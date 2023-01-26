ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Lucky New Jersey lottery retailer sells back to back big winning tickets on same day

HEWITT, NJ – If you want to win big in the next big lottery jackpot, you might want to go reevaluate how you play the lottery. Jackpocket, a New Jersey-based online lottery app, sold two winning tickets on the same day for a total prize take worth $550,000. The lottery retailer sold back-to-back winning tickets in the Powerball and Jersey Cash 5 Lottery. The retailer sold a $50,000 Powerball ticket in Wednesday’s drawing. That ticket matched four of the five balls. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, January 25, drawing were: 09, 17, 20, 38, and 40. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Power Play was 2X The next day, Jackpocket The post Lucky New Jersey lottery retailer sells back to back big winning tickets on same day appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
News 12

NYPD: Suspect wanted for stabbing man multiple times in Mount Hope

The NYPD says a suspect is wanted for stabbing a man earlier this month in Mount Hope. Police say the incident happened on Jan. 14 around 2 p.m. The NYPD says the suspect got into an argument with a 23-year-old man and began stabbing him multiple times in the head before taking off on East Tremont Avenue.
MOUNT HOPE, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Airport Project Lands On Schedule

OCEAN COUNTY – An apron rehabilitation project at the airport in Berkeley Township is complete and will provide a smoother and safer area for airplanes to prepare for take-off, and to store following landing. Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners Joseph H. Vicari said, “the last apron...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy