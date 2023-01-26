Read full article on original website
cbs17
Rebuilding Together repairs, rebuilds homes and lives in the Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Owning a home is one of the classic American dreams, but maintaining that house can be a totally different story when you are struggling financially. Since 1996, Rebuilding Together of the Triangle has been repairing homes, lifting up neighborhoods and strengthening families one house at a time. They do this by repairing or renovating homes for eligible homeowners for free.
cbs17
Durham Charter School receives national recognition
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A charter school in Durham is celebrating a big honor. Several years ago, the school was at risk of being shut down for poor academic performance and now it’s earned a national award. Students at Durham Charter School have lots of reasons to be...
cbs17
Fact check: Is Raleigh’s homicide rate really a bigger problem than in LA, Washington, other big cities?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Is Raleigh’s homicide rate really a bigger problem than it is in other big cities?. One website certainly thinks so, and it ranks the city worse than some others that have much worse reputations. But experts raise several questions about the numbers that go...
cbs17
Penguin returns! Durham sculpture given back to hotel following suspect search
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police asked for the public’s help Tuesday morning in identifying a group of individuals who, perhaps, liked a pink penguin a little too much. Police said a pink penguin sculpture was reportedly stolen by a group of individuals from a hotel that were caught on surveillance footage.
cbs17
Back The Blue NC becomes latest agency to donate to K-9 unit of Wake County Sheriff’s Office
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Back The Blue NC, a non-profit organization uniting the North Carolina community of law enforcement and their family, friends, and supporters, announced a donation to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office for use by the K-9 Unit in the name of late deputy Ned Byrd.
cbs17
‘Horrific’: Durham County Sheriff reacts to Tyre Nichols death, body cam release
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a sit-down interview with CBS 17’s Russ Bowen, Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead spoke about the death of Tyre Nichols. The conversation on Monday came days after the release of scene and body camera footage out of Memphis, Tennessee, showing Nichols being beaten by officers before his death.
cbs17
Employees sought shelter in cooler during North Raleigh McDonald’s shooting, 911 calls reveal
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “There’s a shooting. Please now. Please now.”. That plea for help came in the first of a series of 911 calls released Monday night by the Raleigh Police Department stemming from the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh.
cbs17
Emancipate NC, Raleigh family demand apology from Raleigh police after wrong address warrant
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh family is demanding justice and an apology from the city’s police department years after it said it was victims of a violent no-knock warrant served at the wrong address. “This was wrong in every aspect,” Yolanda Irving said. On Monday, she...
cbs17
Body found in Enfield identified as Whitakers man
HALIFAX, N.C. — A man whose body was found in a wooded area late Saturday night in Enfield has been identified. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that 59-year-old Michael Darren Coburn, of Whitakers, was found near the intersection of Bellamy Lake and Bellamy Mills roads in Enfield. Authorities used fingerprints to identify Coburn on Monday.
cbs17
Crash closes part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — A crash closed part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Officials reported the crash just after 7:30 a.m. The crash closed part of Creedmoor Road between Shooting Club Road and Barony Lake Drive, according to officials. Officials asked drivers to use an alternate route...
cbs17
Nearly 2 weeks after his death in their custody, Raleigh police haven’t filed to release video of Darryl Williams
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh community continues to wait to see the body camera video from the deadly incident involving police and 32-year-old Darryl Williams. Right now, six officers are still on administrative duty. Williams died in police custody nearly two weeks ago after officers fired stun guns...
cbs17
1st report of human remains found in central NC this year
OSGOOD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said officials located human remains in a county community. The sheriff’s office said human remains were found in the Osgood Community of Lee County on Thursday, but first made aware to the public on Monday evening. It also...
cbs17
PHOTOS: 3 wanted in Durham purse snatching at store, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said it is looking for three people involved in a purse snatching from earlier this month. In a news release Monday, Durham police released three photos of the suspects. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a business in the 1500...
cbs17
Fort Bragg officials seek man after rape in gym parking lot
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials said Monday they are looking for a man who was involved in a rape on the post more than three months ago. The incident was reported on the morning of Oct. 11 in the parking lot of a gym along Armistead Street, according to a news release from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Bragg.
cbs17
Apex police investigate armed robbery stemming from sale of watch
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Apex say someone with a gun robbed a man selling a watch of both the timepiece and his money. The Apex Police Department on Tuesday said it is investigating the reported armed robbery that took place shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Street.
cbs17
UNC research could help create safer pain medicines to combat opioid addiction
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Scientists here in the Triangle are helping in the fight against the opioid epidemic. University of North Carolina researchers teamed with scientists in China to research opioid receptors and how our bodies react to pain medicine, sometimes even triggering addiction. Researcher and doctoral candidate...
cbs17
These 4 bridges on I-295 near Fayetteville are scheduled for repairs later this year
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C (WNCN) — Preservation work is scheduled for later this year on four bridges on Interstate 295 near Fayetteville. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said Tuesday that a $340,000 contract was awarded to The Truesdell Corp. of Tempe, Arizona, with work beginning between April and July and lasting about three months.
cbs17
$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
cbs17
Durham police chief speaks to group about Tyre Nichols beating video and his death
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Several people and city, county and state leaders gathered Sunday at St. Joseph AME Church to welcome new members to the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People (DCABP). The group, formed in 1935, has played a strong role in advocating for Durham residents...
cbs17
Raleigh planning for new bridge over I-440 in North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you’re trying to get from one side of I-440 in North Hills to the other, the process can be cumbersome. Drivers have to navigate residential streets and largely filter out onto either Six Forks Road or St. Albans Drive. With more development in the area, city planners are working on designs for a new bridge in Midtown.
