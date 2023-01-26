ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Rebuilding Together repairs, rebuilds homes and lives in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Owning a home is one of the classic American dreams, but maintaining that house can be a totally different story when you are struggling financially. Since 1996, Rebuilding Together of the Triangle has been repairing homes, lifting up neighborhoods and strengthening families one house at a time. They do this by repairing or renovating homes for eligible homeowners for free.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham Charter School receives national recognition

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A charter school in Durham is celebrating a big honor. Several years ago, the school was at risk of being shut down for poor academic performance and now it’s earned a national award. Students at Durham Charter School have lots of reasons to be...
cbs17

Body found in Enfield identified as Whitakers man

HALIFAX, N.C. — A man whose body was found in a wooded area late Saturday night in Enfield has been identified. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that 59-year-old Michael Darren Coburn, of Whitakers, was found near the intersection of Bellamy Lake and Bellamy Mills roads in Enfield. Authorities used fingerprints to identify Coburn on Monday.
ENFIELD, NC
cbs17

Crash closes part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — A crash closed part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Officials reported the crash just after 7:30 a.m. The crash closed part of Creedmoor Road between Shooting Club Road and Barony Lake Drive, according to officials. Officials asked drivers to use an alternate route...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1st report of human remains found in central NC this year

OSGOOD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said officials located human remains in a county community. The sheriff’s office said human remains were found in the Osgood Community of Lee County on Thursday, but first made aware to the public on Monday evening. It also...
LEE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

PHOTOS: 3 wanted in Durham purse snatching at store, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said it is looking for three people involved in a purse snatching from earlier this month. In a news release Monday, Durham police released three photos of the suspects. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a business in the 1500...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Fort Bragg officials seek man after rape in gym parking lot

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials said Monday they are looking for a man who was involved in a rape on the post more than three months ago. The incident was reported on the morning of Oct. 11 in the parking lot of a gym along Armistead Street, according to a news release from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Bragg.
FORT BRAGG, NC
cbs17

Apex police investigate armed robbery stemming from sale of watch

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Apex say someone with a gun robbed a man selling a watch of both the timepiece and his money. The Apex Police Department on Tuesday said it is investigating the reported armed robbery that took place shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Street.
APEX, NC
cbs17

$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Raleigh planning for new bridge over I-440 in North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you’re trying to get from one side of I-440 in North Hills to the other, the process can be cumbersome. Drivers have to navigate residential streets and largely filter out onto either Six Forks Road or St. Albans Drive. With more development in the area, city planners are working on designs for a new bridge in Midtown.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy