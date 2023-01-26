ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

3 cars involved in crash on I-10 east at Viscount

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police responded to a crash involving three cars on Interstate 10 east and Viscount Monday night, according to El Paso Fire Department dispatch. The crash caused some backup on I-10 east. An ambulance was on-site, added dispatch. Injuries are unknown. The call came in...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

One person dies after ATV crash at Red Sands

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person has died after being involved in an ATV crash at Red Sands on Sunday. The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to 15600 Montana Avenue in reference to a two all-terrain vehicle crash. Two drivers were taken to the hospital,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening Jan. 29th through Feb. 4th

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bridge Joint Cleaning. Dyer north and southbound between Woodrow Bean and Tiger Eye alternate lane closures. Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints. Wednesday, February 1. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. US-54 northbound between Pershing and Altura alternate lane closures. US-54 northbound at...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening in Las Cruces, N.M. between Jan. 30th - Feb. 4th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — US Roadways: Rehabilitation Project. Contractor’s hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. US 70 from milepost 143 (I-10 /US 70 Interchange) to milepost 161 (Organ). Beginning Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, drivers can expect various daytime lane closures on the Nasa and Del Ray interchanges for roadway milling and paving. Each intersection is expected to take 3 to 4 days to complete.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Crash near US-54 south, Trowbridge causing delays

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One of the collector-distributor lanes on US-54 south near Trowbridge is closed for a crash Friday. The Texas Department of Transportation says there is a minor backup. Law enforcement, the fire department and a tow truck are at the scene. No injuries were reported.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story located the crash at 11710 Pebble Hills Blvd. The crash happened at the 11700 block of Pebble Hills. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died and two more are seriously injured after a car crash in east El Paso Saturday night. The crash happened at The post One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rollover crash reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The crash was reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson. The two left lanes are closed and the Cassidy on-ramp is also closed. It's unknown if there were any injuries reported. There is...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Man seriously injured after stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed early Sunday morning in central El Paso. The stabbing happened at the 3000 block of E. Missouri. According to preliminary emergency reports, the call for the stabbing came in at 2:07 a.m. One man was taken to the hospital with injures that The post Man seriously injured after stabbing in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Middle school in northeast El Paso evacuating after receiving bomb threat

EL PASO, Texas -- Students at Canyon Hills Middle School in Northeast El Paso are being evacuated to nearby Park Elementary after receiving a bomb threat around 10:30 a.m. Monday. El Paso Police is working with local law enforcement agencies at the school as they investigate what district officials are calling a non-credible bomb threat. The post Middle school in northeast El Paso evacuating after receiving bomb threat appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Early morning law enforcement pursuits take place in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 witnessed several law enforcement pursuits in west El Paso early Thursday morning. The first possible pursuit ended just before 4:30 a.m. on I-10 west at Sunland Park. The incident could be seen on the TxDOT traffic cameras. Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be see along...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Two men arrested after woman found dead in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that took place Wednesday evening which resulted in the death of 42-year-old Rachel Miranda. 26-year-old David Aguilar was arrested Wednesday evening and is facing charges of one felony count of voluntary manslaughter, and one count of receipt or possession […]
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy