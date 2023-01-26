HEWITT, NJ – If you want to win big in the next big lottery jackpot, you might want to go reevaluate how you play the lottery. Jackpocket, a New Jersey-based online lottery app, sold two winning tickets on the same day for a total prize take worth $550,000. The lottery retailer sold back-to-back winning tickets in the Powerball and Jersey Cash 5 Lottery. The retailer sold a $50,000 Powerball ticket in Wednesday’s drawing. That ticket matched four of the five balls. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, January 25, drawing were: 09, 17, 20, 38, and 40. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Power Play was 2X The next day, Jackpocket The post Lucky New Jersey lottery retailer sells back to back big winning tickets on same day appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO