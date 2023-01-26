Read full article on original website
Spotty snow showers overnight; frigid temperatures for the weekend
New Jersey can expect to see a bit of scattered rain and snow showers on Tuesday.
Long Island’s Winter Restaurant Week kicks off with delicious deals
Participating restaurants are serving fixed-price menus for lunch and dinner.
New Jersey Diner Gets National Spotlight as Best Breakfast Spot
Here in Jersey, we're fortunate to be surrounded by plenty of eateries that serve up a scrumptious breakfast. What's even better is that we can have a pork roll egg and cheese, a stack of fluffy pancakes, or crispy waffles 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That's thanks...
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
Bed Bath & Beyond confirms Fairfield store, 3 other Connecticut locations closing
Bed Bath & Beyond of Fairfield on 2260 Kings Highway on Monday January 30, seen with 'store closing' signs outside. Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its doors, the national home furnishing chain confirmed Tuesday. Customers of the Bed Bath & Beyond in Fairfield say the store had posted signage...
New Jersey Goodwill stores will not accept these items
You may be planning your spring cleaning soon or making room in your closet for those new clothes you got for Christmas. We usually go through out stuff a couple of times a year and fill a bag or two or the back of the SUV and take it off to the Goodwill store or drop-off facility.
Massive indoor go-kart facility reopens in N.J. after 6 months of renovations
A renovated indoor go-kart track has reopened in New Jersey. RPM Raceway unveiled its upgraded indoor go-kart experience in Jersey City on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The entertainment center at 99 Caven Point Rd. went through a six-month remodel that RPM Raceway now heralds as one of the world’s largest go-kart tracks.
How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence
We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
NJ Drivers Turn Away From Electric Vehicles: Here's Why
NJ drivers turn away from electric vehicles: here's why!Photo by(@praetorianphoto/iStock) We need to consider two things before diving into this:. Electric cars have been around for the better part of a decade – the concept is not new.
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
NJ Native, Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker with roots in New Jersey who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident, according to court papers obtained by Daily Voice.Dale L. Cheney, 46, of New Canaan jumped from Bar 54 at the Hy…
Skull found in Pennsylvania identified as missing New Jersey man from 1984
The skull of a man found in 1986 on the banks of the Delaware River in Morrisville has been linked to a missing Trenton man from 1984, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced on Monday.
One of 24 individuals busted for dealing Cocaine into New Jersey looking at lengthy sentence
🔵 Manalapan man pleads guilty to dealing massive amount of cocaine. 🔵 The guilty plea from Manalapan resident was just one of the 24 cases related to "Operation Checkmate" 🔵 Large amounts of cocaine and marijuana poured into Central Jersey. A Manalapan Township man who was arrested...
'Hero Pay' checks will go out faster for 150,000 essential workers
"Hero Pay" bonuses will go out several weeks faster, Connecticut’s new state comptroller announced Tuesday.
Lucky New Jersey lottery retailer sells back to back big winning tickets on same day
HEWITT, NJ – If you want to win big in the next big lottery jackpot, you might want to go reevaluate how you play the lottery. Jackpocket, a New Jersey-based online lottery app, sold two winning tickets on the same day for a total prize take worth $550,000. The lottery retailer sold back-to-back winning tickets in the Powerball and Jersey Cash 5 Lottery. The retailer sold a $50,000 Powerball ticket in Wednesday’s drawing. That ticket matched four of the five balls. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, January 25, drawing were: 09, 17, 20, 38, and 40. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Power Play was 2X The next day, Jackpocket The post Lucky New Jersey lottery retailer sells back to back big winning tickets on same day appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Suspect wanted for stabbing man multiple times in Mount Hope
The NYPD says a suspect is wanted for stabbing a man earlier this month in Mount Hope. Police say the incident happened on Jan. 14 around 2 p.m. The NYPD says the suspect got into an argument with a 23-year-old man and began stabbing him multiple times in the head before taking off on East Tremont Avenue.
85-year-old Montebello man dies in 3-car crash in Ramapo
The crash happened when the driver of a Nissan Rogue, that was headed eastbound on Route 59, crossed into the westbound lane at the intersection when they struck a Hyundai Sonata being driven by the victim.
American Christmas experience raises over $80K for Mount Vernon nonprofits
American Christmas' experience tour in Westchester has raised more than $80,000 for Mount Vernon nonprofit organizations.
Ocean County Airport Project Lands On Schedule
OCEAN COUNTY – An apron rehabilitation project at the airport in Berkeley Township is complete and will provide a smoother and safer area for airplanes to prepare for take-off, and to store following landing. Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners Joseph H. Vicari said, “the last apron...
Police: Man injured in Carmel stabbing; assailant charged with attempted murder
It happened at around 10 p.m. Monday night at the Cloud House Smoke Shop at 898 State Route 6.
