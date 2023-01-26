RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Devontae Blanton finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead Eastern Kentucky to a 73-63 victory over Bellarmine on Saturday night. Leland Walker hit three 3-pointers and scored 20 for the Colonels (14-9, 7-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Michael Moreno added 11 points and seven rebounds.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO