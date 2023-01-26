ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New Offshore Wind Site Acquired to Cleanly Power Ravenswood Generating Station

Queens Post
Queens Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KAcyr_0kSZRhhy00
The plan to transform the Ravenswood Generating Station, pictured, into a clean energy hub has taken a big step forward with its operators announcing that they have acquired an offshore wind site to deliver power to the plant. (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

The plan to transform the Ravenswood Generating Station into a clean energy hub has taken a big step forward with its operators announcing that they have acquired an offshore wind site to deliver power to the plant.

Representatives of Rise Light & Power, which operates the station located north of the Queensboro Bridge, made the announcement at the plant Tuesday, Jan. 24, with local leaders and environmental activists present.

Rise Light & Power officials said that the offshore site would deliver more than 1,000 megawatts of power to the plant. The Ravenswood station currently generates around 1,800 megawatts and is powered mostly by gas.

The offshore site, which would consist of a number of wind turbines, is situated off the coast of New York and is not visible from land, officials said. Once operational, the power generated from the site would then be fed to the Ravenswood Generating Station, which would, in turn, be fed directly into New York City’s electric grid.

The transition would form part of Rise Light & Power’s overall plan to retire its existing four generators and turn the 27-acre site into a renewable energy hub. The company plans to generate power through clean energy sources, including offshore wind, wind from upstate New York, and solar power.

The plan is being referred to as “Renewable Ravenswood,” and it aims to help the state meet the clean energy requirements set by the 2019 NYS Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. The law requires the state to supply 70 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030—and 100 percent by 2040.

The transition to renewables also aims to dramatically reduce pollution emanating from the massive plant which is situated across the street from Queensbridge Houses, the largest public housing development in North America. It is also near Ravenswood Houses NYCHA (New York City Housing Authority) complex and the Astoria Houses NYCHA development.

Ravenswood is one of several power plants located along the Astoria/Long Island City waterfront, which has led to elevated pollution levels hence its nickname “Asthma Alley.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1HIA_0kSZRhhy00
Ravenswood Generating Station is one of several power plants located along the Astoria/Long Island City waterfront, which has led to elevated pollution levels (Photo: Queens Post)

Clint Plummer, the CEO of Rise Light & Power, said Ravenswood Generating Station would be the first major fossil-fuel plant in the country to be repowered by offshore wind.

“It’s just common sense to unplug a 60-year-old fossil generator and to plug in a new offshore wind generator and that’s exactly what we’re going to do with this,” Plummer said.

Plummer said that Rise Light & Power is committed to retaining the current workforce at the plant during and after the transition. The workers are members of the UWUA Local 1-2 union.

Additionally, he said that the transition to renewable energy would reduce the cost of electricity for ratepayers in the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ysfpw_0kSZRhhy00
Representatives of Rise Light & Power, local leaders and environmental activists attended the announcement (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

The timeline for when the offshore site is fully operational is unclear. However, the complete overhaul of the Ravenswood station should be completed by the end of the decade if all goes to plan. The project requires local, state and federal regulatory approval.

Rise Light & Power, which is owned by the New York company LS Power Group, is submitting its application for the offshore wind site today to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). In December, the company applied to construct two transmission lines under the East River that would bring power into the site.

Borough President Donovan Richards said the plans prove that Queens is leading the way in a clean energy revolution and fighting climate change.

“We’re retiring pollution here with this project,” Richards said. “Everybody deserves to breathe clean air in our city, no matter where you’re from.”

Meanwhile, Costa Constantinides, a former city council member and environmental activist, said the project would turn “asthma alley” into “renewable row.”

“This is generational change,” Constantinides said.

“This is an opportunity to take these stacks that have been part of the landscape of New York City and see them come down in our lifetime, see the fossil fuel infrastructure disappear in western Queens, see a brand-new day come where our kids can breathe clean air.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rx6kF_0kSZRhhy00
Rise Light & Power CEO Clint Plummer speaks at an event Tuesday, Jan. 24. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XGDlQ_0kSZRhhy00
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards speaks at the Jan. 24 announcement (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tp29x_0kSZRhhy00
The Ravenswood Power Plant (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queens Post

Long Island City Condo Market Saw Price Increases and Robust Sales in 2022: Report

The Long Island City condo market proved its resilience in 2022, with significant price increases and strong sales volume. The median price paid for a condo in Long Island City last year was $1.11 million, up 12 percent from $998,000 in 2021, according to the 2022 Year-End Long Island City Condo Report. The report was produced by Patrick W. Smith, an independent real estate analyst and Long Island City-based agent affiliated with The Corcoran Group.
MANHATTAN, NY
Queens Post

Op-Ed: This Year’s State Budget Must Prioritize Climate, Jobs, and Justice for New York

