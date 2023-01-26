Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
3 cars involved in crash on I-10 east at Viscount
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police responded to a crash involving three cars on Interstate 10 east and Viscount Monday night, according to El Paso Fire Department dispatch. The crash caused some backup on I-10 east. An ambulance was on-site, added dispatch. Injuries are unknown. The call came in...
KFOX 14
One person dies after ATV crash at Red Sands
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person has died after being involved in an ATV crash at Red Sands on Sunday. The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to 15600 Montana Avenue in reference to a two all-terrain vehicle crash. Two drivers were taken to the hospital,...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening Jan. 29th through Feb. 4th
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bridge Joint Cleaning. Dyer north and southbound between Woodrow Bean and Tiger Eye alternate lane closures. Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints. Wednesday, February 1. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. US-54 northbound between Pershing and Altura alternate lane closures. US-54 northbound at...
Oven fire breaks out at West El Paso business that had car recently crash into it
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s been a tough week and a half for one West El Paso business. Friday night, a fire broke out at the Valley Super Market store at Redd and Resler. No injuries were reported and the fire was quickly extinguished. Initial reports say it was an oven fire, but fire […]
KFOX 14
Road closures happening in Las Cruces, N.M. between Jan. 30th - Feb. 4th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — US Roadways: Rehabilitation Project. Contractor’s hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. US 70 from milepost 143 (I-10 /US 70 Interchange) to milepost 161 (Organ). Beginning Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, drivers can expect various daytime lane closures on the Nasa and Del Ray interchanges for roadway milling and paving. Each intersection is expected to take 3 to 4 days to complete.
KFOX 14
Main break repaired after 50 customers were without water in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 12-in main break was repaired Thursday in west El Paso. According to the El Paso Water outage map, about 50 customers were without water for most of the morning. The water main break was reported in the N. Mesa and Mesa Hills area.
cbs4local.com
Crash near US-54 south, Trowbridge causing delays
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One of the collector-distributor lanes on US-54 south near Trowbridge is closed for a crash Friday. The Texas Department of Transportation says there is a minor backup. Law enforcement, the fire department and a tow truck are at the scene. No injuries were reported.
17-year-old dead, 2 others left with serious burns after vehicle rollover in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police and fire crews responded to a single rollover crash located on the 11700 block of Pebble Hills Blvd in front of Montwood Middle Saturday night. According to police, the crash happened before 11 p.m. Saturday night. Officers found the vehicle on fire and a 17-year-old male passenger […]
One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story located the crash at 11710 Pebble Hills Blvd. The crash happened at the 11700 block of Pebble Hills. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died and two more are seriously injured after a car crash in east El Paso Saturday night. The crash happened at The post One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash appeared first on KVIA.
Crime of Week: Man killed by car in parking lot in road rage incident
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are seeking your help in finding the person or persons responsible for a road rage incident that left a man dead in East El Paso. It’s this week’s Crime of the Week. On Feb. 18, 2021, 39-year old Jose Guzman was […]
KFOX 14
Rollover crash reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The crash was reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson. The two left lanes are closed and the Cassidy on-ramp is also closed. It's unknown if there were any injuries reported. There is...
cbs4local.com
Crash in central El Paso sends 1 person to hospital with serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving two cars sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The crash happened on Piedras Street and San Jose Avenue in central El Paso around 10 a.m., dispatch added. No...
KVIA
Fire breaks out at Valley Super Market in West El Paso overnight
UPDATE: Fire officials have confirmed that the flames started from an oven fire. A witness said that the El Paso Fire Department had to find a way in as the shop was closed at the time the fire was reported. A spokesperson for EPFD said that crews went in and...
Man seriously injured after stabbing in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed early Sunday morning in central El Paso. The stabbing happened at the 3000 block of E. Missouri. According to preliminary emergency reports, the call for the stabbing came in at 2:07 a.m. One man was taken to the hospital with injures that The post Man seriously injured after stabbing in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Middle school in northeast El Paso evacuating after receiving bomb threat
EL PASO, Texas -- Students at Canyon Hills Middle School in Northeast El Paso are being evacuated to nearby Park Elementary after receiving a bomb threat around 10:30 a.m. Monday. El Paso Police is working with local law enforcement agencies at the school as they investigate what district officials are calling a non-credible bomb threat. The post Middle school in northeast El Paso evacuating after receiving bomb threat appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Early morning law enforcement pursuits take place in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 witnessed several law enforcement pursuits in west El Paso early Thursday morning. The first possible pursuit ended just before 4:30 a.m. on I-10 west at Sunland Park. The incident could be seen on the TxDOT traffic cameras. Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be see along...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans have mixed feelings about county issuing $59 million in non-voter approved debt
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Nearly 60 million dollars worth of improvement and renovation projects are soon coming to El Paso County. A total of $59 million in Certificates of Obligation was approved by county commissioners Monday. From that, $32 million will go towards transportation in parts of far...
Raiz FCU breaks ground on new Downtown El Paso branch that will open in fall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Raiz Federal Credit Union broke ground last week on a new Downtown El Paso branch. The soon-to-be Stanton branch will be located at 300 Montana Avenue at the corner of Stanton and Montana. The plans call for a branch that includes two drive-thru lanes and a 24/7 ATM lobby. “It’s […]
YAHOO!
El Paso security guard arrested following shooting outside Showtyme sports bar
El Paso police arrested a security guard in connection with a shooting that wounded a man last week in the parking lot outside NFL running back Aaron Jones' sports bar in the far East Side. Chris Cain Spaccarotelli, 24, was arrested Jan. 23 on charges of deadly conduct and unlawful...
Two men arrested after woman found dead in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that took place Wednesday evening which resulted in the death of 42-year-old Rachel Miranda. 26-year-old David Aguilar was arrested Wednesday evening and is facing charges of one felony count of voluntary manslaughter, and one count of receipt or possession […]
