Look: Driver escapes injury when tree branch impales windshield

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Police in New Hampshire said a driver was lucky to escape injury when a massive tree branch impaled the windshield of their car.

Lee NH Police/Facebook

The Lee Police Department said in a Facebook post that the driver was behind the wheel during Monday's winter storm when they heard an "odd sound."

The tree branch came crashing through the windshield seconds later, police said.

"We are happy to report that there were no injuries," the department said.

The post said the incident should serve as a reminder to avoid road travel whenever possible during severe weather events.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com