In a time of rampant economic inequality and environmental injustice, it is easy to feel defeated. Here in Queens and across New York State, however, communities are organizing for a better future. New Yorkers from different backgrounds and with different lived experiences are proving that we can build community, organize, and create a future that reflects our shared values.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York City has 700 Million Pounds of Road Salt it Can’t Use

Something that upstate New York residents can't relate to, New York City's lack of snowfall has left it with 700 million pounds of road salt it can't use. According to an article by Sarah Beling of W42ST.com, New York City hasn't gotten enough snow to even register a measurement of at least 0.1 inches since March 9, 2022. That means that while we upstate New York residents are shoveling out our driveways and slipping all over the roads, New York City residents have a warehouse filled with 700 million pounds of road salt that it can't use.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAPinto.net

Infamous Wind Turbine May Have to Be Moved, Davis Tells TAPinto

BAYONNE, NJ - Bayonne's malfunctioning wind turbine meant to provide power to the city’s sewer operations may be located in the wrong place and may have to be moved, Mayor Jimmy Davis said. The turbine, which has barely functioned since its installation in 2012 has other serious problems including the fact that no one locally has the ability to turn it on or off, even during those rare moments when it functions. “We don’t have access to the switch,” Davis said, calling the nearly 400-foot-high turbine Bayonne’s own “white elephant,” meaning that it is useless. Davis said he has consulted with experts from...
BAYONNE, NJ
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Savannah Guthrie lists downtown NYC home for $7.1M

Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, are looking to part ways with their New York City pad of five years. Located in Tribeca, the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom residence hit the market on Monday for $7.1 million. The “Today” anchor, and her former democratic advisor husband, purchased the home in 2017...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Long-abandoned NYC school heads to auction block

A judge has flunked this landlord’s last-ditch attempt to prevent a foreclosure.  Despite the owner’s efforts, a decades-vacant former East Village public school is set to hit the auction block this spring.  Gregg Singer has owned the hulking, 152,000-square-foot P.S. 64 since 1998, when he bought the site (which ceased being a school in 1977) for $3.15 million at auction, planning to turn the space into dorms. But those dreams were never realized: Its only tenant, the Charas/El Bohio Community Center, was evicted in 2001, and the historic structure has deteriorated into a local eyesore and a multi-pronged legal battle in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Wi-Fi service comes to an end on NYC buses: MTA

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The bus system in New York City is now a little less connected. The MTA turned off free Wi-Fi on buses on Jan. 14, an agency spokesperson confirmed Sunday. Wi-Fi had been available on about 75 percent of the agency’s fleet. The transit agency cut off the Wi-Fi because of low-usage […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
railfan.com

Passenger Service Set to Return to New York City Route

NEW YORK CITY — Passenger service will be returning to the New York City rail route now known as the Bay Ridge Branch of the Long Island Rail Road for the first time in 99 years. Most of the line has been freight-only since 1924 and is currently operated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

MTA station agents preparing to exit the booth

Station agents are training in preparation for their grand exit from booths. "Anticipating no issues, we'll be rolling this out sometime in early March," Richard Davey, the president of NYC Transit, said. "Station agents will be out of the booth permanently." Instead of making change and giving service updates from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Rats! Battery Park City uses dry ice to kill vermin

They’re icing out rats in Battery Park City. Local maintenance crews are dumping dry ice in the pesky rodents’ burrows in the trendy Lower Manhattan neighborhood so that when it melts, it leaves behind carbon dioxide, which suffocates them. “Here in Battery Park City, we’re no stranger to having rodents, and so we wanted to make sure that we were able to manage them while keeping everything chemical-free,” Ryan Torres, vice president of parks operations at the Battery Park City Authority, recently told The Post. In addition to effectively killing rats, dry ice is hailed as an environmentally sound way to nix them...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

It Just Got Easier To Go From JFK To Midtown Manhattan

Unless you pay attention to these things, you may be surprised the next time you visit New York City. In the last few years, there have been major improvements to the transportation system. Besides the transformation of LaGuardia Airport from an embarrassment to one of the best airports around, there have also been massive changes to NYC’s rail system. The newly opened Moynihan Train Hall provides a world-class station for Amtrak and LIRR trains, and there are plans to completely redo the aging Penn Station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Just Salad Opens First Long Island Location, 3 More On The Way

NYC-based fast-casual restaurant chain, Just Salad is expanding to Long Island with four new locations opening this year. To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first Long Island store in Commack this week, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike. Looking ahead, the chain will additionally be opening a store in Westbury next month as well as two new restaurants in Huntington and Oceanside during Q2 2023 - creating over 70 total jobs within the Long Island community.
COMMACK, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy