHICH 5-STAR PROSPECTS HAS USC OFFERED?

The Trojans have offered a scholarship to 18 Class of 2024 recruits who have been given a 5-star rating by one of the major recruiting services. Those players are listed below.

- RB Jerrick Gibson - IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

- WR Jeremiah Smith - Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) - Ohio State commit

- CB Ellis Robinson IV - IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

- CB Kobe Black - Connally (Waco, Texas)

- CB Charles Lester III - Riverview (Sarasota, Fla.)

- CB Bryce West - Glenville (Cleveland, Ohio)

- ATH Mike Matthews - Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.)

- QB Dylan Raiola - Chandler (Ariz.)

- QB Julian Sayin - Carlsbad (Calif.) - Alabama commit

- QB DJ Lagway - Willis (Texas) - Florida commit

- LB Sammy Brown - Jefferson (Ga.)

- DL Colin Simmons - Duncanville (Texas)

- DL TJ Capers - Columbus (Miami) - Louisville commit

- DL Elijah Rushing - Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.)

- DL Eddrick Houston - Buford (Ga.)

- DL David Stone - IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

- DL Williams Nwaneri - Lee's Summit North (Lee's Summit, Mo.)

- DL Justin Scott - St. Ignatius (Chicago)

WHO DOES USC HAVE A REAL SHOT TO LAND?

The two 5-star names that the USC staff currently has the most momentum with are Raiola and Scott.

Raiola, the consensus No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class, will visit USC this weekend, according to On3 . Earlier this week, Raiola told 247Sports.com :

"Knowing Lincoln Riley, his track record speaks for itself. Obviously all of the Heisman guys, he's won three of them. It's crazy. The offense he runs, he develops people and just how he gets playmakers the ball, from a quarterback and play calling standpoint, it's definitely cool to see. I definitely want to get back out there soon."

Scott was supposed to announce his college commitment on Tuesday, Jan. 31, his 17th birthday, but the announcement has been pushed back. The defensive lineman visited USC back in November.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Anaheim man found dead in street; homicide investigation underway

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Anaheim after a man was found dead in the middle of a street. It happened Thursday around 7:21 a.m., according to police. The victim, 31-year-old Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez of Anaheim, was found unresponsive on East Street south of SR-91. He was...
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Big Rig Flips on 15 Freeway During a Day of Powerful Winds

A big rig overturned Thursday at a freeway interchange in northwestern Riverside County, injuring the trucker and prompting a closure of the connector road. The Costco semi-trailer truck went onto its side at about 10:30 a.m. on the southbound 15 Freeway transition to the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway in Eastvale, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that the driver may have lost control of the rig amid strong Santa Ana winds.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/usc

Comments / 0

Community Policy